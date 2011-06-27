Used 2014 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
2014 Ford F350 XL SRW 4x4 6.2L Reg. Cab w/ 4.30s
The truck has been very reliable. The only things that went wrong with this truck so far is, the factory battery went bad after seven years, to be expected, and the CD player stopped ejecting CDs. Also, I use to run E-85 gas in my truck from time to time( it's a Flex Fuel vehicle) which screwed up the O2 sensors, preventing the truck to start and/or to run, once. After witnessing this problem, I never used E-85 again in this truck, and I never had this problem again. The only thing I hate about this truck is, is it's brakes. The truck always had a soft brake pedal and lackluster brake performance since day one, I even took it back to the dealership under warranty to see why the brakes sucks so bad on this truck. The dealership said that they couldn't find any problems with the brakes, but the dealership couldn't be bothered to properly diagnosis the brakes on my truck. After getting my truck back from the dealership, I bled my own brakes and the brakes were noticeably better afterwords, but still not great. This is why I hate and distrust dealerships to work on my stuff.
