Used 2009 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

- 173,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,109$1,124 Below Market
Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana
: White Suede exterior and Medium Light Stone interior, S trim. PRICED TO MOVE $500 below NADA Retail! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: CLOTH SEAT TRIM. Ford S with White Suede exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 6250 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: IIHS Top Safety Pick. Edmunds.com explains "It is defined by its handsome styling, sporty handling character and spacious cabin.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Fusion is priced $500 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP06Z49R216392
Stock: T10462A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 129,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,991$1,894 Below Market
Evans Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2009 Ford Fusion SEL BLACK FWD Duratec 2.3L I4Safety Inspected by Evans Toyota, 2 Years Complimentary Maintenance, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE !!, Fully detailed and Sanitized.This vehicle is an Inspection Only vehicle with no reconditioning performed. Reconditioning is available at the buyers expense. This vehicle is sold AS IS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP08Z89R103784
Stock: P10763A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 114,285 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,995$2,523 Below Market
Auto Provider - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE DRIVES GREAT, ENGINE SOUNDS PERFECT AND THE TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY, AUTOMATIC, VERYCLEAN INTERIOR WITH AM/FM/CD RADIO, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD TIRES. Auto Provider also has many financing options to choose from with interest rates as low as 2.9 %. Ask us about your auto financing needs and we will provide you with your solutions. WE FINANCE! YOU'RE APPROVED! CALL US OR STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE. SE HABLA ESPAÑOL. FALAMOS PORTUGUESE. CALL US NOW AT 954-740-3461! - LOW DOWN PAYMENT! - RATES AS LOW AS 2.9 %! - NO CREDIT, BAD CREDIT! - NO-HASSLE CAR BUYING AND FINANCING EXPERIENCE! - GUARANTEED APPROVAL! - BUILD OR RE-BUILD YOUR CREDIT! - Baja Cuota Inicial! - Tarifas desde 2.9 %! - Sin Credito, Mal Crédito! - Una Experiencia de Compra de Auto y Financiamiento, Sin Problemas! - No se deje rechazar mas! - APROBACIÓN GARANTIZADA! - Construya o reconstruya SU CRÉDITO! Llámenos ya al 954-740-3461 Disclaimer: Price excludes tax, tag, and any other applicable fees related to purchase. Price is a cash price or with approved credit. Price is subject to change without notice. Auto Provider Inc. 5350 North State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL, 33319 WWW.YOURAUTOPROVIDER.COM 954-740-3461
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP07Z29R151802
Stock: 151802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,449 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,990
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - LAST OWNER WAS BASICALLY THE FIRST OWNER AND HAD IT FOR 9+ YEARS! - NICELY LOADED SEL W/ GOOD OPTIONS - SAFE W/ ABS BRAKES AND TRAC CONTROL - SMOOTH AND POWERFUL V6 ENGINE - HANKOOK TIRES AND ALLOY WHEELS - RUNS GREAT, A PEPPY AND FUN CAR TO DRIVE - MP3 CD PLAYER AND MS SYNC SYSTEM W/ BLUETOOTH AND AUX INPUT - SIDE AIRBAGS AND CURTAIN AIRBAGS - STEERING AUDIO CONTROLS AND CRUISE CONTROL - FOR THE AGE/MILES ITS IN GREAT SHAPE AND IS A GOOD CAR! - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP08129R163778
Stock: DF922442F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,725 miles
$5,562$485 Below Market
Gerald Jones Mazda - Martinez / Georgia
* NEVER A RENTAL* METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY* CLEAN CARFAX* USB/HANDSFREE/SYNC/UCONNECT/BLUETOOTH* SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE* LOCALLY OWNED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP07Z19R102283
Stock: 460064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 42,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$696 Below Market
Steet Toyota of Yorkville - Yorkville / New York
Outstanding design defines the 2009 Ford Fusion! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 45,000 miles! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: speed sensitive wipers, air conditioning, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP07ZX9R165706
Stock: P5298A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 124,917 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,888$527 Below Market
Walker Ford - Clearwater / Florida
Pre Auction Vehicles are sold AS-IS and priced below Wholesale Value online for a limited time BEFORE IT GOES TO AUCTION. These vehicles have been through a basic safety inspection and may require additional work. Sold AS-IS with no guarantees at all.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP07189R141396
Stock: L0078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 73,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,994$503 Below Market
Ciocca Ford of Souderton - Souderton / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $8,495. Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, SE SERIES ORDER CODE, Alloy Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle, Brand New State Inspection, Safety Checked. CLICK ME!AFFORDABLE TO OWNWas $8,495.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESatellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESSE SERIES ORDER CODE. Ford SE with Sport Blue Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 6250 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEIIHS Top Safety Pick. "It is defined by its handsome styling, sporty handling character and spacious cabin." -Edmunds.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy.OUR OFFERINGSSEE Ciocca Ford of Souderton on Old Bethlehem Pike in Souderton for our VAST selection of quality Certified and pre-owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's all at Bottom Line Prices. Our industry-leading finance department can help you establish credit or simply make your next vehicle purchase AFFORDABLE! See how easy car shopping can be. Visit our web site at www.cioccafordsouderton.comHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP07ZX9R219232
Stock: 20099232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 146,552 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$458 Below Market
Hawkeye Auto - Marion / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP06Z39R127252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 146,000 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Select Auto Sales - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP06Z59R188618
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 183,895 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,977
E-Auto Groups - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP07ZX9R189035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,992 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,500
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2009 Ford Fusion 4dr SEL features a Duratec 3.0L V6 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic with a Charcoal Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seats, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Variable valve control, Front Center Armrest with Storage 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP08189R211879
Stock: EH1879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 94,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,882$244 Below Market
Kiefer Volvo Cars - Corvallis / Oregon
FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! IIHS Top Safety Pick, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, SE SERIES ORDER CODE, Alloy Wheels CLICK NOW! FORD FUSION: UNMATCHED RELIABILITY: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $20,200*. KEY FEATURES ON THIS FORD FUSION INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. FORD FUSION: BEST IN CLASS: "The Fusion is the U.S. News Best Affordable Midsize Car for the Money." More City and Highway Cruising Miles than Chevy Malibu. (Ford.com) Edmunds Consumers' Top Rated Sedan $15,000-$25,000. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US: There are numerous reasons why drivers choose Kiefer of Corvallis. Proudly serving Corvallis, Albany OR, Lebanon OR, and Salem OR, our teams of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. If you have any questions don't hesitate to give us a call or stop by our dealership, located at 900 Northwest 4th St Corvallis, Oregon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP07Z69R183541
Stock: BC3412A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 187,230 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,998
Cardenas Motors Brownsville - Brownsville / Texas
This 2009 Ford Fusion SE is a real winner with features like a anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. We've got it for $3,998. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. It has mileage with 20 MPG in the city and 29 MPG on the highway. The exterior is a stunning gray. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Cardenas Motors Brownsville, 1500 N Expressway 77, Brownsville, TX, 78521, Phone: 9565423541, E-mail: rick.gonzales@cardenasautogroup.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP07Z99R219125
Stock: P926811A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,390 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,699
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 120,374 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford Fusion boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Traction control, Pwr door locks, Front wheel drive.*This Ford Fusion Comes Equipped with These Options *Front bucket seats, Variable assist pwr steering, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic steering column, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel controls, USB port, audio input jack, Sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Solar tinted glass, SIRIUS satellite radio, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fob transmitters.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Walser Subaru located at 14900 Buck Hill Rd , Burnsville, MN 55306 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP08139R171744
Stock: 13AL696T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 118,845 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,799
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 118,770 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Ford Fusion boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Traction control, Pwr door locks, Front wheel drive.* This Ford Fusion Features the Following Options *Front bucket seats, Variable assist pwr steering, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt/telescopic steering column, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel controls, USB port, audio input jack, Sunvisors w/illuminated visor vanity mirrors, Solar tinted glass, SIRIUS satellite radio, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system, Remote keyless entry w/(2) key fob transmitters.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford Fusion come see us at Walser Subaru, 14900 Buck Hill Rd , Burnsville, MN 55306. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP08179R165333
Stock: 13AL699T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 127,147 miles
$8,998
CarMax Baton Rouge - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP08179R141324
Stock: 18874375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,599
CarMax Town Center - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Kennesaw / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FAHP07159R117587
Stock: 19215334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
