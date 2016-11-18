Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me

Dick's MacKenzie Ford - Hillsboro / Oregon

This front wheel drive 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE features a Gray exterior. With 26,776 miles this 2017 Fusion Energi with a 2.0 l engine. *TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Memory Seats, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connection, Memory Mirrors, Single-Disc CD Player. *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Ford Fusion Energi comes factory equipped with an impressive 2.0 l engine, an variable transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Front Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Passenger Seat, Locking Rear Differential, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Trip Computer. *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Dual Power Seats, Heated Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat *EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Auto Headlamp *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Rear Parking Aid, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Driver Restriction Features, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0PUXHR190437

Stock: CV1309

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-03-2020