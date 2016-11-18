Used 2017 Ford Fusion Energi for Sale Near Me

Fusion Energi Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    10,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White
    certified

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    17,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,211

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Black
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    21,179 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,688

    $2,777 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Light Brown
    certified

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    34,445 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,002

    $3,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    27,617 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,998

    $2,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    17,418 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    $1,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in White
    certified

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    30,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,264

    $2,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    23,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

    $1,766 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    29,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,998

    $2,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Light Brown
    certified

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    26,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,288

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    34,193 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,495

    $1,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    39,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,998

    $2,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Silver
    certified

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    24,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,566

    $2,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    22,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,999

    $1,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    38,606 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,998

    $1,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Light Brown
    certified

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    50,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,499

    $2,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury

    15,754 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,900

    $1,678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium

    39,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,550

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fusion Energi

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fusion Energi
Overall Consumer Rating
4.520 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Slow but Spectacular
George Donovan,11/18/2016
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Sure, it lacks quickness and the trunk fits a few groceries as the known downsides but, everything else about this car is just fantastic and I am very satisfied with this car. I really enjoy the electric capability of this car. About 2/3 of my 1600 miles so far are electric. Sure, I wish it had more electric range but for the price of the vehicle it is fine....and I never have to worry about finding a charging station.
Report abuse
