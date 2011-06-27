  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 F-350 Super Duty
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$9,681 - $13,214
Used F-350 Super Duty for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Switched to Ford

cookkeyman, 10/05/2011
27 of 83 people found this review helpful

I have driven 4 different GM vehicles since 1997. Last vehicle was a 2007 GMC Sierra HD SLT iwth a duramax engine. All these vehicles. have been reliable and I have had few issues. I finally bit the bullet and bought a F350 King Ranch with diesel due to numerous features FORD offers. I am pleased with the ride, driving amenities and the fuel mileage. It is very comfortable to sit in and is easier to manouerve in spite of being a longer vehicle. The engine is definitely quieter and smoother. Very pleased with the switch

Report Abuse

My First Ford Truck

heresmyopinion, 10/03/2012
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

Traded in a 2011 GMC Sierra for a HD with 8' bed and couldn't be happier. The ONLY thing I liked better on the GMC was the gas mileage, I'm sure it's because it was a much lighter 1500. This truck feels solid but also heavy when driving, but the power from the 6.2L has been great. There is NO lack of power from this engine whatsoever, and lets be realistic to say that its not a diesel. The interior may look a bit odd like a teenage kid into transformers designed it, but so far has been real solid and rattle free. love the fact that Ford hasn't integrated the radio and hvac as one unit. I've been averaging from 15.5 to 17 mpg and it seems to get a little better as I put more miles on her.

Report Abuse

Great Truck!!

David S, 06/29/2020
XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This 2012 Ford F350 Crew Cab SuperDuty 172’ LB 4.30 Electronic Axle, with 11,000 GVWR is in excellent condition and is a workhorse of a truck. For those wanting to upgrade power and towing capabilities from the 1/2 ton models, but aren’t wanting to go with a diesel, then this is the truck for you. Lots of payload and towing capacity with this vehicle. It has several add-ons for the serious truck owner with Rear-View Camera, Tow-Haul Mode, 12.5K Trailer Hitch, Line-X Bed Liner, Reverse Sensing System, Rear Wheel Well Liners, Ford 5th Wheel Pkg. (Puck System), and Hard Fold Tonneau cover, along with other options and the standard XLT equipment. Plus, with the Crew Cab and the long bed, more room to carry your favorite items than most any truck out there. Add the dependability of the Ford built V-8 6.2 engine and the structural integrity and dependability of the SuperDuty trucks, you’ve got a winner!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-350 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2012 Ford F-350 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles