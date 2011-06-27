Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,998
|$2,959
|$3,493
|Clean
|$1,854
|$2,741
|$3,230
|Average
|$1,564
|$2,305
|$2,705
|Rough
|$1,275
|$1,869
|$2,179
Estimated values
2007 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,864
|$2,738
|$3,222
|Clean
|$1,729
|$2,536
|$2,980
|Average
|$1,460
|$2,133
|$2,495
|Rough
|$1,190
|$1,729
|$2,010