Used 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2006 Ford Escape Hybrid

    159,703 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,495

    Details
  • 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid in White
    used

    2006 Ford Escape Hybrid

    173,678 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2007 Ford Escape Hybrid

    139,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,970

    $359 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford Escape Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2007 Ford Escape Hybrid

    127,580 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,991

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2008 Ford Escape Hybrid

    179,398 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,497

    $264 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid in Light Green
    used

    2008 Ford Escape Hybrid

    129,961 miles
    Fair Deal

    $5,569

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Escape Hybrid

    153,064 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Ford Escape Hybrid

    156,204 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2008 Ford Escape Hybrid

    132,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,590

    Details
  • 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid in Light Green
    used

    2008 Ford Escape Hybrid

    Not Provided

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,850

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited
    used

    2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited

    126,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,396

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2009 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited

    71,110 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2010 Ford Escape Hybrid Limited

    81,843 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,195

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid
    used

    2010 Ford Escape Hybrid

    127,812 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid
    used

    2010 Ford Escape Hybrid

    62,600 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid
    used

    2010 Ford Escape Hybrid

    133,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid
    used

    2010 Ford Escape Hybrid

    125,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape Hybrid

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5152 Reviews
  • 5
    (68%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
The best car purchase I have ever made!!!!
Michael,08/23/2015
4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I reluctantly purchased my 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid in 2011 with 134000 miles!!!! Got it for 4000 dollars on eBay.... Immediately after purchasing I had to replace the hybrid battery cooling fan. Very simple to do, ordered from Amazon and did it myself in about 30 mins. Now, in 2015, I have 234289 miles and the only money I've ever put into the car was for routine maintenance. It's amazing! I have never owned a vehicle that was so easily kept. I consistently get about 27-28 mpg in the city with either heat or air in most of the time and I get about 24-25mpg on the beltway(I speed like crazy, so that's incredible mileage per gallon to me). The engine is quiet, the ride is smooth and for the first time since I started buying cars, I feel like I totally got my monies worth out of a vehicle! 4000 dollars for over 100000 miles and she still keeps going. I do think I'll need a wheel bearing replaced, which means I'll do them all at once, but I cannot say enough about the build quality and performance of these hybrids. To be able to drive an suv and get close to 30mpg while still being able to sit up high and grab lumber from The Home Depot without renting a truck... It's amazing! I wanted to write this as soon as I hit 100k miles and before I go and spend money on the wheel bearings(which I could let ride for a bit, but why would I do that? She deserves to be kept up). I'm currently searching for another since I'm giving this one to my newly licensed son. Lol So to anyone it there that can get their hands on one of these, get it!!! Take it home, check it over and baby it because you'll likely own it for a long, long time.
