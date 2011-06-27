Vehicle overview

The Ford Escape Hybrid was the first hybrid SUV to enter the market, and for 2008, it's still the most fuel-efficient. New EPA testing procedures have lowered its mileage ratings this year, but the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid remains one of the few sport-utilities capable of returning 30 mpg in real-world driving. At the same time, it offers ample room and comfort for a family of four and a golden retriever. Bottom line, you don't give up much in the way of practicality when you choose to wear the "Hybrid" badge.

Like the regular Ford Escape, the Escape Hybrid gets a fresh look for 2008. New, square-jawed bodywork gives Ford's hybrid SUV a tougher appearance. Inside, Ford designers have made some important upgrades. The climate and stereo controls have a tidier layout this year, and the instrumentation has a more upscale and modern appearance -- replete with ice-blue lighting at night. In addition, there's now justification for spending extra to get the navigation system, as it runs off DVDs this year and has a larger touchscreen display. Ford also took measures to address its small SUV's noisy highway ride, redesigning the roof panel and fitting a laminated windshield, acoustic headliner and thicker carpeting.

Aside from its more serene cabin, the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid offers an identical driving experience to last year's model. Its powertrain still consists of a 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, a pair of electric motors and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) that basically works like a regular automatic transmission. Although the cumulative horsepower rating of 155 doesn't sound very impressive, the Escape Hybrid is quicker than the regular four-cylinder Escape and feels almost as fast as the V6 model. The main difference between driving an Escape Hybrid and driving a regular Escape comes down to handling: The Hybrid feels top-heavy around turns due to its extra 300 pounds of curb weight.

Buyers who drive the Ford Escape Hybrid back to back with newer small SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 will likely be disappointed by the Ford's comparatively noisy power delivery and sluggish dynamics. And given that both of these competitors are capable of returning mileage in the high 20s, there's a good case to be made for buying a traditional gasoline-powered small SUV instead of a hybrid. However, if you compare the Escape Hybrid to the less refined Saturn Vue Green Line and the more expensive Toyota Highlander Hybrid, it becomes a much more attractive candidate. Add in the fact that buying a 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid will still net you a nice tax credit, and it's certainly worth considering if you'd like to do something nice for the planet and save a little money on gas without giving up the SUV lifestyle.