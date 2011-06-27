Vehicle overview

Ford was the first manufacturer to offer a gas-electric hybrid SUV when it launched the Escape Hybrid for the 2005 model year. Initially, consumers clamored to buy this high-tech small SUV, which offers fuel economy in the 30-mpg range. Since then, demand for the Escape Hybrid has been sporadic: When gas prices shoot up, people are eager to buy this hybrid SUV. When prices recede, Ford sometimes has to offer incentives to move it off dealer lots. This is easily explained by the compromises inherent in building a hybrid version of a garden-variety SUV: The Ford Escape Hybrid is indeed more fuel-efficient than regular Escapes, but it's not astonishingly so. Aside from the "Hybrid" badges on the sides and rear of the vehicle and a discreet battery-pack vent on the driver-side rear window, it looks just like other Escapes -- so, unlike Toyota's Prius, it's not really an image-defining vehicle.

That doesn't mean you wouldn't enjoy owning one, though. The Escape Hybrid's powertrain consists of a 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, a pair of electric motors and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) that basically works like a regular automatic transmission. Although the Escape Hybrid's cumulative horsepower rating of 155 doesn't sound very impressive, it's quicker than the regular four-cylinder Escape and feels almost as fast as the V6 model. Ride quality is comparable to the gasoline Escape, though the Hybrid feels a bit top-heavy around turns due to its extra 300 pounds of curb weight.

Inside, the 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid SUV is notable for its roomy seating, solid ergonomics and mediocre materials quality. Oddly, the in-cabin electronics are outdated in what is otherwise a technologically sophisticated vehicle. Ford provides a central screen with a live-action graphic of the hybrid system at work, but only if you drop two grand to get the optional CD-based navigation system -- which hardly seems worth it given the screen's diminutive size and clunky controls. In addition, the air-conditioning system lacks an electric compressor and thus only cools the cabin when the gasoline engine is running. Finally, features like Bluetooth, an auxiliary MP3 jack and a rear-seat entertainment system are nowhere to be found on the options list.

Buyers who expect a hybrid vehicle to provide phenomenal fuel economy and loads of technology will likely be disappointed by the 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid. However, for consumers who'd just like to do something nice for the planet and save a little money on gas without giving up the practicality of a sport-utility vehicle, it's worth a look.