Used 2013 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2013 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Snow Plow Packageyes
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Packageyes
Power Equipment Groupyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Skid Plate Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
XL Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyes
Cloth Front 40/Mini-Console/40 Seatsyes
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seatyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
SYNCyes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player and Clockyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Exterior Options
Bed Matyes
Stainless Steel Wheel Coversyes
Tailgate Assist Stepyes
5th Wheel Hitch Kityes
Drop-In Bedlineryes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematics by Telogisyes
Gooseneck Hitch Kityes
Roll-Up Tonneau Coveryes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Front track74.8 in.
Gross weight14000 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees
Maximum payload5880 lbs.
Angle of departure18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity18500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height79.7 in.
EPA interior volume133.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Pale Adobe Metallic (Fleet)
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Green Gem Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Steel, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
