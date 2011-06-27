  1. Home
2008 Ford Escape Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly powerful hybrid drivetrain, gets 30 mpg in the real world, comfortable interior with roomy backseat.
  • Noisy four-cylinder engine, mediocre handling for a small SUV, stiff brake pedal, no stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's not without its compromises, the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid is worth a look if you want to do right by the planet but don't want to give up the day-to-day convenience of owning an SUV.

Vehicle overview

The Ford Escape Hybrid was the first hybrid SUV to enter the market, and for 2008, it's still the most fuel-efficient. New EPA testing procedures have lowered its mileage ratings this year, but the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid remains one of the few sport-utilities capable of returning 30 mpg in real-world driving. At the same time, it offers ample room and comfort for a family of four and a golden retriever. Bottom line, you don't give up much in the way of practicality when you choose to wear the "Hybrid" badge.

Like the regular Ford Escape, the Escape Hybrid gets a fresh look for 2008. New, square-jawed bodywork gives Ford's hybrid SUV a tougher appearance. Inside, Ford designers have made some important upgrades. The climate and stereo controls have a tidier layout this year, and the instrumentation has a more upscale and modern appearance -- replete with ice-blue lighting at night. In addition, there's now justification for spending extra to get the navigation system, as it runs off DVDs this year and has a larger touchscreen display. Ford also took measures to address its small SUV's noisy highway ride, redesigning the roof panel and fitting a laminated windshield, acoustic headliner and thicker carpeting.

Aside from its more serene cabin, the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid offers an identical driving experience to last year's model. Its powertrain still consists of a 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, a pair of electric motors and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) that basically works like a regular automatic transmission. Although the cumulative horsepower rating of 155 doesn't sound very impressive, the Escape Hybrid is quicker than the regular four-cylinder Escape and feels almost as fast as the V6 model. The main difference between driving an Escape Hybrid and driving a regular Escape comes down to handling: The Hybrid feels top-heavy around turns due to its extra 300 pounds of curb weight.

Buyers who drive the Ford Escape Hybrid back to back with newer small SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 will likely be disappointed by the Ford's comparatively noisy power delivery and sluggish dynamics. And given that both of these competitors are capable of returning mileage in the high 20s, there's a good case to be made for buying a traditional gasoline-powered small SUV instead of a hybrid. However, if you compare the Escape Hybrid to the less refined Saturn Vue Green Line and the more expensive Toyota Highlander Hybrid, it becomes a much more attractive candidate. Add in the fact that buying a 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid will still net you a nice tax credit, and it's certainly worth considering if you'd like to do something nice for the planet and save a little money on gas without giving up the SUV lifestyle.

2008 Ford Escape Hybrid models

A compact SUV, the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid is available in one four-door body style with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (AWD). Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, a power driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a four-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 player input jack, cruise control and full power accessories.

On the options list for the Escape Hybrid you'll find a DVD-based navigation system (with a hybrid energy flow/fuel-consumption display) bundled with an upgraded seven-speaker audio system with an in-dash CD changer. Another popular add-on is the Premium Package, which offers leather upholstery, heated front seats, a 110-volt AC outlet, a cargo cover, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated outside mirrors, a roof rack and rear parking sensors. Several of these items can also be purchased à la carte. Other options include a moonroof and running boards.

2008 Highlights

As with the regular gasoline version, the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid gets an exterior makeover. Inside, the cabin has been updated to improve its appearance and functionality, and there's extra insulation to quiet the highway ride. Side and head curtain airbags are now standard, as are automatic climate control and an MP3 player input jack. The optional navigation system runs off a DVD instead of CDs this year and has a larger display with a touchscreen interface.

Performance & mpg

The Escape Hybrid power plant consists of a 2.3-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and two electric motor/generators. Net output is 155 hp. Ford calls the transmission a CVT, but there's no rotating belt as in a conventional CVT. Instead, the motors work in concert with the gas engine through a planetary gearset to provide seamless power and maximum efficiency. If you're the driver of an Escape Hybrid, all you have to do is move the shift lever to "D" and press the gas pedal. On AWD Escape Hybrid models, a third electric motor steps in to drive the rear wheels when extra acceleration or traction is needed. It's not a true all-wheel-drive system, though, and buyers needing a serious snow vehicle will be better served by the regular gasoline-powered Escape. With the EPA's adjusted fuel economy ratings for 2008, the front-drive Escape Hybrid comes in at 34 mpg city, 30 mpg highway, while the AWD version is listed at 29/27.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and full-length head curtain airbags with a rollover sensor are standard. Stability control is not available. Crash tests of the '08 model have not yet been performed as of this writing but we expect it to earn scores similar to the 2007 model. In NHTSA frontal-impact tests, the '07 Escape Hybrid earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection. In side-impact crash tests, it received five stars for both front- and rear-seat occupants. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the '07 Escape received an "Acceptable" rating (the second-highest on a scale of four). In side-impact testing, it received a "Good" rating (the highest).

Driving

Although the gasoline engine makes too much racket during hard acceleration, the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid feels nearly as quick as the V6 Escape, while returning outstanding fuel mileage. Ride quality is acceptable for this class, but handling is a bit of a letdown. With an extra 300 pounds of curb weight compared to a regular Escape, the Hybrid model exhibits considerable body roll around turns and generally feels less agile than most small SUVs. The Escape Hybrid's regenerative brakes provide solid stopping ability, but can be difficult to modulate due to the brake pedal's excessive stiffness at the top of its travel.

Interior

The Escape has never been known for its exciting interior, but most buyers will find the 2008 model's cabin layout functional and user-friendly. The front seats can accommodate adults of all sizes, while the backseat is roomy enough for adults and children, even if its cushions are a bit flat. Note that the standard cloth upholstery is made out of 100-percent recyclable material for '08. There are 28 cubic feet of cargo space behind the 60/40-split rear seats, and you can fold them down to open up 65 cubic feet of capacity, a decent figure for this class. One annoyance particular to the Escape Hybrid is the fact that the air-conditioner only cools the cabin when the gasoline engine is running. Using the "max A/C" setting keeps the engine from shutting off in stop-and-go traffic, but prevents you from reaping the fuel savings of electric-only propulsion in these situations. (Other hybrids get around this problem by using an electric A/C compressor.)

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid.

5(77%)
4(15%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
95 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Snow car ever
John Goodson,01/03/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Sure it's a hybrid and gets good mileage for an SUV, but, the 4WD, with the motor over the front tires and the hybrid battery over the rear tires gives this SUV a low center of gravity and amazing traction on snow. Forget about the chains forever with this car; Oh, by the way, after 100K, the motor is still super reliable. I spent $500 on the 100K service and had to spend $600 on the hybrid fan after 60K, but other than that its just a $20 oil change every 5K. A well-built car with great mileage and outstanding traction.
Proud owner of a Ford Escape Hybrid
Bill S.,06/05/2009
The Ford Escape Hybrid does not only get great mileage for a SUV but also has very low pollution emissions. I like the styling and don't feel I compromised on any factors when I bought it. I have kept a spreadsheet of actual mileage and have maintained an overall 31 mpg. The worst case mileage is log distance highway driving at 70+ mph when my FEH got 28 mpg. Around town and using hypermiling techniques I have gotten 35+ mpg.
Traded my X5 - never looked back
Denver,08/26/2008
I drove a BMW X5 4.4 for five years prior to trading for the Escape Hybrid. Gas prices were part of my decision, and I honestly wanted to be one of the voices clamoring for Detroit to get with the program and invest in alternative powertrains. I loved the build quality and engineering excellence of the BMW. I expected that switching to a more pedestrian Ford was going to be full of compromise. Certainly, the finishes are less luxurious (recycled plastic instead of leather dash, fewer adjustments in the seating, etc), but overall, I have been quite satisfied. If I had it to do all over again, I would do it all over again.
234567 miles and still goin strong
Michael M,10/09/2018
4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is my 3rd escape hybrid...2006,2007, and now 2008. I love the upgrades from the previous ones...my 2007 had the nav system and it worked great. It was also my only awd one. I didn't see much difference in handling between that and the front wheel drive models. Not sure how far I could have gotten with the 2006 since it got totaled in an accident. my 2007 made it to 251,000 miles, but started using oil a lot shortly after 200,000 miles. My 2008 Now has 234567 miles...uses no oil and everything still works, including cruise, air, rear wiper. Only a couple of wheel bearings, a sensor for power steering, and a tie rod replaced so far. $200 or less for each repair. Hoping to top the 300,000 mile mark with this one...like many did in New York when they had them in their taxi fleet. They even sold for $2000 each at that point.
See all 95 reviews of the 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
MPG
34 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid Overview

The Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Escape Hybrid SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid Base is priced between $8,000 and$8,000 with odometer readings between 84439 and84439 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Escape Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,000 and mileage as low as 84439 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Escape Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,761.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $25,297.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Escape Hybrid for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,388.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,652.

