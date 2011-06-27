Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Switched to Ford cookkeyman , 10/05/2011 27 of 83 people found this review helpful I have driven 4 different GM vehicles since 1997. Last vehicle was a 2007 GMC Sierra HD SLT iwth a duramax engine. All these vehicles. have been reliable and I have had few issues. I finally bit the bullet and bought a F350 King Ranch with diesel due to numerous features FORD offers. I am pleased with the ride, driving amenities and the fuel mileage. It is very comfortable to sit in and is easier to manouerve in spite of being a longer vehicle. The engine is definitely quieter and smoother. Very pleased with the switch Report Abuse

My First Ford Truck heresmyopinion , 10/03/2012 1 of 4 people found this review helpful Traded in a 2011 GMC Sierra for a HD with 8' bed and couldn't be happier. The ONLY thing I liked better on the GMC was the gas mileage, I'm sure it's because it was a much lighter 1500. This truck feels solid but also heavy when driving, but the power from the 6.2L has been great. There is NO lack of power from this engine whatsoever, and lets be realistic to say that its not a diesel. The interior may look a bit odd like a teenage kid into transformers designed it, but so far has been real solid and rattle free. love the fact that Ford hasn't integrated the radio and hvac as one unit. I've been averaging from 15.5 to 17 mpg and it seems to get a little better as I put more miles on her. Report Abuse