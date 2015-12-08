Used 2008 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois

Moon & Tune Pkg Sun/Moonroof Daytime Running Lamps 3.0L 24V V6 Duratec Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Se Series Order Code Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2008 Ford Fusion is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda OHare. This vehicle has all of the right options. The mileage is consistent with a car of this age. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! All electronic components in working condition. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Honda OHare. This Ford Fusion won't last long. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FAHP07128R266800

Stock: 8R266800

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020