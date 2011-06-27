  1. Home
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,696$33,528$37,290
Clean$28,653$32,341$35,939
Average$26,565$29,967$33,237
Rough$24,477$27,592$30,534
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,099$22,334$24,535
Clean$19,392$21,543$23,646
Average$17,979$19,962$21,868
Rough$16,566$18,380$20,090
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,051$31,780$36,405
Clean$26,100$30,655$35,086
Average$24,198$28,405$32,448
Rough$22,297$26,154$29,810
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,673$21,937$25,129
Clean$18,016$21,161$24,219
Average$16,703$19,607$22,398
Rough$15,390$18,054$20,577
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,401$33,217$36,963
Clean$28,368$32,041$35,624
Average$26,301$29,689$32,945
Rough$24,233$27,336$30,267
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,706$38,515$43,228
Clean$32,522$37,151$41,662
Average$30,152$34,424$38,530
Rough$27,782$31,697$35,397
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,870$23,343$26,740
Clean$19,171$22,517$25,772
Average$17,774$20,864$23,834
Rough$16,377$19,211$21,896
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,321$39,284$44,148
Clean$33,115$37,893$42,548
Average$30,702$35,111$39,349
Rough$28,289$32,330$36,150
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,000$26,517$28,998
Clean$23,156$25,578$27,947
Average$21,469$23,701$25,846
Rough$19,781$21,823$23,745
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,327$22,707$26,010
Clean$18,648$21,903$25,068
Average$17,289$20,295$23,183
Rough$15,930$18,687$21,298
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,167$30,163$33,114
Clean$26,212$29,095$31,914
Average$24,302$26,960$29,514
Rough$22,392$24,824$27,115
Estimated values
2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,695$13,121$13,559
Clean$12,248$12,657$13,068
Average$11,356$11,728$12,085
Rough$10,463$10,798$11,103
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,657 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,657 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,657 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $10,463 to $13,559, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.