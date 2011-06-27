Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,590
|$25,172
|$28,745
|Clean
|$19,527
|$23,861
|$27,208
|Average
|$17,401
|$21,239
|$24,134
|Rough
|$15,276
|$18,616
|$21,060
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,067
|$24,457
|$28,642
|Clean
|$18,083
|$23,183
|$27,111
|Average
|$16,115
|$20,636
|$24,047
|Rough
|$14,146
|$18,088
|$20,984
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,911
|$18,377
|$21,078
|Clean
|$14,142
|$17,420
|$19,951
|Average
|$12,602
|$15,506
|$17,696
|Rough
|$11,063
|$13,591
|$15,442
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,642
|$19,565
|$21,856
|Clean
|$15,783
|$18,546
|$20,688
|Average
|$14,065
|$16,507
|$18,350
|Rough
|$12,347
|$14,469
|$16,013
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,255
|$22,156
|$25,202
|Clean
|$17,312
|$21,002
|$23,854
|Average
|$15,428
|$18,694
|$21,159
|Rough
|$13,543
|$16,386
|$18,464
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,734
|$20,533
|$23,493
|Clean
|$15,871
|$19,464
|$22,237
|Average
|$14,143
|$17,325
|$19,725
|Rough
|$12,416
|$15,186
|$17,212
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,163
|$23,888
|$26,806
|Clean
|$19,122
|$22,644
|$25,372
|Average
|$17,041
|$20,155
|$22,505
|Rough
|$14,959
|$17,667
|$19,639
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,092
|$19,359
|$22,671
|Clean
|$14,313
|$18,351
|$21,459
|Average
|$12,755
|$16,334
|$19,034
|Rough
|$11,197
|$14,317
|$16,609
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,653
|$20,078
|$23,514
|Clean
|$14,845
|$19,033
|$22,256
|Average
|$13,229
|$16,941
|$19,742
|Rough
|$11,613
|$14,849
|$17,227
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,040
|$20,762
|$23,667
|Clean
|$16,160
|$19,681
|$22,401
|Average
|$14,401
|$17,518
|$19,870
|Rough
|$12,642
|$15,355
|$17,339
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,467
|$19,507
|$21,887
|Clean
|$15,617
|$18,491
|$20,717
|Average
|$13,917
|$16,458
|$18,376
|Rough
|$12,217
|$14,426
|$16,035
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,099
|$27,064
|$31,695
|Clean
|$20,010
|$25,655
|$30,001
|Average
|$17,832
|$22,835
|$26,611
|Rough
|$15,654
|$20,016
|$23,221
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,629
|$20,047
|$23,478
|Clean
|$14,823
|$19,003
|$22,223
|Average
|$13,209
|$16,915
|$19,712
|Rough
|$11,596
|$14,826
|$17,201
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,443
|$24,940
|$29,208
|Clean
|$18,440
|$23,641
|$27,646
|Average
|$16,433
|$21,043
|$24,523
|Rough
|$14,425
|$18,445
|$21,399
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,789
|$19,339
|$22,107
|Clean
|$14,974
|$18,332
|$20,925
|Average
|$13,344
|$16,317
|$18,561
|Rough
|$11,714
|$14,302
|$16,196
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,620
|$27,733
|$32,478
|Clean
|$20,504
|$26,289
|$30,741
|Average
|$18,272
|$23,399
|$27,268
|Rough
|$16,041
|$20,510
|$23,794
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,003
|$25,659
|$30,049
|Clean
|$18,971
|$24,322
|$28,442
|Average
|$16,906
|$21,649
|$25,228
|Rough
|$14,841
|$18,976
|$22,015
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,786
|$16,401
|$19,207
|Clean
|$12,126
|$15,547
|$18,180
|Average
|$10,806
|$13,838
|$16,126
|Rough
|$9,486
|$12,130
|$14,072
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,131
|$18,124
|$21,226
|Clean
|$13,401
|$17,180
|$20,091
|Average
|$11,942
|$15,292
|$17,821
|Rough
|$10,484
|$13,404
|$15,551
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,877
|$18,421
|$21,181
|Clean
|$14,109
|$17,462
|$20,048
|Average
|$12,573
|$15,543
|$17,783
|Rough
|$11,038
|$13,624
|$15,518
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,013
|$20,735
|$23,638
|Clean
|$16,135
|$19,655
|$22,374
|Average
|$14,378
|$17,495
|$19,846
|Rough
|$12,622
|$15,335
|$17,318
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,712
|$16,655
|$18,951
|Clean
|$13,004
|$15,787
|$17,938
|Average
|$11,589
|$14,052
|$15,911
|Rough
|$10,173
|$12,317
|$13,885
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,599
|$17,443
|$20,427
|Clean
|$12,897
|$16,534
|$19,335
|Average
|$11,493
|$14,717
|$17,150
|Rough
|$10,089
|$12,900
|$14,966
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,446
|$29,764
|$33,913
|Clean
|$23,184
|$28,213
|$32,100
|Average
|$20,661
|$25,113
|$28,473
|Rough
|$18,137
|$22,012
|$24,846
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,013
|$18,474
|$21,171
|Clean
|$14,238
|$17,512
|$20,039
|Average
|$12,688
|$15,587
|$17,775
|Rough
|$11,138
|$13,663
|$15,511
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,586
|$16,143
|$18,906
|Clean
|$11,936
|$15,303
|$17,895
|Average
|$10,637
|$13,621
|$15,873
|Rough
|$9,338
|$11,939
|$13,851
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,204
|$32,330
|$37,863
|Clean
|$23,903
|$30,646
|$35,838
|Average
|$21,301
|$27,278
|$31,789
|Rough
|$18,700
|$23,911
|$27,739
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,835
|$18,307
|$21,014
|Clean
|$14,069
|$17,354
|$19,890
|Average
|$12,537
|$15,447
|$17,643
|Rough
|$11,006
|$13,540
|$15,395
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,953
|$19,787
|$22,772
|Clean
|$15,129
|$18,756
|$21,554
|Average
|$13,482
|$16,695
|$19,119
|Rough
|$11,836
|$14,633
|$16,683
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,871
|$19,439
|$22,222
|Clean
|$15,052
|$18,427
|$21,034
|Average
|$13,414
|$16,402
|$18,657
|Rough
|$11,775
|$14,377
|$16,281
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,685
|$27,450
|$31,170
|Clean
|$21,514
|$26,020
|$29,503
|Average
|$19,172
|$23,160
|$26,169
|Rough
|$16,831
|$20,301
|$22,836
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,233
|$17,674
|$20,355
|Clean
|$13,498
|$16,754
|$19,266
|Average
|$12,029
|$14,913
|$17,089
|Rough
|$10,560
|$13,071
|$14,913
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,962
|$19,978
|$23,103
|Clean
|$15,138
|$18,937
|$21,868
|Average
|$13,490
|$16,856
|$19,397
|Rough
|$11,843
|$14,775
|$16,926
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,041
|$9,765
|$10,352
|Clean
|$8,574
|$9,256
|$9,798
|Average
|$7,641
|$8,239
|$8,691
|Rough
|$6,707
|$7,222
|$7,584
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,060
|$18,035
|$21,120
|Clean
|$13,334
|$17,095
|$19,991
|Average
|$11,883
|$15,217
|$17,732
|Rough
|$10,431
|$13,338
|$15,474
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,136
|$16,850
|$19,733
|Clean
|$12,458
|$15,972
|$18,677
|Average
|$11,102
|$14,217
|$16,567
|Rough
|$9,746
|$12,462
|$14,457
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,422
|$18,303
|$20,560
|Clean
|$14,626
|$17,350
|$19,461
|Average
|$13,034
|$15,443
|$17,262
|Rough
|$11,442
|$13,536
|$15,063
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,528
|$17,352
|$20,321
|Clean
|$12,830
|$16,448
|$19,235
|Average
|$11,433
|$14,640
|$17,061
|Rough
|$10,037
|$12,833
|$14,888
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,902
|$28,809
|$32,643
|Clean
|$22,669
|$27,308
|$30,897
|Average
|$20,201
|$24,307
|$27,406
|Rough
|$17,734
|$21,306
|$23,915
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,755
|$16,361
|$19,160
|Clean
|$12,097
|$15,509
|$18,136
|Average
|$10,780
|$13,804
|$16,087
|Rough
|$9,464
|$12,100
|$14,038
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,936
|$13,360
|$14,491
|Clean
|$11,320
|$12,664
|$13,717
|Average
|$10,088
|$11,273
|$12,167
|Rough
|$8,855
|$9,881
|$10,617
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,296
|$23,095
|$26,066
|Clean
|$18,300
|$21,892
|$24,672
|Average
|$16,308
|$19,486
|$21,885
|Rough
|$14,316
|$17,081
|$19,097
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,026
|$16,708
|$19,568
|Clean
|$12,353
|$15,838
|$18,521
|Average
|$11,009
|$14,097
|$16,429
|Rough
|$9,664
|$12,357
|$14,336
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,458
|$21,112
|$24,725
|Clean
|$15,609
|$20,012
|$23,402
|Average
|$13,910
|$17,813
|$20,758
|Rough
|$12,211
|$15,614
|$18,114
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,768
|$17,040
|$19,589
|Clean
|$13,058
|$16,152
|$18,541
|Average
|$11,636
|$14,377
|$16,447
|Rough
|$10,215
|$12,602
|$14,352
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,040
|$17,574
|$20,324
|Clean
|$13,315
|$16,659
|$19,237
|Average
|$11,866
|$14,828
|$17,063
|Rough
|$10,416
|$12,997
|$14,890
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,001
|$23,185
|$26,448
|Clean
|$18,020
|$21,977
|$25,034
|Average
|$16,059
|$19,562
|$22,205
|Rough
|$14,097
|$17,147
|$19,377
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,118
|$25,805
|$30,221
|Clean
|$19,079
|$24,461
|$28,605
|Average
|$17,003
|$21,773
|$25,373
|Rough
|$14,926
|$19,085
|$22,141
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,721
|$26,259
|$29,802
|Clean
|$20,599
|$24,891
|$28,208
|Average
|$18,357
|$22,156
|$25,021
|Rough
|$16,115
|$19,420
|$21,834
Estimated values
2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,710
|$21,434
|$25,102
|Clean
|$15,847
|$20,318
|$23,760
|Average
|$14,122
|$18,085
|$21,075
|Rough
|$12,397
|$15,852
|$18,391