Used 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid for Sale Near Me

After some initial hiccups (O2 sensor, sway bar links, and notorious throttle body going kaput), I now have 132,000 miles on her and no other issues. Runs nice, tranny is smooth, mileage up to 30 - 31 MPG in mostly suburban driving (great for an AWD SUV!) and comfort is wonderful. Only thing missing is adj. lumbar support. Roomy to carry my 4 dogs (including two large Greyhounds) and fabulous visibility. The center console armrest is actually usable to rest your arm. A/C still blows cold and leather seats are in great condition with no cracking or peeling. This is a delightful SUV and sad that Ford discontinued it. We also have a Ford C-Max hybrid and it gets an astonishing 45.6 MPG average, but does not have the room that the Escape does (not even close). Handling is good, except for a WIDE turning radius (even worse on the C-Max)! U-turns are iffy. Otherwise, very happy now with the Escape and hope it remains reliable for years to come as we plan to hold on to it for a long time (hope to get 200,000+ miles from her). But after driving a rental Expedition Limited... we are considering trading the C-Max! That Expy was absolutely incredible!!! UPDATE: Nearly 140,000 miles and still running dandy! MPG is down though to 28.6; not sure why, but figure it has to do with battery and other components getting older and less efficient. Still starts right up and gets me reliably from point A to point B. Went through some high flood waters this hurricane season without an issue. Comfortable and interior looks great for its age. Electronics work fine. Some creaking noise from rear hatch; no big deal. Got new tires and did oil change... that's it. Nav needs updated, but I'm probably not going to bother due to cost. Just gonna run her until she won't run any more or cost of repair is more than value. Keeping fingers crossed for another few years out of her or about 200,000 miles; then we will look at trading up.

