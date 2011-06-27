Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,727
|$12,022
|$14,026
|Clean
|$8,135
|$11,199
|$13,045
|Average
|$6,950
|$9,553
|$11,081
|Rough
|$5,766
|$7,906
|$9,118
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,558
|$10,747
|$12,685
|Clean
|$7,045
|$10,011
|$11,797
|Average
|$6,019
|$8,540
|$10,021
|Rough
|$4,994
|$7,068
|$8,246
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,196
|$10,232
|$12,076
|Clean
|$6,707
|$9,531
|$11,231
|Average
|$5,731
|$8,130
|$9,541
|Rough
|$4,754
|$6,729
|$7,851
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,571
|$13,157
|$15,339
|Clean
|$8,922
|$12,257
|$14,265
|Average
|$7,623
|$10,455
|$12,118
|Rough
|$6,324
|$8,653
|$9,971
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,606
|$13,662
|$16,123
|Clean
|$8,955
|$12,726
|$14,995
|Average
|$7,651
|$10,856
|$12,738
|Rough
|$6,347
|$8,985
|$10,481
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,949
|$13,230
|$15,231
|Clean
|$9,274
|$12,324
|$14,166
|Average
|$7,924
|$10,512
|$12,034
|Rough
|$6,574
|$8,701
|$9,902
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,956
|$12,044
|$13,925
|Clean
|$8,348
|$11,219
|$12,951
|Average
|$7,133
|$9,570
|$11,002
|Rough
|$5,918
|$7,921
|$9,053
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,830
|$9,712
|$11,462
|Clean
|$6,367
|$9,047
|$10,660
|Average
|$5,440
|$7,717
|$9,056
|Rough
|$4,513
|$6,387
|$7,451
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,374
|$11,909
|$14,055
|Clean
|$7,806
|$11,094
|$13,072
|Average
|$6,670
|$9,463
|$11,104
|Rough
|$5,533
|$7,832
|$9,137
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,227
|$12,102
|$13,858
|Clean
|$8,601
|$11,273
|$12,888
|Average
|$7,349
|$9,616
|$10,949
|Rough
|$6,097
|$7,959
|$9,009
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,088
|$14,005
|$16,386
|Clean
|$9,403
|$13,046
|$15,240
|Average
|$8,034
|$11,128
|$12,946
|Rough
|$6,665
|$9,210
|$10,653
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,108
|$11,230
|$13,129
|Clean
|$7,558
|$10,461
|$12,210
|Average
|$6,457
|$8,923
|$10,372
|Rough
|$5,357
|$7,385
|$8,535
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,380
|$10,257
|$12,006
|Clean
|$6,880
|$9,555
|$11,166
|Average
|$5,878
|$8,151
|$9,485
|Rough
|$4,876
|$6,746
|$7,805
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,438
|$14,070
|$16,285
|Clean
|$9,729
|$13,107
|$15,145
|Average
|$8,313
|$11,180
|$12,866
|Rough
|$6,897
|$9,254
|$10,586
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,902
|$12,659
|$14,940
|Clean
|$8,298
|$11,792
|$13,894
|Average
|$7,090
|$10,059
|$11,803
|Rough
|$5,882
|$8,325
|$9,712
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,577
|$12,198
|$14,396
|Clean
|$7,995
|$11,363
|$13,388
|Average
|$6,831
|$9,693
|$11,373
|Rough
|$5,667
|$8,022
|$9,359
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,103
|$12,068
|$13,878
|Clean
|$8,486
|$11,241
|$12,907
|Average
|$7,250
|$9,589
|$10,964
|Rough
|$6,015
|$7,937
|$9,022
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,068
|$13,948
|$16,307
|Clean
|$9,385
|$12,993
|$15,166
|Average
|$8,018
|$11,083
|$12,883
|Rough
|$6,652
|$9,173
|$10,601
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,371
|$10,295
|$12,072
|Clean
|$6,871
|$9,590
|$11,227
|Average
|$5,870
|$8,180
|$9,537
|Rough
|$4,870
|$6,771
|$7,848
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,706
|$17,142
|$19,844
|Clean
|$11,844
|$15,968
|$18,456
|Average
|$10,119
|$13,621
|$15,678
|Rough
|$8,395
|$11,273
|$12,901
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,289
|$7,406
|$8,692
|Clean
|$4,930
|$6,899
|$8,083
|Average
|$4,213
|$5,885
|$6,867
|Rough
|$3,495
|$4,871
|$5,650
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,756
|$10,567
|$12,278
|Clean
|$7,229
|$9,844
|$11,419
|Average
|$6,177
|$8,397
|$9,701
|Rough
|$5,124
|$6,950
|$7,982
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,860
|$9,756
|$11,513
|Clean
|$6,395
|$9,088
|$10,708
|Average
|$5,464
|$7,752
|$9,096
|Rough
|$4,533
|$6,416
|$7,485
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,884
|$12,632
|$14,909
|Clean
|$8,281
|$11,768
|$13,866
|Average
|$7,075
|$10,038
|$11,779
|Rough
|$5,870
|$8,308
|$9,692
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,020
|$9,790
|$11,476
|Clean
|$6,543
|$9,120
|$10,673
|Average
|$5,591
|$7,780
|$9,066
|Rough
|$4,638
|$6,439
|$7,460
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,784
|$11,070
|$13,065
|Clean
|$7,256
|$10,312
|$12,151
|Average
|$6,200
|$8,796
|$10,322
|Rough
|$5,143
|$7,280
|$8,494
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,367
|$11,769
|$13,836
|Clean
|$7,799
|$10,963
|$12,868
|Average
|$6,664
|$9,352
|$10,931
|Rough
|$5,529
|$7,740
|$8,995
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,878
|$21,159
|$24,971
|Clean
|$13,869
|$19,711
|$23,224
|Average
|$11,850
|$16,813
|$19,729
|Rough
|$9,831
|$13,916
|$16,234
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,075
|$11,991
|$12,589
|Clean
|$10,323
|$11,170
|$11,708
|Average
|$8,820
|$9,528
|$9,946
|Rough
|$7,317
|$7,886
|$8,184
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,331
|$11,848
|$13,982
|Clean
|$7,766
|$11,037
|$13,004
|Average
|$6,635
|$9,414
|$11,047
|Rough
|$5,505
|$7,792
|$9,090
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,688
|$15,676
|$18,107
|Clean
|$10,895
|$14,603
|$16,840
|Average
|$9,308
|$12,456
|$14,305
|Rough
|$7,722
|$10,310
|$11,771
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,936
|$16,974
|$20,032
|Clean
|$11,126
|$15,812
|$18,630
|Average
|$9,506
|$13,488
|$15,826
|Rough
|$7,887
|$11,163
|$13,023