2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,116$34,115$37,512
Clean$28,751$32,554$35,749
Average$26,019$29,432$32,225
Rough$23,288$26,310$28,700
Shop for a used Ford F-450 Super Duty near you
2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,565$29,579$32,976
Clean$24,405$28,226$31,427
Average$22,087$25,519$28,328
Rough$19,768$22,812$25,230
Shop for a used Ford F-450 Super Duty near you
2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,769$27,636$30,081
Clean$23,646$26,371$28,668
Average$21,399$23,842$25,841
Rough$19,153$21,313$23,015
Shop for a used Ford F-450 Super Duty near you
2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,708$36,444$39,633
Clean$31,225$34,776$37,771
Average$28,259$31,441$34,047
Rough$25,292$28,106$30,323
Shop for a used Ford F-450 Super Duty near you
2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,337$33,159$36,409
Clean$28,007$31,642$34,699
Average$25,346$28,608$31,278
Rough$22,686$25,573$27,857
Shop for a used Ford F-450 Super Duty near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,646 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,371 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
