Consumer Rating
(138)
2008 Ford Fusion Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, athletic handling, smooth ride, available all-wheel drive, competitive price.
  • Engines are down on power and refinement, stability control not available, some mediocre interior plastics.
List Price Range
$5,220 - $8,995
Used Fusion for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the 2008 Ford Fusion gives up some speed and refinement to the class leaders, this midsize family sedan is worth considering if you're looking for a roomy and sporty sedan with styling that doesn't get lost in the crowd.

Vehicle overview

Ford's midsize family cars have typically been comfortable and safe, although not up to the class leaders in terms of performance and refinement. A few years ago, the company brought the Fusion to market, intent on improving its competitiveness in the segment. Based on a larger version of the Mazda 6 platform, the Fusion combined the 6's athleticism with more passenger room than its Japanese cousin.

As such, the 2008 Ford Fusion is defined by its handsome styling, sporty handling character and spacious cabin. The availability of all-wheel drive gives it an advantage for those who live in climates prone to frequent rain and snow. There are a few upgrades for '08 to be aware of as well. Notably, the Ford Sync (no, it's not the carmaker's in-house boy band) is a system that integrates personal devices into the Fusion's center stack controls and display. With Sync, drivers and passengers can access and operate their cell phones, PDAs, USB storage devices, iPods or other MP3 players using voice commands. The cell phone's address book is also wirelessly and automatically transferred to the vehicle.

However, a couple of weak areas continue to keep the Fusion from getting to the head of the class. Stability control, a key safety feature, is not offered. And although decent performers, neither the base four-cylinder nor the optional V6 can challenge the competition in terms of all-out acceleration and refinement. As such, all-star sedans like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry are still better and more polished cars. But they do cost more. When compared to more similarly priced models like the Chevy Malibu, Chrysler Sebring, Hyundai Sonata and Saturn Aura, the 2008 Ford Fusion ranks quite well and breaks Ford out of its midsize sedan funk.

2008 Ford Fusion models

The 2008 Ford Fusion midsize sedan is offered in three trim levels: S, SE and SEL. The base S features 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a CD/MP3 player with auxiliary input jack for MP3 players, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry and a 60/40-split-folding rear seat. The SE adds alloy wheels, foglights, a six-way power driver seat, an upgraded six-speaker stereo with CD changer, audio controls on the steering wheel, faux carbon-fiber trim and a fold-down front-passenger seat. The range-topping Fusion SEL adds 17-inch wheels, keyless-entry keypad, automatic headlights, automatic climate control, heated outside mirrors (with puddle lamps), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a compass and unique interior accents.

Option highlights for the Fusion include a moonroof, leather upholstery, a Scion-like interior ambient lighting scheme (late availability -- it allows one to switch among seven colors for the footwells and console's cupholders), heated front seats, the Ford Sync system (also late availability), an upgraded eight-speaker stereo, a DVD-based navigation system, satellite radio and a rear spoiler.

Also available is the Sport Appearance package that includes a black chrome grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a rear spoiler, chrome exhaust tips and red cabin accents (including leather seat inserts and stitching on the seats, console and steering wheel).

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Ford Fusion gains a number of standard and optional features. Among the former are antilock brakes for all trims and a keyless-entry keypad for the SEL version. New options include a reverse parking sensor, the late availability of the Ford "Sync" system (which integrates devices such as cell phones and MP3 players into the vehicle's controls), upgraded interior ambient lighting (also late availability) and a Sport Appearance package that adds 18-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and special interior and exterior trim.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all Fusions is a 2.3-liter, 160-horsepower four-cylinder engine that runs so clean that it meets Partial-Zero Emissions Vehicle certification in California. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. The SE and SEL trims offer a 3.0-liter, 221-hp V6 whose sole transmission choice is a six-speed automatic. Although the latter provides an impressive number of gears, it doesn't allow the driver to shift manually -- there are only two forward-gear gates ("D" and "L"), neither of which has much effect on the tranny's behavior.

Front-wheel drive is standard on all Fusions, while V6 trims also offer optional all-wheel drive. For a midsize sedan, the Fusion puts up respectable fuel economy numbers. The four-cylinder/automatic 2008 Fusion posts 20 mpg city and 28 mpg highway, while the V6 version rates 18 and 26, respectively. The V6 with AWD earns one mpg less in each category.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and side-curtain airbags are standard on all Fusions. Traction control is optional on front-wheel-drive V6 models, but stability control is not available at all. A reverse parking sensor is optional.

In National Highway Transportation Safety Administration frontal-impact crash tests, early-release 2008 Ford Fusions earned four stars (out of five) for driver and front-passenger protection. Later models earned five stars. In side-impact testing, all 2008s earned five stars for front-occupant protection and four stars for rear occupants. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset and side-impact tests, the Fusion scored "Good" ratings -- the highest possible.

Driving

With its responsive steering and refined ride, the 2008 Ford Fusion is one of the more entertaining vehicles in the family sedan segment. Wind and road noise are muted at highway speeds, and both automatic transmissions perform competently. Unfortunately, neither engine offers much off-the-line grunt, and both get a little noisy at higher rpm. More horsepower and an automatic transmission with manual-shift capability would certainly lend support to the Fusion's sporty aspirations, but thanks to its communicative steering and well-planted demeanor, it's still an enjoyable car to drive by family sedan standards.

Interior

Inside the stylish cabin, ergonomics are a mixed bag. Most controls are easy to use, but the instruments are a bit small and there's no display for the automatic transmission, forcing the driver to look down at the shifter to confirm gear selection. Depending on the trim level, accents of faux carbon-fiber, wood tone and piano black are sprinkled throughout, and the SEL model offers leather seating with contrasting stitching, an analog clock and steering-wheel-mounted audio and climate controls.

Although the upholstery is neatly tailored and build quality is above average, some of the interior's plastics feel cut-rate. The standard "brick" stereo faceplate with its tiny green readouts is outdated and looks cheap. In its favor, the Fusion's spacious cabin offers plenty of room for all passengers. A pair of adults will be content in the back of a Fusion, and storage space is adequate. An unexpected measure of utility is provided by the Fusion's 15.8-cubic-foot trunk, split-folding rear seat and fold-down front-passenger seat (SE and SEL models only), allowing bulky items to be transported inside the car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Fusion.

5(80%)
4(16%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
138 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'll be buying another one!
PB,08/12/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I've had my Fusion for almost five years now and other than maintenance that comes around 90,000 miles, I haven't had to do anything to it besides routine maintenance. We recently got into an accident, running into a stopped Ford F150 going about 60 mph--complete front impact. I am more in love with this car after the accident because of the fact that we all walked away with minor injuries, with my 13 month old having none. Now looking for my replacement car, I'm looking for another Fusion. The car is roomy, comfortable, and the trunk has a TON of space. Great gas mileage and an overall great, safe car.
Nice surprise from US brand auto
bruceocala,12/19/2011
I got this car in May. I thought I'd buy Camry again, but got this Fusion w/automatic trans. It was cheaper than Camry and frankly fit me - a big guy - like a glove. So far, smart move. It has some dumb little design annoyances, but the conveniences outweigh them. It's as economical and reliable as a Camry, offering more space in leg room, overhead, front area storage, back seat seating, and a huge trunk. The handling on turns is like a race car, yet the turning radius getting into a parking space is poor; always an extra maneuver for a tight spot.
hands down the best car I've owned
saaf,07/02/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Great car, 106,000 trouble free miles. Runs like new still. I just follow maintenance schedule on everything except I change transmission fluid every 30k. Now at 140,000. Still running strong and smooth. Changed a wheel nearing and a strut and a CV joint. All on the drivers side and all probably do to a family member hitting pot holes to hard on that side and then driving it while damaged.
Great Car For The Money, with minor flaws
milennia,08/27/2014
Now owning this car for two years, and I am very satisfied. It currently has 92,000 miles. Pros: The V6 engine performs very well with the 6-speed automatic, the exterior ages really well, it's not that expensive compared to the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, etc., and I'm averaging 26.5 MPG (80% highway, 20% city). Very quiet interior, comfortable and smooth. Cons: The interior, imo, is a bit vanilla to my taste, also the door handle (on the driver side) is peeling . Another flaw is that the interior material under the airbag is starting to warp. Other than those flaws, it's a very nice car, and I would recommend it.
See all 138 reviews of the 2008 Ford Fusion
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2008 Ford Fusion

Used 2008 Ford Fusion Overview

The Used 2008 Ford Fusion is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and SE 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford Fusion?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford Fusion trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford Fusion SEL is priced between $6,295 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 51139 and65102 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Ford Fusion SE is priced between $5,220 and$5,220 with odometer readings between 122649 and122649 miles.

Which used 2008 Ford Fusions are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford Fusion for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2008 Fusions listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,220 and mileage as low as 51139 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford Fusion.

Can't find a used 2008 Ford Fusions you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,752.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,490.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,608.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,614.

