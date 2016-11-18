Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me
- 10,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,495
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 10,800! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATIO. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESFUSION SE ENERGI DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE Auto High Beams, Blind Spot Info Sys w/Cross Traffic Alert (Blind Spot Information System), Heated Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert system, POWER MOONROOF Universal Garage Door Opener, ENHANCED ACTIVE PARK ASSIST W/PARALLEL PARKING park out assist, reverse perpendicular parking and forward and side sensing systems, VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/, Not available in AK/HI, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by SiriusXM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, SiriusXM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of SiriusXM Radio Inc, WHEELS: 18" MACHINE-FACED ALUM. W/PAINTED POCKETS Tires: 18".Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU9HR140743
Stock: PR140743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 17,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,211$1,921 Below Market
Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California
Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Fusion Energi to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Power door locks, I4 Hybrid, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Wheels: 17" Premium Painted Luster Nickel. 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury Oxford White FWD E-CVT Automatic I4 Hybrid Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU1HR367876
Stock: 0P367876
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 21,179 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,688$2,777 Below Market
Conicelli Toyota of Conshohocken - Conshohocken / Pennsylvania
-Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2017! Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, This 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE, has a great Shadow Black exterior, and a clean Ebony interior! Heated Seats, Multi-Zone Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Steering Wheel Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, Seating, Automatic Headlights Keyless Start Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Park Distance Control Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 550 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU9HR303634
Stock: TPD22188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- certified
2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium34,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,002$3,076 Below Market
Capitol Ford - San Jose / California
Ford Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Ford Fusion Energi Platinum* (FWD, E-CVT Automatic, I4 Hybrid) with only 34,445 miles (under 12k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Rear tires replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Ford Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty and a 7-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, including Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Backup Camera * Bluetooth * One Owner * Clean Vehicle History Report * Red Carpool Stickers * AM/FM radio: SiriusXM * AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto * Auto High-beam Headlights * Auto-dimming door mirrors * Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror * Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning * Emergency communication system * Equipment Group 950A * Front fog lights * Fully automatic headlights * Garage door transmitter * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * Heated steering wheel * Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Sport Bucket Seats * Memory seat * Navigation System * Power door mirrors * Power driver seat * Power moonroof * Power passenger seat * Rain sensing wipers * Split folding rear seat * SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System * Telescoping steering wheel * Tilt steering wheel * Turn signal indicator mirrors * Ventilated front seats * Wheels: 17 Premium Painted Luster Nickel.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU5HR336363
Stock: UFD3345
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 27,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,998$2,378 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU0HR350946
Stock: 19365560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,418 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998$1,710 Below Market
CarMax Riverside - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Riverside / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU1HR379498
Stock: 19243893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,264$2,803 Below Market
Varsity Ford Ann Arbor - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Yes we are Open. Yes we are delivering vehicles daily. Your Safety is our Top Priority.2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White with Ebony Leather.Odometer is 3240 miles below market average! Certified. White FWD E-CVT Automatic I4 Hybrid I4 Hybrid.Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Transferable WarrantyWe are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU6HR283245
Stock: 86801
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 23,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999$1,766 Below Market
Simmons Rockwell Ford - Hornell / New York
Only 23,000 Miles! This Ford Fusion Energi delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" Premium Painted Luster Nickel, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.*This Ford Fusion Energi Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip computer, Transmission: E-CVT Automatic, Tires: P225/50VR17 BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8" center LCD capacitive touch-screen w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and (2) smart charging USB ports, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU8HR268942
Stock: 7-15220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 29,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,998$2,243 Below Market
CarMax Sacramento/Roseville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Roseville / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU8HR354615
Stock: 19325668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,288$2,332 Below Market
Dick's MacKenzie Ford - Hillsboro / Oregon
Dicks Mackenzie Ford offers extended vehicle service contracts so our Portland area drivers enjoy a worry free used car, SUV or van ownership experience.This front wheel drive 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE is one of those used cars Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR shoppers look for. It features a Gray exterior. With 26,776 miles this 2017 Fusion Energi with a 2.0 l engine is your best buy near Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, WiFi Mobile Hotspot, Memory Seats, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Bluetooth Connection, Memory Mirrors, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Gray 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE near Beaverton is available for immediate test drives in Hillsboro, OR.*Our Car Dealership in Hillsboro:* Call Dicks Mackenzie Ford today at *(844) 424-8102 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE! Dicks Mackenzie Ford serves Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, OR. You can also visit us at, 4151 S. Tualatin Valley Hwy Hillsboro OR, 97123 to check it out in person! Dicks Mackenzie Ford Used car dealership only sells used cars Beaverton, OR buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Ford Fusion Energi comes factory equipped with an impressive 2.0 l engine, an variable transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Front Wheel Drive, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Passenger Seat, Locking Rear Differential, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Tires - Rear Performance, Trip Computer. Dicks Mackenzie Ford is Northwest Oregon's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Oregon used car shoppers and owners drive to Dicks Mackenzie Ford in Hillsboro for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Dual Power Seats, Heated Seats, Automatic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Auto Headlamp*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Back-Up Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Back-Up Sensors, Rear Parking Aid, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Driver Restriction Features, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. This 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Ford Motor Credit Financing?* You can use our Ford Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Gray 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE. Our Dicks Mackenzie Ford Ford Motor Credit Specialists work with every level of credit and Ford Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Ford Motor Credit experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Portland, Oregon.The Dicks Mackenzie Ford used car dealership in Northwest Oregon is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just west of Beaverton where your 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.Looking for used cars in Portland? We're glad you found this used Ford Fusion Energi for sale at our car dealership in Hillsboro, OR just west of Portland. Looking for financing? Our Dicks Mackenzie Ford finance specialist will find the best rates available for this used Ford Fusion Energi for sale. Dicks Mackenzie Ford has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Hillsboro. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Beaverton, OR consider driving just past Aloha, Oregon to Hillsboro where you'll experience Northwest Oregon's preferred Ford dealer service, sales and the Dicks Mackenzie Ford difference!Dicks Mackenzie Ford Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Portland, Hillsboro & Beaverton, Oregon shoppers prefer like this 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE stock # CV1309.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PUXHR190437
Stock: CV1309
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 34,193 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,495$1,443 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System Leather Seats Navigation System Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 800A Medium Light Stone; Leather-Trimmed Heated Front Bucket Seats Transmission: E-Cvt Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Plug-In Electric/Gas *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this FordFusion Energi SE cannot be beat. This Ford Fusion Energi's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Fusion Energi SE. More information about the 2017 Ford Fusion Energi: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Ford has priced the car accordingly, with models starting at $22,000. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion Platinum is outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry-level cars sold by several luxury marques. And in the new Fusion Sport, a 325-horsepower turbocharged V6 provides plenty of punch for those looking to cruise in the fast lane. This model sets itself apart with available turbocharged V6, available all-wheel drive, available plug-in hybrid drivetrain, Efficient, practical, and stylish All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU6HR275551
Stock: HR275551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 39,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,998$2,096 Below Market
CarMax Capitol Expressway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Jose / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU0HR277092
Stock: 19287481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,566$2,029 Below Market
Downtown Ford Sales - Sacramento / California
Stunning Ingot Silver 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE. She is a One owner and Ford Certified! Well equipped with Navigation, Leather, and the Luxury package. An estimated 97 MPGe (electric) and 42 Highway MPG! Stop in today and take this Fusion Energi, fuel saver for a drive. She has a clean, no accident, Carfax report and is now ready for your test drive, today. This Vehicle is originally from the great state of California. She grew up in Livermore, CA and is a One-Owner vehicle with a No Accident CLEAN CARFAX report! Just take a look for yourself! She has passed a 172 Multi-Point Inspection, and Downtown Ford on North 16th Street has completely serviced this vehicle, including New Oil and filter, plus wiper blades, so you can drive it home today. Call 916-442-6931 for more information. Includes our 2 year 30,000 mile maintenance plan at not cost to you! Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU8HR180814
Stock: 54V01302
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 22,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,999$1,924 Below Market
Mathews Ford Lincoln - Sandusky / Ohio
Thank you for visiting another one of Mathews Ford-Lincoln's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE with 22,529mi. This Ford includes: VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 Ford. The Ford Fusion Energi SE speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. In addition to being well-cared for, this Ford Fusion Energi has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Fusion Energi SE. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. More information about the 2017 Ford Fusion Energi: The Ford Fusion is a mid-sized sedan and must therefore compete in an incredibly competitive segment, going up against heavyweights such as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Ford has priced the car accordingly, with models starting at $22,000. On the other end of the price spectrum, the Fusion Platinum is outfitted with a variety of luxury equipment, providing a sensible alternative to the entry-level cars sold by several luxury marques. And in the new Fusion Sport, a 325-horsepower turbocharged V6 provides plenty of punch for those looking to cruise in the fast lane. Strengths of this model include available turbocharged V6, available all-wheel drive, available plug-in hybrid drivetrain, Efficient, practical, and stylish ** 0% for up to 36 months with approved credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU9HR277407
Stock: P5285
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 38,606 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,998$1,728 Below Market
CarMax Lithia Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Lithia Springs / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU9HR288964
Stock: 19104270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,499$2,176 Below Market
Bell Ford - Colonia / New Jersey
Bell Ford is Open and Making Deals Monday - Saturday 9am - 6pm. Please complete our appointment request or call 732-388-6900 to schedule an appointment.2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury Magnetic Metallic FWD I4 Hybrid E-CVT AutomaticClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Oil Change, I4 Hybrid.Thanks for shopping Bell Ford in Colonia NJ. Please visit our website at www.bellfordnj.com or visit us today for the best experience on your next new or pre-owned Ford vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PU4HR153299
Stock: 153299P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 15,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,900$1,678 Below Market
Framingham Ford Lincoln - Framingham / Massachusetts
Ford Certified!!! 7 year 100k powertrain warranty, 4 year 48k comprehensive warranty and roadside assistance included! * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * Check out this 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury * * 2017 ** Ford * * Fusion Energi * This Oxford White 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury might be just the 4 dr sedan for you. Exhibiting a stunning white exterior and an ebony interior, this vehicle won't be on the market for long. It also includes 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, Vehicle History Report. This vehicle also comes with 100,000 warranty miles, and 7 warranty years and has been subjected to a rigorous, 172 -point inspection for condition and appearance. View this beauty and our entire inventory today! Call for more details. All of our vehicles are fully serviced by Ford factory trained Technicians. Dont wait call 508-879-1320 or come down to Framingham Ford today. And remember No-one will sell you a Ford for less! Contact Information: Framingham Ford, 1200 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA, 01701, Phone: (508) 879-1320, E-mail: internet.leads@framinghamford.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0PUXHR362384
Stock: L10386P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 39,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,550
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0SU7HR277087
Stock: 10432774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
