Used 2011 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

More about the 2011 F-450 Super Duty
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,045
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual locking hubsyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.5 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Torque800 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.7 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 2800 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Ford Work Solutions Discount Packageyes
Snow Plow Packageyes
Steering Wheel Audio Controlsyes
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
FX4 Off-Road Packageyes
Payload Package Upgradeyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
XL Value Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Front Seatyes
Cloth 40/Mini-Console/40 Bucket Front Seatsyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
SYNCyes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computer by Magneti Marelliyes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD/MP3 Player and Clockyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.8 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.
Rear leg room42.1 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Ford Work Solutions Tool Link by DeWALTyes
Power Equipment Groupyes
LT245/75R17E All-Terrain BSW Tiresyes
Bed Matyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedlineryes
Bug Shieldyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
Ford Work Solutions Cable Lock by Master Lockyes
Measurements
Front track74.8 in.
Gross weight13050 lbs.
Angle of approach19.8 degrees
Maximum payload4920 lbs.
Angle of departure18.3 degrees
Length263.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height79.7 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width96.0 in.
Rear track75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pale Adobe Clearcoat Metallic
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Steel, cloth
  • Steel, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
