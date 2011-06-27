Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

The 6.7L Diesel is awesome. John R in Roseville CA , 03/29/2016 King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful There was no option to choose the 6.7 from the drop-down menu. Here goes the review. I have the King Ranch version with the diesel. Two things that stand out are power and MPG. I can average 23 MPG on the highway if I stay under 73 mph. Around town, under 50 mph, I can get 33+ MPG !!! However, unless I'm really trying to achieve maximum MPG, and just drive it however I want, my combined MPG is around 19-23 MPG. Very smooth shifting. Quiet road noise and engine noise is a small fraction of other diesels. NO DIESEL EXHAUST ODOR ! Actually, there is less exhaust odor than small cars. Visibility while driving is great. Acceleration and passing speed are impressive. Seats and pedals can be adjusted to fit anybody. Plenty of room in the back seat. I towed a 8k lb 5th wheel from San Jose to the Sonora area and rarely noticed it behind me. Still got 18 average MPG. Steering is solid, suspension is tight yet comfortable. Controls are intuitive. Interior design is a bit lacking but still looks classy. Lots of gadgets and apps you will discover if you get the Lariat Ultimate package or better. Trailer sway control, trailer brake type adjustment and memory. Lots of looks and compliments. Pride of owning an American truck. Especially since Ford did not take a bail-out on our tax dollars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 F-350 CC DRW 4x4 6.7L Diesel Bronco Dave , 07/31/2016 XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I am a Ford enthusiast so you know my bias. I owned a 2006 F-350 6.0L Diesel SRW that pleased me to no end. I towed a 35 foot 5th wheel across the United States with the 2006. The 2006 was stolen so I had to buy a new tow truck fast, because I am a full time RV'er.I checked out the competition HD 3500's and I found the selection to be very limited and the prices to be high.I found a lot more selection when looking at the F-350's in years, price, and styles. My first impression of the 2016 6.7L Diesel DRW is total awe. The truck is solid in handling, comfort, and power/torque. A fellow RV'er did give me a ride in his 2016 Chevy HD 3500 and he did complain about the limited driver seat adjustments and he was thinking of getting a pillow to adjust his seat height. My 2016 has 6 way electric seat position adjustment and electric peddle adjustments making it possible to achieve perfect driver seating comfort. I now have 5 year/60,000 mile warranty to help me evaluate the reliability of the new Ford Diesel. I have a high degree of confidence in the 6.7L because there are ton's of them on the road and Ford has over 5 years production on this engine. The Ford Transmissions and suspension/steering have always been rock solid. I personally know a few 2003-2007 Dodge owners who have had lots of problems with their steering and transmissions. It is often said by truck enthusiast the the perfect one ton truck is a Ford truck with a Dodge Cummins engine and a Chevy Allison transmission. I bought my perfect one ton DRW truck from a North Texas Dealer through EBAY for $48600.00 which is a steal. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse