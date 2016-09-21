Used 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 81,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,195
- 127,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 62,600 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 133,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
- 125,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 97,635 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,000
- 62,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,500
- 107,994 miles
$10,999
- 110,171 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,850
- 126,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,396
- 71,110 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495
- 304,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,295
- 84,436 miles
$10,529
- 179,398 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,497$264 Below Market
- 129,961 miles
$5,569
- 153,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 156,204 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape Hybrid
Tishpit,09/21/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
After some initial hiccups (O2 sensor, sway bar links, and notorious throttle body going kaput), I now have 132,000 miles on her and no other issues. Runs nice, tranny is smooth, mileage up to 30 - 31 MPG in mostly suburban driving (great for an AWD SUV!) and comfort is wonderful. Only thing missing is adj. lumbar support. Roomy to carry my 4 dogs (including two large Greyhounds) and fabulous visibility. The center console armrest is actually usable to rest your arm. A/C still blows cold and leather seats are in great condition with no cracking or peeling. This is a delightful SUV and sad that Ford discontinued it. We also have a Ford C-Max hybrid and it gets an astonishing 45.6 MPG average, but does not have the room that the Escape does (not even close). Handling is good, except for a WIDE turning radius (even worse on the C-Max)! U-turns are iffy. Otherwise, very happy now with the Escape and hope it remains reliable for years to come as we plan to hold on to it for a long time (hope to get 200,000+ miles from her). But after driving a rental Expedition Limited... we are considering trading the C-Max! That Expy was absolutely incredible!!! UPDATE: Nearly 140,000 miles and still running dandy! MPG is down though to 28.6; not sure why, but figure it has to do with battery and other components getting older and less efficient. Still starts right up and gets me reliably from point A to point B. Went through some high flood waters this hurricane season without an issue. Comfortable and interior looks great for its age. Electronics work fine. Some creaking noise from rear hatch; no big deal. Got new tires and did oil change... that's it. Nav needs updated, but I'm probably not going to bother due to cost. Just gonna run her until she won't run any more or cost of repair is more than value. Keeping fingers crossed for another few years out of her or about 200,000 miles; then we will look at trading up.
