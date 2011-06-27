Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,540
|$32,835
|$37,188
|Clean
|$27,621
|$31,774
|$35,964
|Average
|$25,785
|$29,651
|$33,518
|Rough
|$23,948
|$27,529
|$31,071
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,782
|$25,061
|$28,383
|Clean
|$21,081
|$24,251
|$27,450
|Average
|$19,679
|$22,631
|$25,582
|Rough
|$18,278
|$21,011
|$23,715
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,180
|$28,439
|$31,747
|Clean
|$24,369
|$27,520
|$30,703
|Average
|$22,749
|$25,681
|$28,614
|Rough
|$21,128
|$23,843
|$26,525
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,327
|$36,041
|$40,820
|Clean
|$30,319
|$34,877
|$39,477
|Average
|$28,303
|$32,547
|$36,791
|Rough
|$26,287
|$30,217
|$34,105
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,991
|$45,016
|$49,116
|Clean
|$39,672
|$43,561
|$47,501
|Average
|$37,034
|$40,651
|$44,269
|Rough
|$34,396
|$37,741
|$41,037
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,469
|$38,074
|$42,745
|Clean
|$32,392
|$36,844
|$41,339
|Average
|$30,238
|$34,382
|$38,526
|Rough
|$28,084
|$31,921
|$35,714
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,162
|$39,257
|$42,418
|Clean
|$34,998
|$37,988
|$41,023
|Average
|$32,671
|$35,451
|$38,232
|Rough
|$30,344
|$32,913
|$35,441
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,841
|$24,717
|$27,635
|Clean
|$21,139
|$23,918
|$26,726
|Average
|$19,733
|$22,320
|$24,908
|Rough
|$18,327
|$20,723
|$23,090
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,925
|$42,213
|$45,569
|Clean
|$37,673
|$40,848
|$44,070
|Average
|$35,168
|$38,120
|$41,072
|Rough
|$32,663
|$35,391
|$38,074
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,657
|$26,681
|$29,754
|Clean
|$22,895
|$25,819
|$28,775
|Average
|$21,373
|$24,094
|$26,817
|Rough
|$19,850
|$22,370
|$24,860
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,423
|$26,947
|$30,520
|Clean
|$22,669
|$26,076
|$29,516
|Average
|$21,162
|$24,335
|$27,508
|Rough
|$19,654
|$22,593
|$25,500
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,741
|$26,901
|$30,107
|Clean
|$22,977
|$26,031
|$29,117
|Average
|$21,449
|$24,293
|$27,136
|Rough
|$19,921
|$22,554
|$25,155
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,264
|$27,915
|$31,616
|Clean
|$23,483
|$27,012
|$30,576
|Average
|$21,922
|$25,208
|$28,496
|Rough
|$20,360
|$23,404
|$26,416
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,056
|$41,651
|$46,320
|Clean
|$35,864
|$40,305
|$44,796
|Average
|$33,479
|$37,613
|$41,748
|Rough
|$31,094
|$34,921
|$38,701
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,356
|$28,310
|$31,313
|Clean
|$24,540
|$27,395
|$30,283
|Average
|$22,908
|$25,565
|$28,222
|Rough
|$21,276
|$23,735
|$26,162
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,943
|$39,051
|$44,229
|Clean
|$32,851
|$37,789
|$42,774
|Average
|$30,667
|$35,265
|$39,864
|Rough
|$28,482
|$32,740
|$36,954
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,417
|$25,791
|$29,211
|Clean
|$21,696
|$24,957
|$28,250
|Average
|$20,253
|$23,290
|$26,328
|Rough
|$18,810
|$21,623
|$24,406
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,984
|$43,717
|$47,523
|Clean
|$38,697
|$42,304
|$45,960
|Average
|$36,124
|$39,479
|$42,833
|Rough
|$33,551
|$36,653
|$39,706
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,471
|$29,804
|$33,188
|Clean
|$25,620
|$28,841
|$32,096
|Average
|$23,916
|$26,914
|$29,913
|Rough
|$22,212
|$24,988
|$27,729
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,708
|$24,954
|$28,245
|Clean
|$21,009
|$24,147
|$27,316
|Average
|$19,612
|$22,534
|$25,457
|Rough
|$18,215
|$20,921
|$23,599
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,872
|$35,135
|$37,456
|Clean
|$31,814
|$33,999
|$36,224
|Average
|$29,698
|$31,728
|$33,760
|Rough
|$27,583
|$29,457
|$31,295
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,781
|$38,865
|$44,017
|Clean
|$32,694
|$37,609
|$42,569
|Average
|$30,520
|$35,097
|$39,673
|Rough
|$28,346
|$32,585
|$36,777
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,950
|$32,819
|$35,743
|Clean
|$28,986
|$31,759
|$34,568
|Average
|$27,058
|$29,637
|$32,216
|Rough
|$25,131
|$27,516
|$29,864
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,149
|$42,739
|$48,406
|Clean
|$35,954
|$41,358
|$46,814
|Average
|$33,563
|$38,595
|$43,629
|Rough
|$31,172
|$35,832
|$40,444
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,697
|$33,016
|$37,393
|Clean
|$27,774
|$31,949
|$36,163
|Average
|$25,927
|$29,815
|$33,703
|Rough
|$24,080
|$27,681
|$31,242
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,728
|$33,601
|$37,531
|Clean
|$28,772
|$32,515
|$36,297
|Average
|$26,858
|$30,343
|$33,827
|Rough
|$24,945
|$28,171
|$31,358
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,078
|$43,709
|$49,419
|Clean
|$36,852
|$42,296
|$47,793
|Average
|$34,402
|$39,471
|$44,542
|Rough
|$31,951
|$36,646
|$41,290
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,103
|$46,821
|$50,616
|Clean
|$41,716
|$45,307
|$48,950
|Average
|$38,942
|$42,281
|$45,620
|Rough
|$36,168
|$39,255
|$42,290
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,155
|$29,279
|$32,453
|Clean
|$25,313
|$28,332
|$31,385
|Average
|$23,630
|$26,440
|$29,250
|Rough
|$21,947
|$24,547
|$27,115
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,176
|$25,119
|$28,107
|Clean
|$21,462
|$24,307
|$27,182
|Average
|$20,035
|$22,683
|$25,333
|Rough
|$18,608
|$21,059
|$23,483
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,260
|$27,998
|$30,783
|Clean
|$24,448
|$27,093
|$29,770
|Average
|$22,822
|$25,283
|$27,745
|Rough
|$21,196
|$23,474
|$25,719
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,798
|$34,283
|$38,829
|Clean
|$28,840
|$33,175
|$37,551
|Average
|$26,922
|$30,959
|$34,997
|Rough
|$25,004
|$28,743
|$32,442
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,752
|$28,009
|$31,315
|Clean
|$23,956
|$27,103
|$30,285
|Average
|$22,363
|$25,293
|$28,225
|Rough
|$20,770
|$23,482
|$26,164
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,819
|$19,499
|$20,211
|Clean
|$18,213
|$18,869
|$19,546
|Average
|$17,002
|$17,609
|$18,216
|Rough
|$15,791
|$16,348
|$16,887
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,993
|$31,055
|$35,173
|Clean
|$26,124
|$30,051
|$34,016
|Average
|$24,387
|$28,044
|$31,702
|Rough
|$22,650
|$26,036
|$29,387
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,611
|$26,801
|$30,037
|Clean
|$22,852
|$25,935
|$29,049
|Average
|$21,332
|$24,202
|$27,072
|Rough
|$19,812
|$22,470
|$25,096
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,706
|$45,877
|$50,126
|Clean
|$40,364
|$44,394
|$48,477
|Average
|$37,680
|$41,429
|$45,179
|Rough
|$34,996
|$38,463
|$41,881
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,645
|$27,203
|$30,810
|Clean
|$22,884
|$26,323
|$29,796
|Average
|$21,362
|$24,565
|$27,769
|Rough
|$19,840
|$22,807
|$25,742
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,479
|$28,535
|$30,640
|Clean
|$25,627
|$27,613
|$29,632
|Average
|$23,922
|$25,768
|$27,616
|Rough
|$22,218
|$23,924
|$25,600
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,679
|$24,941
|$28,248
|Clean
|$20,981
|$24,135
|$27,319
|Average
|$19,586
|$22,523
|$25,461
|Rough
|$18,191
|$20,911
|$23,602
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,252
|$24,450
|$27,692
|Clean
|$20,568
|$23,660
|$26,781
|Average
|$19,200
|$22,079
|$24,959
|Rough
|$17,833
|$20,499
|$23,137
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,067
|$28,364
|$30,708
|Clean
|$25,228
|$27,447
|$29,697
|Average
|$23,550
|$25,614
|$27,677
|Rough
|$21,873
|$23,780
|$25,657
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,806
|$29,823
|$32,891
|Clean
|$25,943
|$28,859
|$31,809
|Average
|$24,218
|$26,931
|$29,645
|Rough
|$22,493
|$25,004
|$27,481
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,549
|$38,634
|$41,784
|Clean
|$34,405
|$37,385
|$40,410
|Average
|$32,117
|$34,888
|$37,660
|Rough
|$29,829
|$32,391
|$34,911
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,205
|$24,396
|$27,631
|Clean
|$20,523
|$23,608
|$26,722
|Average
|$19,158
|$22,031
|$24,904
|Rough
|$17,794
|$20,454
|$23,086
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,697
|$14,366
|$15,060
|Clean
|$13,256
|$13,902
|$14,564
|Average
|$12,375
|$12,973
|$13,573
|Rough
|$11,493
|$12,045
|$12,582
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,935
|$24,085
|$27,278
|Clean
|$20,261
|$23,307
|$26,381
|Average
|$18,914
|$21,750
|$24,586
|Rough
|$17,567
|$20,193
|$22,791
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,275
|$32,531
|$36,844
|Clean
|$27,366
|$31,480
|$35,632
|Average
|$25,546
|$29,377
|$33,208
|Rough
|$23,726
|$27,274
|$30,784
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,893
|$35,184
|$39,537
|Clean
|$29,899
|$34,047
|$38,236
|Average
|$27,910
|$31,773
|$35,635
|Rough
|$25,922
|$29,498
|$33,033
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,854
|$28,306
|$31,809
|Clean
|$24,055
|$27,392
|$30,763
|Average
|$22,455
|$25,562
|$28,670
|Rough
|$20,856
|$23,732
|$26,577
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,976
|$25,004
|$28,075
|Clean
|$21,269
|$24,196
|$27,152
|Average
|$19,855
|$22,579
|$25,304
|Rough
|$18,440
|$20,963
|$23,457
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,648
|$24,905
|$28,208
|Clean
|$20,951
|$24,100
|$27,280
|Average
|$19,558
|$22,490
|$25,424
|Rough
|$18,165
|$20,880
|$23,568
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,209
|$38,206
|$43,273
|Clean
|$32,140
|$36,971
|$41,849
|Average
|$30,003
|$34,502
|$39,002
|Rough
|$27,866
|$32,032
|$36,155
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,758
|$26,857
|$30,002
|Clean
|$22,993
|$25,989
|$29,015
|Average
|$21,464
|$24,253
|$27,041
|Rough
|$19,935
|$22,517
|$25,067