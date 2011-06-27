Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion Energi Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,265
|$11,151
|$12,940
|Clean
|$8,798
|$10,597
|$12,271
|Average
|$7,864
|$9,490
|$10,933
|Rough
|$6,930
|$8,383
|$9,595
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion Energi SE Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,564
|$10,307
|$11,962
|Clean
|$8,132
|$9,796
|$11,343
|Average
|$7,269
|$8,772
|$10,106
|Rough
|$6,405
|$7,749
|$8,869