Edmunds Rating
6.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(7)
2018 Ford Fusion Energi Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-equipped with features, even in its base form
  • Quiet and comfortable at highway speeds
  • High-quality interior materials, especially in the luxe Platinum
  • Battery range is limited to 21 miles
  • Difficult to justify the price premium over the Fusion Hybrid
  • Battery pack takes up a significant amount of trunk space
Which Fusion Energi does Edmunds recommend?

Considering the Fusion Energi's high price tag compared to a Fusion Hybrid, we recommend sticking with the base SE Luxury. It comes loaded with features such as a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, power front seats, leather upholstery, the Sync 3 infotainment system and more. You might also consider upgrading to the Titanium since the price differential is low and you might enjoy the configurable ambient lighting, sport seats and Sony audio system. Both trims offer the same optional suite of advanced driver aids if you want it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.9 / 10

Plug-in hybrids are perfect for buyers who like the idea of a fully electric car but don't want to worry about their typically limited driving range. A well-known example is the 2018 Ford Fusion Energi. Ford's been selling the Energi since 2013, and consumer reviews on Edmunds seem to indicate that most owners are happy. The Energi pairs a bigger lithium-ion battery pack with the regular Fusion Hybrid's gasoline-electric powertrain. This allows the Energi to drive up to 21 miles on pure electric power before the gas engine kicks on and delivers fuel economy comparable to the Fusion Hybrid.

As much as we like the Fusion, though, it's difficult to wholeheartedly recommend the Energi. It commands a hefty price premium over a comparable Hybrid, one that might take a considerable amount of time to recoup based on driving habits and electricity costs. The beefier battery pack takes a significant chunk out of usable trunk space, making it difficult to fit large pieces of luggage. The Energi's 21-mile range is also less than what you get from other plug-in sedans and downright paltry compared to the Chevrolet Volt's 53 miles.

Overall, we think the 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is worth a look, but make sure to consider your options first.

2018 Ford Fusion Energi models

The 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is one of the only midsize plug-in hybrid sedans on the market and can be ordered in three trims: SE Luxury, Titanium and Platinum. The SE Luxury is equipped with pretty much everything you'd want in a vehicle in this price class, including leather upholstery, heated front seats and the Sync 3 infotainment system. The Titanium is slightly more expensive and adds an upgraded audio system and sport seats, among other upgrades. The Platinum is considerably more expensive — it includes the Titanium's features, nearly all of its options and upgraded leather upholstery.

Every Ford Fusion Energi is driven by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack (188 total system horsepower, but can be temporarily boosted to 195 hp). This front-wheel-drive sedan can travel up to 21 miles on electric power alone, at speeds up to 85 mph.

Standard features on the Energi's base SE Luxury trim include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED headlights and taillights, heated mirrors, remote ignition, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, driver-seat memory settings and leather upholstery.

Standard tech features include voice controls, the Sync 3 interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen and twin 4.2-inch configurable screens in the instrument cluster), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports.

The Titanium trim adds LED foglights, an auto-dimming driver mirror, a rear spoiler, ambient interior lighting, front sport seats, an eight-way power passenger seat, and an upgraded Sony audio system with 12 speakers and HD radio.

Optional on the SE Luxury and Titanium is the Driver Assist package, which bundles automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and a heated steering wheel. On the SE Luxury, this package also adds the auto-dimming exterior mirror.

Selecting the Driver Assist package allows you to add adaptive cruise control (includes forward collision warning and mitigation). Also available are an automated parallel and perpendicular parking feature (includes front and side parking sensors), a sunroof and a navigation system. On the Titanium, you can also get ventilated front seats.

The Platinum includes all above features, in addition to upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

All trims can be equipped with 18-inch wheels and inflatable rear seat belts.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE (2.0L inline-4 plug-in hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Fusion Energi has received various revisions, including additional standard and optional features throughout the years, updated exterior and interior styling in 2017 and the replacement of the MyFord Touch infotainment interface with the superior Sync 3 system (also in 2017). Still, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Fusion Energi.

Driving

7.0
The Ford Fusion Energi steers, brakes and handles with the same poise and confidence of the standard Fusion. Except, of course, for the 20-ish all-electric miles it offers. Forced EV-only mode is painfully slow; use the Auto Hybrid/EV mode instead.

Acceleration

7.5
The Energi is decently quick in Auto Hybrid/EV mode, but it is much slower in the forced pure-electric mode. We're talking zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds versus 15 seconds. That's not a typo.

Braking

5.0
The brakes don't have much initial bite, which makes it hard to consistently apply the correct amount of pedal pressure needed to stop smoothly. But the switchover between regenerative braking and mechanical braking is smooth.

Steering

6.0
The steering is pleasant. Steering effort is quite light, whether you're circulating through a parking lot or cruising at highway speeds. But there isn't much feel or feedback, so it's never clear how hard the tires are working.

Handling

6.5
Ultimate cornering grip is sufficient for a family sedan such as this, especially considering the fuel efficiency-minded tires. The Fusion Energi exhibits balance and composure when corners come back to back. No quirks or surprises here.

Drivability

8.0
The Fusion Energi pulls away smoothly from a stop, with zero shift sensation whether in EV-only or hybrid mode. But if the gas engine is being used, the Energi lurches forward when the gas engine kicks on.

Comfort

7.0
The Ford Fusion Energi has a sophisticated ride that absorbs and damps out rough road impacts without making you feel as if you're floating down the road. Comfortable seats and good noise isolation are icing on the cake. It's a good environment for long road trips.

Seat comfort

8.0
The well-shaped front seats provide good support and comfort over the long haul. Even these non-sport seats offer a generous range of adjustment. The tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel allows you to set the seat where your legs want it.

Ride comfort

5.5
Impact damping is admirably good on rough, broken asphalt. The car feels smooth, though some drivers might find the ride quality to be overly buoyant and floaty.

Noise & vibration

8.0
The Energi is surprisingly good at suppressing outside noises, even in the silent EV mode. The on-again, off-again engine is quiet but does rev at odd times, which is typical of hybrids.

Climate control

6.5
Standard dual-zone climate control works well and keeps the cabin cool despite hot summer temps outside. Backseat passengers have air vents of their own. The Platinum comes with a heated steering wheel and front seat ventilation, though the latter doesn't feel particularly effective.

Interior

7.5
Good interior space and visibility, but the touch-sensitive controls and touchscreen are an annoyance. The Fusion Energi's battery leaves behind a small, oddly shaped trunk that's impractical for long trips, airport runs or shopping.

Ease of use

7.5
The rotary transmission shifter that takes getting used to. But most other cabin controls are nicely grouped and easy to operate at a glance. Steering wheel buttons make it easy to sort through the comprehensive dashboard data screen.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Doors are generously sized. Entry and exit are easy, but the sloping rear roofline makes it difficult for taller folks to get into the backseat.

Roominess

8.0
There's plenty of legroom and shoulder room all around. There's lots of front headroom, but the sloping roof is somewhat low for tall folks and those with big hair.

Visibility

7.0
The driver enjoys a good view all around. Small quarter windows behind the rear doors are in just the right place, and the rear window offers a better view than the swoopy styling suggests.

Quality

7.5
Build quality stands pat at the basic Fusion level. It's nice, though the significant extra cost of the Energi is mostly in the plug-in hybrid system. You won't see extra worth in the materials or fit and finish.

Utility

6.0
The Energi's large battery pack takes a toll on trunk space, reducing the cargo area from 16 cubic feet in the standard sedan (and 12 cubic feet in the Hybrid) to just 8.2 cubes. It doesn't help that the giant shelf it creates makes the cargo area oddly shaped. It proves too small for most shopping.

Technology

7.5
With the new Sync 3 infotainment system and the advent of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Ford Fusion is one of the more approachable, tech-friendly vehicles on the market. The Fusion offers many safety-related driver aids, and you don't have to buy the most expensive trim level to get them.

Audio & navigation

8.0
Sync 3 and its onboard navigation are much better than the old MyFord Touch system. Like a smartphone, Sync 3 has big virtual buttons and the ability to swipe through menus. The satellite radio signal often dropped, though, likely due to a weak antenna, and max-volume audio quality isn't great.

Smartphone integration

8.0
All Fusions with Sync 3 have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and a second USB port. If you don't utilize these systems, you can still pair your phone the old-fashioned way via Bluetooth, which is a nice option to have.

Driver aids

7.5
The Fusion Energi can be equipped with the latest active safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, and front and rear parking sensors.

Voice control

7.0
As always, Ford's voice controls, now via Sync 3, are excellent. Natural language and simple commands do wonders to play music, change radio stations, input navigation destinations or place calls. And you have the option to hold the voice button longer to access Siri on your paired smartphone.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.9 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Fusion Energi.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great
DZNR,10/06/2018
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I purchased my 2018 Fusion Energi after having owned my previous Fusion for 12 yrs. I liked my previous one so much I didn't want to change brands or models BUT I did decide to go the electric route and it has proved to be a good decision. I have owned the car for just a short time but have yet to put fuel in it. I plug it in each night and unplug in the A.M. This power up is enough to take me thru the next day. (I have a short commute to work and just run errands afterwards). It is my understanding that Ford has engineered the Energi to automatically kick in the fuel mode when it's necessary so the fuel doesn't go "stale". This car is luxurious in all it's appointments and I only got the SE package. Running in electric you hear nothing ... so be careful in shopping centers. The gas has only kicked on a few times so I think it's on the noisy side but that's only because I run it so often in electric that I forget what the sound of a internal combustion engine sounds like. The only true negative I can say is the extremely small trunk space. (I almost didn't buy it because it's so small). I am still one with lots of CD's so I wish it had more than just a single CD player but I'm thankful it comes equipped with at least that. Most cars I looked at didn't even offer a CD option. I thought it would take a lot of adjustment to the "computer" aspects of the car but am finding it's really easy to learn. The basics of the car are easy - so there's no "getting use to" the lights, wipers etc. However, the brakes are extremely touchy but once you get use to them and find that you're re-energizing the battery when you brake you'll love them.
MUCH BETTER THAN ANY EUROPEN CAR IN ALL WAYS!!!!!!
STEVEN SHENHEIT,02/07/2018
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The best: value, performance, safety, reliability, comfort, cost of ownership, etc..........One of the best cars made in all ways.....My fifth Fusion Hybrid in five years....... I have driven up to 50,000 miles in one year--- through all 48 states and all of southern Canada also have been an uber/ lyft driver....................................Never had a car brake down, major repairs or burn oil.... I have driven over a 1,000,000 in my life
Shame to see such a great car discontinued
Zach doughty,04/05/2019
SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Great city car. I drive mostly country roads and get about 35mpg. I drove it for a month before i plugged mine in now its near 50mpg. Other than the small trunk i have absolutely no complaints. A full charge uses 7 kwh of electricity, if you only go short distances you will almost never have to put gas in
Awesome Auto
Randolph Kernon,03/23/2019
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I've owned Lincols this car is quieter better ride not as quick but the 46-50 mpg is well worth it
See all 7 reviews of the 2018 Ford Fusion Energi
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
city / hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2018 Ford Fusion Energi features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Fusion Energi models:

Adaptive Cruise Control
Maintains a set distance between the Fusion Energi and the car in front, and automatically adjusts your speed.
Enhanced Active Park Assist
Guides the Fusion Energi into an adjacent parallel or perpendicular parking spot using proximity sensors and automated steering.
Reverse Sensing System
Sounds an alert as the Fusion Hybrid approaches an object located behind the car.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

