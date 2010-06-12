Used 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- Most fuel-efficient SUV out there
- peppy performance
- innovative high-tech features
- top marks in crash tests.
Consumer reviews
I purchased a new 2011 Escape Hybrid AWD Limited in early 2011. It currently has 50,000 miles on it and I have had 0 issues. I live in Colorado and the hybrid handles the snow, curvy and sometimes steep grades, dirt roads and carrying four people with gear to fly fishing destinations throughout the state with ease. I have followed the dealer recommended maintenance schedule of change the oil every 10K miles, the brakes are at 50% and I average 33 miles to the gallon with a 60 mile round trip highway drive to work each day. The four cylinder is a bit loud at speed but this easily masked by turning up the exceptional sound system.
Very pleased with this car. Was hesitant to by a hybrid being worried about the AWD Capability, but it has exceeded my expectations. I always feel safe and confident going through tough weather.
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|34 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|177 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|34 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|177 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|30 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|177 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MPG
|30 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|177 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating 3 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|2 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|3 / 5
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|3 / 5
|Back Seat
|3 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|23.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Poor
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
The least-expensive 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid is the 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,570.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $33,080
- 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $30,570
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $32,320
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,830
Used 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid Overview
The Used 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Escape Hybrid SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2011 Escape Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2011 Ford Escape Hybrid and all model years in our database.
There are currently 2 new 2011 Escape Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,300 and mileage as low as 62869 miles.
Can't find a new 2011 Ford Escape Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ford Escape Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,826.
Find a new Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,995.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
