Used 2011 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Great Hauler norse56 , 07/09/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Replacement for 2008 F-450. In pulling 20,000 horse trailer, 2011 gets 10+ mpg vs 7 mpg. Difference in power/torque is remarkable with the new engine. Unloaded ride is much better with the smaller, non-commercial tires that came on the 2008. Unloaded highway mileage is 16+ mpg vs 12 in the 2008. Only have 800 miles on truck, so mileage should climb, once broken in.

Time will tell cul8ertx , 12/03/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A bit early to make a lot of noise about this truck as I have only driven it 350 miles to get it home after an out of state purchase. However, there is a lot to be excited about. The turning radius is "tight" for such a large truck and the throttle response is all there! Average MPG (computed) 13.9 @ 75 MPH and I've only driven it 350 miles! The ride is very nice for a 450 and the cab is roomy and well laid out. I can't wait to put a big trailer behind it and see what it can do.

You will not find a better vehicle Scott , 05/08/2016 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Best overall vehicle I have ever owned. I've driven many trucks over the years, and this one hands down tops them all in every category. I was recently involved in an accident with this truck. Someone was racing down the interstate while chatting on the cell phone, made a bad judgement on lane change and rolled the car. It bounce around the front of my truck, when under the front end, and rolled about 10 times. I stood on the brakes and my truck came to a safe controlled stop almost instantly. My truck suffered only minor cosmetic damage to the front, despite having a 4000 lb car rolling and bouncing off the front grill. While it was in the shop, I was given a Dodge 2500 cummins mid level model. I never realized what a good truck I had until I drove the Dodge. Mine is a 2011 with about 100k and the rental was brand new. No comparison. I could not wait to get back into my F450. I lucked out and found mine on a lot at a decent price. If you are considering a HD truck, the F450 is unbeatable. I tow a dump trailer with on average between 8000 and 14000 lbs like its not even there, getting on average about 12mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2011 F450 Lariat Dually - What a HORSE! Mike Reeder , 12/02/2016 Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The external sensors stopped working at year 5. Same year as one of the brake rotors actually broke in half! This truck cost $70,000 when new! That's too much and I will not do it again. 6.7 L diesel is a real work horse and it will lose traction way before bogging down the engine. The dual rear wheels are ok for highway pulling but for use in the country they are a hindrance and will not bite into frozen or wet ground well. Loved the interior, however and it's overall appearance is absolutely GREAT! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value