2018 Ford Fusion Energi Review
Pros & Cons
- Well-equipped with features, even in its base form
- Quiet and comfortable at highway speeds
- High-quality interior materials, especially in the luxe Platinum
- Battery range is limited to 21 miles
- Difficult to justify the price premium over the Fusion Hybrid
- Battery pack takes up a significant amount of trunk space
Which Fusion Energi does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
Plug-in hybrids are perfect for buyers who like the idea of a fully electric car but don't want to worry about their typically limited driving range. A well-known example is the 2018 Ford Fusion Energi. Ford's been selling the Energi since 2013, and consumer reviews on Edmunds seem to indicate that most owners are happy. The Energi pairs a bigger lithium-ion battery pack with the regular Fusion Hybrid's gasoline-electric powertrain. This allows the Energi to drive up to 21 miles on pure electric power before the gas engine kicks on and delivers fuel economy comparable to the Fusion Hybrid.
As much as we like the Fusion, though, it's difficult to wholeheartedly recommend the Energi. It commands a hefty price premium over a comparable Hybrid, one that might take a considerable amount of time to recoup based on driving habits and electricity costs. The beefier battery pack takes a significant chunk out of usable trunk space, making it difficult to fit large pieces of luggage. The Energi's 21-mile range is also less than what you get from other plug-in sedans and downright paltry compared to the Chevrolet Volt's 53 miles.
Overall, we think the 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is worth a look, but make sure to consider your options first.
2018 Ford Fusion Energi models
The 2018 Ford Fusion Energi is one of the only midsize plug-in hybrid sedans on the market and can be ordered in three trims: SE Luxury, Titanium and Platinum. The SE Luxury is equipped with pretty much everything you'd want in a vehicle in this price class, including leather upholstery, heated front seats and the Sync 3 infotainment system. The Titanium is slightly more expensive and adds an upgraded audio system and sport seats, among other upgrades. The Platinum is considerably more expensive — it includes the Titanium's features, nearly all of its options and upgraded leather upholstery.
Every Ford Fusion Energi is driven by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired to an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery pack (188 total system horsepower, but can be temporarily boosted to 195 hp). This front-wheel-drive sedan can travel up to 21 miles on electric power alone, at speeds up to 85 mph.
Standard features on the Energi's base SE Luxury trim include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED headlights and taillights, heated mirrors, remote ignition, keyless entry and ignition, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power passenger seat, heated front seats, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, driver-seat memory settings and leather upholstery.
Standard tech features include voice controls, the Sync 3 interface (with an 8-inch touchscreen and twin 4.2-inch configurable screens in the instrument cluster), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth and an 11-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and two USB ports.
The Titanium trim adds LED foglights, an auto-dimming driver mirror, a rear spoiler, ambient interior lighting, front sport seats, an eight-way power passenger seat, and an upgraded Sony audio system with 12 speakers and HD radio.
Optional on the SE Luxury and Titanium is the Driver Assist package, which bundles automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, a blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and intervention, and a heated steering wheel. On the SE Luxury, this package also adds the auto-dimming exterior mirror.
Selecting the Driver Assist package allows you to add adaptive cruise control (includes forward collision warning and mitigation). Also available are an automated parallel and perpendicular parking feature (includes front and side parking sensors), a sunroof and a navigation system. On the Titanium, you can also get ventilated front seats.
The Platinum includes all above features, in addition to upgraded leather upholstery, additional leather trim and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
All trims can be equipped with 18-inch wheels and inflatable rear seat belts.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2013 Ford Fusion Energi SE (2.0L inline-4 plug-in hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Fusion Energi has received various revisions, including additional standard and optional features throughout the years, updated exterior and interior styling in 2017 and the replacement of the MyFord Touch infotainment interface with the superior Sync 3 system (also in 2017). Still, our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Fusion Energi.
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.5
Utility6.0
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|7.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Fusion Energi models:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Maintains a set distance between the Fusion Energi and the car in front, and automatically adjusts your speed.
- Enhanced Active Park Assist
- Guides the Fusion Energi into an adjacent parallel or perpendicular parking spot using proximity sensors and automated steering.
- Reverse Sensing System
- Sounds an alert as the Fusion Hybrid approaches an object located behind the car.
