  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Appraisal value

2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,590$25,172$28,745
Clean$19,527$23,861$27,208
Average$17,401$21,239$24,134
Rough$15,276$18,616$21,060
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,067$24,457$28,642
Clean$18,083$23,183$27,111
Average$16,115$20,636$24,047
Rough$14,146$18,088$20,984
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,911$18,377$21,078
Clean$14,142$17,420$19,951
Average$12,602$15,506$17,696
Rough$11,063$13,591$15,442
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,642$19,565$21,856
Clean$15,783$18,546$20,688
Average$14,065$16,507$18,350
Rough$12,347$14,469$16,013
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,255$22,156$25,202
Clean$17,312$21,002$23,854
Average$15,428$18,694$21,159
Rough$13,543$16,386$18,464
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,734$20,533$23,493
Clean$15,871$19,464$22,237
Average$14,143$17,325$19,725
Rough$12,416$15,186$17,212
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,163$23,888$26,806
Clean$19,122$22,644$25,372
Average$17,041$20,155$22,505
Rough$14,959$17,667$19,639
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,092$19,359$22,671
Clean$14,313$18,351$21,459
Average$12,755$16,334$19,034
Rough$11,197$14,317$16,609
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,653$20,078$23,514
Clean$14,845$19,033$22,256
Average$13,229$16,941$19,742
Rough$11,613$14,849$17,227
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,040$20,762$23,667
Clean$16,160$19,681$22,401
Average$14,401$17,518$19,870
Rough$12,642$15,355$17,339
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,467$19,507$21,887
Clean$15,617$18,491$20,717
Average$13,917$16,458$18,376
Rough$12,217$14,426$16,035
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,099$27,064$31,695
Clean$20,010$25,655$30,001
Average$17,832$22,835$26,611
Rough$15,654$20,016$23,221
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,629$20,047$23,478
Clean$14,823$19,003$22,223
Average$13,209$16,915$19,712
Rough$11,596$14,826$17,201
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,443$24,940$29,208
Clean$18,440$23,641$27,646
Average$16,433$21,043$24,523
Rough$14,425$18,445$21,399
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,789$19,339$22,107
Clean$14,974$18,332$20,925
Average$13,344$16,317$18,561
Rough$11,714$14,302$16,196
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,620$27,733$32,478
Clean$20,504$26,289$30,741
Average$18,272$23,399$27,268
Rough$16,041$20,510$23,794
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,003$25,659$30,049
Clean$18,971$24,322$28,442
Average$16,906$21,649$25,228
Rough$14,841$18,976$22,015
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,786$16,401$19,207
Clean$12,126$15,547$18,180
Average$10,806$13,838$16,126
Rough$9,486$12,130$14,072
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,131$18,124$21,226
Clean$13,401$17,180$20,091
Average$11,942$15,292$17,821
Rough$10,484$13,404$15,551
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,877$18,421$21,181
Clean$14,109$17,462$20,048
Average$12,573$15,543$17,783
Rough$11,038$13,624$15,518
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,013$20,735$23,638
Clean$16,135$19,655$22,374
Average$14,378$17,495$19,846
Rough$12,622$15,335$17,318
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,712$16,655$18,951
Clean$13,004$15,787$17,938
Average$11,589$14,052$15,911
Rough$10,173$12,317$13,885
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,599$17,443$20,427
Clean$12,897$16,534$19,335
Average$11,493$14,717$17,150
Rough$10,089$12,900$14,966
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,446$29,764$33,913
Clean$23,184$28,213$32,100
Average$20,661$25,113$28,473
Rough$18,137$22,012$24,846
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,013$18,474$21,171
Clean$14,238$17,512$20,039
Average$12,688$15,587$17,775
Rough$11,138$13,663$15,511
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,586$16,143$18,906
Clean$11,936$15,303$17,895
Average$10,637$13,621$15,873
Rough$9,338$11,939$13,851
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,204$32,330$37,863
Clean$23,903$30,646$35,838
Average$21,301$27,278$31,789
Rough$18,700$23,911$27,739
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,835$18,307$21,014
Clean$14,069$17,354$19,890
Average$12,537$15,447$17,643
Rough$11,006$13,540$15,395
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,953$19,787$22,772
Clean$15,129$18,756$21,554
Average$13,482$16,695$19,119
Rough$11,836$14,633$16,683
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,871$19,439$22,222
Clean$15,052$18,427$21,034
Average$13,414$16,402$18,657
Rough$11,775$14,377$16,281
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,685$27,450$31,170
Clean$21,514$26,020$29,503
Average$19,172$23,160$26,169
Rough$16,831$20,301$22,836
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,233$17,674$20,355
Clean$13,498$16,754$19,266
Average$12,029$14,913$17,089
Rough$10,560$13,071$14,913
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,962$19,978$23,103
Clean$15,138$18,937$21,868
Average$13,490$16,856$19,397
Rough$11,843$14,775$16,926
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,041$9,765$10,352
Clean$8,574$9,256$9,798
Average$7,641$8,239$8,691
Rough$6,707$7,222$7,584
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,060$18,035$21,120
Clean$13,334$17,095$19,991
Average$11,883$15,217$17,732
Rough$10,431$13,338$15,474
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,136$16,850$19,733
Clean$12,458$15,972$18,677
Average$11,102$14,217$16,567
Rough$9,746$12,462$14,457
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,422$18,303$20,560
Clean$14,626$17,350$19,461
Average$13,034$15,443$17,262
Rough$11,442$13,536$15,063
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,528$17,352$20,321
Clean$12,830$16,448$19,235
Average$11,433$14,640$17,061
Rough$10,037$12,833$14,888
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,902$28,809$32,643
Clean$22,669$27,308$30,897
Average$20,201$24,307$27,406
Rough$17,734$21,306$23,915
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,755$16,361$19,160
Clean$12,097$15,509$18,136
Average$10,780$13,804$16,087
Rough$9,464$12,100$14,038
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,936$13,360$14,491
Clean$11,320$12,664$13,717
Average$10,088$11,273$12,167
Rough$8,855$9,881$10,617
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,296$23,095$26,066
Clean$18,300$21,892$24,672
Average$16,308$19,486$21,885
Rough$14,316$17,081$19,097
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,026$16,708$19,568
Clean$12,353$15,838$18,521
Average$11,009$14,097$16,429
Rough$9,664$12,357$14,336
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,458$21,112$24,725
Clean$15,609$20,012$23,402
Average$13,910$17,813$20,758
Rough$12,211$15,614$18,114
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,768$17,040$19,589
Clean$13,058$16,152$18,541
Average$11,636$14,377$16,447
Rough$10,215$12,602$14,352
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,040$17,574$20,324
Clean$13,315$16,659$19,237
Average$11,866$14,828$17,063
Rough$10,416$12,997$14,890
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,001$23,185$26,448
Clean$18,020$21,977$25,034
Average$16,059$19,562$22,205
Rough$14,097$17,147$19,377
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,118$25,805$30,221
Clean$19,079$24,461$28,605
Average$17,003$21,773$25,373
Rough$14,926$19,085$22,141
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,721$26,259$29,802
Clean$20,599$24,891$28,208
Average$18,357$22,156$25,021
Rough$16,115$19,420$21,834
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,710$21,434$25,102
Clean$15,847$20,318$23,760
Average$14,122$18,085$21,075
Rough$12,397$15,852$18,391
Sell my 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,574 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,256 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,574 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,256 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,574 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,256 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $6,707 to $10,352, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.