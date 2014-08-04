Used 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid for Sale Near Me

I reluctantly purchased my 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid in 2011 with 134000 miles!!!! Got it for 4000 dollars on eBay.... Immediately after purchasing I had to replace the hybrid battery cooling fan. Very simple to do, ordered from Amazon and did it myself in about 30 mins. Now, in 2015, I have 234289 miles and the only money I've ever put into the car was for routine maintenance. It's amazing! I have never owned a vehicle that was so easily kept. I consistently get about 27-28 mpg in the city with either heat or air in most of the time and I get about 24-25mpg on the beltway(I speed like crazy, so that's incredible mileage per gallon to me). The engine is quiet, the ride is smooth and for the first time since I started buying cars, I feel like I totally got my monies worth out of a vehicle! 4000 dollars for over 100000 miles and she still keeps going. I do think I'll need a wheel bearing replaced, which means I'll do them all at once, but I cannot say enough about the build quality and performance of these hybrids. To be able to drive an suv and get close to 30mpg while still being able to sit up high and grab lumber from The Home Depot without renting a truck... It's amazing! I wanted to write this as soon as I hit 100k miles and before I go and spend money on the wheel bearings(which I could let ride for a bit, but why would I do that? She deserves to be kept up). I'm currently searching for another since I'm giving this one to my newly licensed son. Lol So to anyone it there that can get their hands on one of these, get it!!! Take it home, check it over and baby it because you'll likely own it for a long, long time.

