Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,727$12,022$14,026
Clean$8,135$11,199$13,045
Average$6,950$9,553$11,081
Rough$5,766$7,906$9,118
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,558$10,747$12,685
Clean$7,045$10,011$11,797
Average$6,019$8,540$10,021
Rough$4,994$7,068$8,246
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,196$10,232$12,076
Clean$6,707$9,531$11,231
Average$5,731$8,130$9,541
Rough$4,754$6,729$7,851
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,571$13,157$15,339
Clean$8,922$12,257$14,265
Average$7,623$10,455$12,118
Rough$6,324$8,653$9,971
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,606$13,662$16,123
Clean$8,955$12,726$14,995
Average$7,651$10,856$12,738
Rough$6,347$8,985$10,481
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,949$13,230$15,231
Clean$9,274$12,324$14,166
Average$7,924$10,512$12,034
Rough$6,574$8,701$9,902
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,956$12,044$13,925
Clean$8,348$11,219$12,951
Average$7,133$9,570$11,002
Rough$5,918$7,921$9,053
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,830$9,712$11,462
Clean$6,367$9,047$10,660
Average$5,440$7,717$9,056
Rough$4,513$6,387$7,451
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,374$11,909$14,055
Clean$7,806$11,094$13,072
Average$6,670$9,463$11,104
Rough$5,533$7,832$9,137
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,227$12,102$13,858
Clean$8,601$11,273$12,888
Average$7,349$9,616$10,949
Rough$6,097$7,959$9,009
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,088$14,005$16,386
Clean$9,403$13,046$15,240
Average$8,034$11,128$12,946
Rough$6,665$9,210$10,653
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,108$11,230$13,129
Clean$7,558$10,461$12,210
Average$6,457$8,923$10,372
Rough$5,357$7,385$8,535
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,380$10,257$12,006
Clean$6,880$9,555$11,166
Average$5,878$8,151$9,485
Rough$4,876$6,746$7,805
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,438$14,070$16,285
Clean$9,729$13,107$15,145
Average$8,313$11,180$12,866
Rough$6,897$9,254$10,586
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,902$12,659$14,940
Clean$8,298$11,792$13,894
Average$7,090$10,059$11,803
Rough$5,882$8,325$9,712
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,577$12,198$14,396
Clean$7,995$11,363$13,388
Average$6,831$9,693$11,373
Rough$5,667$8,022$9,359
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,103$12,068$13,878
Clean$8,486$11,241$12,907
Average$7,250$9,589$10,964
Rough$6,015$7,937$9,022
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,068$13,948$16,307
Clean$9,385$12,993$15,166
Average$8,018$11,083$12,883
Rough$6,652$9,173$10,601
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,371$10,295$12,072
Clean$6,871$9,590$11,227
Average$5,870$8,180$9,537
Rough$4,870$6,771$7,848
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,706$17,142$19,844
Clean$11,844$15,968$18,456
Average$10,119$13,621$15,678
Rough$8,395$11,273$12,901
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,289$7,406$8,692
Clean$4,930$6,899$8,083
Average$4,213$5,885$6,867
Rough$3,495$4,871$5,650
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,756$10,567$12,278
Clean$7,229$9,844$11,419
Average$6,177$8,397$9,701
Rough$5,124$6,950$7,982
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,860$9,756$11,513
Clean$6,395$9,088$10,708
Average$5,464$7,752$9,096
Rough$4,533$6,416$7,485
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,884$12,632$14,909
Clean$8,281$11,768$13,866
Average$7,075$10,038$11,779
Rough$5,870$8,308$9,692
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,020$9,790$11,476
Clean$6,543$9,120$10,673
Average$5,591$7,780$9,066
Rough$4,638$6,439$7,460
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,784$11,070$13,065
Clean$7,256$10,312$12,151
Average$6,200$8,796$10,322
Rough$5,143$7,280$8,494
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,367$11,769$13,836
Clean$7,799$10,963$12,868
Average$6,664$9,352$10,931
Rough$5,529$7,740$8,995
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,878$21,159$24,971
Clean$13,869$19,711$23,224
Average$11,850$16,813$19,729
Rough$9,831$13,916$16,234
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,075$11,991$12,589
Clean$10,323$11,170$11,708
Average$8,820$9,528$9,946
Rough$7,317$7,886$8,184
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,331$11,848$13,982
Clean$7,766$11,037$13,004
Average$6,635$9,414$11,047
Rough$5,505$7,792$9,090
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty FX4 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,688$15,676$18,107
Clean$10,895$14,603$16,840
Average$9,308$12,456$14,305
Rough$7,722$10,310$11,771
Estimated values
2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (5.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,936$16,974$20,032
Clean$11,126$15,812$18,630
Average$9,506$13,488$15,826
Rough$7,887$11,163$13,023
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,899 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,899 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,899 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $3,495 to $8,692, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.