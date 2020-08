Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Rockstar Used Cars of Temecula - Temecula / California

WOW!! Extra Clean SUV Hybrid , 34/30 MPG!!, Shows Pride Of Ownership, One Owner, Local Calif Car, Exceptional Service History, 2 set of keys with Owners Manual, Near New Tires, Full Power Options, (power windows, locks and front seat) Roof Rack, Privacy Glass and Alloy Wheels. Priced To Sell Fast! Or you can see it on our website at, www.rockstarusedcarsoftemecula.com Se Habla espanol Manuel (951)210-8403. Don't forget to ask about our military discount! *All advertised prices exclude government/state fees and taxes, license, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge, if applicable.*

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 34 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMCU49H48KB27220

Stock: 12717

Certified Pre-Owned: No