Used 2009 Ford Fusion for Sale Near Me

Hubler Chevrolet - Indianapolis / Indiana

: White Suede exterior and Medium Light Stone interior, S trim. PRICED TO MOVE $500 below NADA Retail! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, MEDIUM LIGHT STONE, CLOTH SEAT TRIM. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: CLOTH SEAT TRIM. Ford S with White Suede exterior and Medium Light Stone interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 6250 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: IIHS Top Safety Pick. Edmunds.com explains "It is defined by its handsome styling, sporty handling character and spacious cabin.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Fusion is priced $500 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford Fusion S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FAHP06Z49R216392

Stock: T10462A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-09-2020