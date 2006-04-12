Used 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona

The Escape Hybrid's powertrain consists of a 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, a pair of electric motors and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) that basically works like a regular automatic transmission. Although the Escape Hybrid's cumulative horsepower rating of 155 doesn't sound very impressive, it's quicker than the regular four-cylinder Escape and feels almost as fast as the V6 model. Ride quality is comparable to the gasoline Escape. Although the gasoline engine makes a bit too much racket during hard acceleration, the 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid feels nearly as quick as the V6 Escape while returning outstanding fuel mileage. The front seats can accommodate adults of all sizes, while the backseat is comfortable even for adults. There are 28 cubic feet of cargo space behind the 60/40-split rear seats, and you can fold them down to open up 65 cubic feet of capacity, a good figure for this class. Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Leather Interior, Power Driver Seat, Heated Seats, 16 Alloy Wheels, Roof Rack, Rear Parking Sensors, Moon Roof and more…

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMCU59H57KB16599

Stock: C6599

Certified Pre-Owned: No

