Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Fusion Energi
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,700
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG38
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG38
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Driver Assist Packageyes
Equipment Group 700Ayes
Power Moonroof w/Universal Garage Door Openeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
12V and 110V rear power outlet(s)yes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Premium Floor Matsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Voice-Activated Navigation Systemyes
Charge Cord Bagyes
Intelligent Access w/Push Button Startyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Charge Port Graphicsyes
Measurements
Front track62.3 in.
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3913 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.2 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Storm
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Impact Blue
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Dark Side
  • Sunset
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Dune, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R V tiresyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
