Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi Consumer Reviews
Best Car Purchase Decision Ever!
I bought the car as a company advertising gimmick (limo rental), since we had excess solar energy being produced at our offices and wanted to advertise a completely emissions-free car (for its first 20 miles on each charge). I drove it for the first two weeks exclusively and did not want to turn over the keys. I own over thirty cars, including a Mercedes S600 and several classic Bentleys and Rolls Royce, but yet driving this one makes me the proudest. I'm actually rediscovering the fun of taking off fast from stop lights, this time in EV only mode, completely noiselessly and without fumes. Why can't they make all cars this much clean fun to drive - I can't stop talking about it...
334mpg this year 263 mpg two year average
Leased a new 2014 Fusion Energi in July 2014. Drove the car for an entire year locally. Went to the gas station on the cars one year anniversary bought 11 gallons of gas for $33.00. Cost of the electricity for a year was $48.00 Total out of pocket expenses was $81.00 for 2580 in city miles driven. In city includes 50 to 60 mile round trips and freeway driving. Most miles on electric only has been 34. I normally get about 29 miles on electric only per charge. Never a worry though the gas hybrid engine is always there to take over. NAV hand free phone etc all great. Interior styling is also very modern and nice. Adaptive cruise control is very advance. If another car pulls in front of you on the freeway the car can tell if it is going faster than you and thus no breaking required. And friend of mine bought one he lives in CA and drives 300 and 400 mile trips and averages 58 MPG with his. Lots of mountain driving for him. Great car great incentives from the government you just can't go wrong with this car. Absolute Grand Slam by Ford. Good Looking, Comfortable, Great Mileage, Technologically Advanced . If your in the market for a new car this has to be at the top of the list. 8-20-16 Update. this last fiscal year I put 4 gallons of gas in the car for the entire year. Mileage for the year is 334 mpg. The two year average is 263mpg. Still love the car absolutely no problems with the vehicle, No complaints. Everything works no reason to go to the shop except for an oil change.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great vehicle, the plug in is the bonus
I have had my vehicle for 3 weeks now. Have 850 miles on it and still have not been to the gas station. I have a quarter tank of gas. The interior of the vehicle is very nicely done. The seats are very comfortable and supportive. Fit and finish is up there with entry luxury vehicles. The technology is quite advanced. I have the adaptive cruise and blind spot detections system. It also alerts you if you are in danger of an imminent crash. The exterior styling is distinctive. If you are considering a plug in Prius or plug in Accord, check out the Fusion.
Expected a lot, got more
I can't imagine someone being unhappy with this vehicle unless they got a lemon. It handles and drives amazing, the interior might as well be a lincoln in the Titanium trim. It does what it says, and its not taking me 7 hours to charge. 1 hour puts 4 miles on the Bat life. Using gas less than expected. Drove home 45 mins from dealer and put on another 100 miles. Gas stuck on F. It takes off quick, not that I'd drive like that too often. I do not notice horsepower limitations on highway either. I love the keyless start, entry. No finding keys. No gas! You will notice significantly quicker battery depletion with heater on.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Better EV Range Than Stated
I just took delivery of my Fusion about 3 weeks ago and as the weeks got warmer, my EV range started getting higher. Without the climate control on when I first drove off the lot, my EV range was 22 miles only. Now with the warmer weather, it's holding steady at 32 miles after each full charge. With the climate control on, I loose about 4 miles, but I still get more then 25 miles in EV mode. I got a lot more for my money than expected which is great. It's super quiet, smooth, sporty ride, plenty of leg rooms for rear passengers and the best part, sneaking up on people :) I would recommend this car to anyone especially to fellow car enthusiasts out there since we're so picky about everything.
Sponsored cars related to the Fusion Energi
Related Used 2014 Ford Fusion Energi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020