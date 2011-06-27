Used 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $8,850
2009 Ford Escape Hybrid LimitedNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2009 FORD ESCAPE HYBRID LIMITED***POWER MOONROOF***LEATHER***HEATED SEATS***BLUETOOTH***AUX PORT***USB***SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO***AM/FM RADIO***CD PLAYER***12V POWER OUTLET***ALLOY WHEELS***POWER SEATS***POWER MIRRORS***POWER WINDOWS***POWER LOCKS***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU493X9KA91846
Stock: W2738R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,396
2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited126,001 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cliff Wall Subaru - Green Bay / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49339KB25593
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,495
2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited71,110 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND - CALL FOR DETAILS!**ONE OWNER-LOW MILES-AMAZING MPG-WELL MAINTAINED** Looking for a reliable SUV that gets good gas mileage, But you don’t want to overspend? Well, We have the Vehicle for you!! The 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid! With only 71xxx miles this escape has what you need! With its 2.5L 4CYL Hybrid Motors that you give you an unbelievable gas mileage of (34 City and 31 Highway). This 2009 Ford Escape features Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Audio Input Jack, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Hands-Free Calling/Texting, Cloth Bucket Seats, and much more!! Koppy Motors is 4 years and running for car Gurus Top Rated Dealer!!! Don’t miss out on this amazing deal... Call or Stop in today to speak to one of our friendly sales experts _ PH: (651)464-1910.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49329KA32533
Stock: 13100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Price Drop$5,497Fair Deal | $264 below market
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid Base179,398 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rockstar Used Cars of Temecula - Temecula / California
WOW!! Extra Clean SUV Hybrid , 34/30 MPG!!, Shows Pride Of Ownership, One Owner, Local Calif Car, Exceptional Service History, 2 set of keys with Owners Manual, Near New Tires, Full Power Options, (power windows, locks and front seat) Roof Rack, Privacy Glass and Alloy Wheels. Priced To Sell Fast! Or you can see it on our website at, www.rockstarusedcarsoftemecula.com Se Habla espanol Manuel (951)210-8403. Don't forget to ask about our military discount! *All advertised prices exclude government/state fees and taxes, license, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge, if applicable.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49H48KB27220
Stock: 12717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,195
2010 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited81,843 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tyler DriveTime - Tyler / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU5K3XAKC68982
Stock: 1040228621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900
2010 Ford Escape Hybrid undefined127,812 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McKinna Auto Sales - Brunswick / Georgia
This 2010 Escape Limited Hybrid has all the extras! Navigation Sunroof Heated Leather Seating Backup Camera System Bluetooth and it's extremely clean. It's clearly been loved!Mckinna Auto Sales has been serving Brunswick and the Golden Isles for 41 years now. Our customers are our #1 concern and our reviews show it. Mckinna Auto Sales is a family oriented dealership and we’re here to serve you. Our low pressure environment gives you a place to relax while you shop. Our friendly staff has years of knowledge and experience. We aren't your average dealership! Mckinna Auto Sales provides transparent pricing with no hidden fees. Call or Text us now!(866) 624-0379Schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU4K30AKA85505
Stock: A85505
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2010 Ford Escape Hybrid undefined62,600 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Previous taxi/livery vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU4K31AKC68590
Stock: C68590AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,569Fair Deal
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid Base129,961 milesDelivery available*
Key Hyundai - Jacksonville / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49HX8KA90075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid Base153,064 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU49HX8KD05485
Stock: 8857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $3,995Fair Deal
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid Base156,204 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Wallace Imports Of Bristol - Bristol / Tennessee
Value Priced below the market average! and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Escape is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (29 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU59H28KA38705
Stock: K21022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,991
2010 Ford Escape Hybrid undefined133,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU4K31AKB80574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995
2010 Ford Escape Hybrid undefined125,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
1A Auto Sales - Walpole / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU5K39AKB65598
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,590
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid Base132,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roland Rich Ford - Delavan / Illinois
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid 4WD in Gray with 132,000 Miles!Come test drive this Ford Escape Hybrid today at Roland Rich Ford in Delavan, IL! This Ford Escape Hybrid comes with a liftgate with flip up glass, a roof rack, bucket front seats, a 60/40 rear bench, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player, & Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control.Call our sales team at 3092448249 with any questions!We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (29 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU59H58KB12604
Stock: W4125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2014
- $3,500
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid BaseNot providedDelivery available*
Your Choice Autos - Waukegan - Waukegan / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (29 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU59H08KB25020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,970Good Deal | $359 below market
2007 Ford Escape Hybrid Base139,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Riverton Elko Buick Chevrolet GMC - Elko / Nevada
Silver 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid AWD eCVT 2.3L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Electric Motor 16V Air Conditioning, AM/FM 6CD In-Dash/MP3 & Satellite Capable, Power driver seat, Rear window defroster, Speed control. Recent Arrival! 33/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (28 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU59H07KA91353
Stock: 0B007T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- New Listing$9,000
2011 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited97,635 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gregory Hyundai - Highland Park / Illinois
2011 Ford Escape Hybrid Oxford White (Fleet) FWD 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Electric Motor 4V Escape Hybrid, 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Electric Motor 4V, Camel w/Premium Cloth Buckets w/60/40 Split Rear Seat. The Gregory VIP Program ~~~ Price Assurance: We utilize Market Based Pricing on all of our cars to ensure the best price upfront ~~~ Trade-In Assurance: We will offer you the best value for your trade in upfront with no hassle ~~~ Exchange Policy: 3 days or 300 miles, see dealer for more details ~~~ Complimentary Hand Car Washes for life with any purchase ~~~ Concierge Service: Complimentary Pickup and Drop off for your service appointment ~~~ Complimentary Loaner vehicles available ~~~ We Strive to Provide Every Customer with a World Class VIP Experience!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (34 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU4K31BKA94182
Stock: U20612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Price Drop$13,500
2011 Ford Escape Hybrid undefined62,869 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Koons of Silver Spring Ford - Silver Spring / Maryland
NEW FORD TRADE. ONE OWNER, SUPER LOW MILES....YOU WILL NOT FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE THIS!!!2011 Ford Escape Hybrid ONE OWNER, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATING, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, POWER MOONROOF, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEATED SEATS, 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Electric Motor 4V, eCVT, AWD, Rapid Spec 500A. Tuxedo Black Metallic AWD eCVTRecent Arrival!LIMITED WARRANTY. The dealer will pay 50% of the labor, and 50% of the parts for the covered systems that fail during the warranty period. Ask the dealer for a copy of the warranty, and for any documents that explain the warranty coverage, and the dealer's repair obligations. IMPLIED WARRANTIES under your state's laws may give you additional rights. $100 DEDUCTIBLE. DURATION: 3 Months or 3000 Miles from the date of sale, whichever comes first. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE OWNER, ALEX PERDIKIS, DIRECT AT ALEX@KOONSOFSILVERSPRING.COM! Please come see us today at Koons of Silver Spring if you are looking for a new Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, or used car in the Chevy Chase, Bethesda, Columbia, Wheaton, Washington DC, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (30 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU5K3XBKA19907
Stock: 0F18050A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $5,991Fair Deal
2007 Ford Escape Hybrid Base127,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
CALL 480-536-8620 WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE VISIT US AT 1208 W BROADWAY RD, MESA, AZ 85202 HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Escape Hybrid's powertrain consists of a 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, a pair of electric motors and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) that basically works like a regular automatic transmission. Although the Escape Hybrid's cumulative horsepower rating of 155 doesn't sound very impressive, it's quicker than the regular four-cylinder Escape and feels almost as fast as the V6 model. Ride quality is comparable to the gasoline Escape. Although the gasoline engine makes a bit too much racket during hard acceleration, the 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid feels nearly as quick as the V6 Escape while returning outstanding fuel mileage. The front seats can accommodate adults of all sizes, while the backseat is comfortable even for adults. There are 28 cubic feet of cargo space behind the 60/40-split rear seats, and you can fold them down to open up 65 cubic feet of capacity, a good figure for this class. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Leather Interior, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, 16 Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, Rear Parking Sensors, Moon Roof and more… Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. Second key, floor mats, and owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (28 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMCU59H57KB16599
Stock: C6599
Certified Pre-Owned: No