Used 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

F350 is a workhorse MFH4MVH , 06/08/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Replaced a 1999 Superduty with this one - a great choice! Highly pleased with the V-10 and 4.10 diff to tow my big gooseneck horse trailer. Gets much better mileage than the '99 it replaced, and pulls with authority. Love the new mirrors, Sync, and Tow Command - installed the ball hitch in the bed, hooked up the trailer, and pulled away. It looks bigger than it drives (good thing), and it gets a lot of positive comments from the folks who own horses and trailers. Ford trucks rule in horse country. Report Abuse

Excellent Tow Vehicle Foxhunter , 10/28/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Replaced a 1999 F-250 Superduty with this beast, and was surprised at the improvement! Much more quiet, much easier to drive (especially towing a 9500 lb horse trailer on the highway in a crosswind), and much more upscale. Got the V-10 with the 5-speed auto trans and 4.10 rear end. Had the opportunity to use the 4-wheel drive to get through a muddy field to park the horses, and was one of the few to do so without the aid of a tractor. Overall, this is the best of breed for towing, and my horse-owning friends are envious of my new rig. Report Abuse

F350 diesel woes Kcrthn , 05/26/2009 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Buyer beware, the Fuel mileage is terrible. I get 11.8 around town. The twin turbo gimmick is only that a gimmick. I get so much turbo lag it's crazy it's dangerous to pull out in front of on coming traffic.The backup camera, gate step and folding mirrors are the best thing about the truck. That sound like a 50K truck to you? Report Abuse

2009 F-350 Super Duty FX4 nothappy28 , 10/01/2011 11 of 13 people found this review helpful This is the second Ford Super Duty we have owned. Our first was a 2006 F-250 Diesel and the vehicle smoked like crazy. The dealer could never fix it, we got rid of it with 19,000 miles on it and bought a 2009 F-350 FX4 Diesel. What a mistake that was. We have a fifth wheel trailer which is why we need a Super Duty diesel. The truck bucks and chugs when the trailer is on, Ford doesn't know what to do to fix it. The truck has also gone into limp mode 3 times while going up hill on the highway with the trailer on the back. We go from 65 mph to 50 instantly and then have to limp it off the road. Ford cannot find the problem. We are going to buy a Dodge now, I will not buy another Ford. Report Abuse