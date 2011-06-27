Used 2009 Ford F-250 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
strong a - - Truck
This is one very srong pulling truck. nice ride,looks great,Love that turbo feel and sound. Make's almost any pulling job seem like it isnt even there. I average 17.0 mpg 65mph. 10,000 mile's on it now.
fuel pump failure....
Model selection feature on this site is messed up. My 2009 6.4L has 86,000 miles on it. On recent trip pulling 5th wheel the engine goes into power de-rate (limp) mode and check engine light comes on. 8 hour trip took 10 and I was sometimes only able to make 40 mph on interstate. Same deal on trip home (wasn't away long enough to have problem diagnosed and repaired). My dealership determined it was a pcv on fuel pump sticking. Had to replace entire fuel pump and it required cab removal! About $2800 total. Labor alone for cab removal and replacement is about 10 hours. Why on earth design a vehicle that requires cab removal for simple replacement of a critical part?
Satisfied in Utah
It was time to trade out of my 92 F250. It gave me good service for 18 Years. This new one is my third truck. If this one gives me as good of service as the previous two fords, I will be happy. This is my first diesel. I pull a 30 foot 5th wheel. Looking forward to the power of the diesel. So far I love the truck. The ride and comfort inside are great. Still learning how to use all the conveniences. The color (Red) with the chrome package is a real eye pleaser. It has most of the bells and whistles. I love the tailgate step and folding mirrors. Makes it easy to get int he garage. Was worried it would not fit but it does. I could not ask for more at this time.
2009 F250 XLT Crew Cab (6.4) automatic 4x4
Bought this truck new for pulling a 31 ft. camper and have loved every mile. Pulling power is excellent and gets decent MPG for a large crew cab. I have had the truck for 5 years and no issues. I had one recall but that was for the tires. I now have 43,000 miles on it and do not plan on getting rid of it any time soon. Did I tell you the pulling power is amazing!
fast
I get 18 in the country and 21 on the highway in my 2009 ford diesel f250.I get 14 pulling a 13000 lbs hay trailer and pulls it easy.
