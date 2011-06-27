Used 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Vehicle surpasses my expectations
I truly enjoy driving this vehicle. Used to drive a four door sedan, which had a decent amount of room and with the traction control, it was a great winter vehicle. This hybrid has greatly surpassed my expectations, and I'm only a week into driving it! Comfortable ride on the bumpy/potholed roads in my neighborhood. Weather conditions we experienced with the recent snowstorm and the handling of this vehicle quickly convinced me this was the right purchase. This vehicle feels more in contact with the road and accelerates better than I had anticipated. Overall, I'm very pleased with this purchase and what's even better, the wife is fast growing accustomed to riding in it.
Still a good car at 139,000 miles
I bought my 2007 Escape Hybrid 4x4 brand new in November of 2006. It has been a great car to my family. I was a former Mustang driver owning a '96GT and a '04GT so it took me a while to get used to the car. I have traveled through the Sierra Nevada and Siskiyou Mountain ranges in the dead of winter and never had a problem. I like the maneuverability and it runs great in the snow. The fan that keeps the hybrid battery cool went out on me at 95,000 miles. Other than that I have had normal maintence repair. I am glad I bought this car even if the engine is a little loud. The engine has decent pickup for only having 155hp. Overall, a nice car that handles well in bad weather and great mileage!
Love the 2007 Design vs 2008 Design
We looked at the 2008 sneak-peek pics and the LA auto show write-ups & pics, but we decided we liked the 2007 interior/exterior design best because it looks less truck-like than the new designs. My wife's the primary driver, and she loves this vehicle. In the first 500 miles, neither of us have any buyer's remorse.
2007 Ford Escape Hybrid FWD w/ leather and navigation
We just purchased a new FEH in Houston. We went with the premium package with the silver exterior. Overall, it looks great inside and out. The ride is comfortable, great at handling the uneven and unpredictable city streets. I wouldn't recommend it for off-road use or for towing. We traded in a 2.8L Audi A4 which was a great drivers car, very difficult to accelerate modestly. The FEH actually encourages the driver to accelerate and brake slowly to keep the gas engine off and reduce fuel consumption. Overall, our initial impression has been positive.
Great little hybrid
$3.00 gas got my attention and had me to look at hybrids. Am not a tree hugger-retired & trying to save some green! I drove many hybrid vehicles and all were impressive. The Escape looked and felt more like a typical car. Replaced 2002 Explorer V8 (15/19 MPG). Escape is averaging between 39 and 42 city & 33 miles highway driving from Destin to Cincinnati at 70+ mph. Ride is very comfortable and sufficient head room (6'2"). Acceleration is more than adequate. AC works very well in the normal mode. When waiting at a long light, the ac does not stay cold. Navigation system works well and is not distracting like the Prius. Sound system very good. Great visibility and easy to get in/out.
