Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
The best towing machine you can buy!
artemus7575, 10/21/2013
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
I had a 2003 F350 that had the tried and true 7.3. It was a towing monster. This truck takes it to an entire new level. Very car like as far as comfort and level of amenities. Heat and cooled seats, great connectivity using sync. Used 90% towing a 42 ft Fifth Wheel trailer. It has great torque and loads of power. The turning radius is less than my F350 and you can park it easily for suck a big truck. The truck still gets compliments fron everyone who see's it! Updated Oct 2016. No issues, been a great Truck. 53,000 miles
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the F-450 Super Duty
Related Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty