Used 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid for Sale Near Me
24 listings
- 159,703 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
- 173,678 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$8,999
- 139,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,970$359 Below Market
- 127,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,991
- 179,398 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,497$264 Below Market
- 129,961 miles
$5,569
- 153,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
- 156,204 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 132,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,590
- Not Provided
$3,500
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,850
- 126,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,396
- 71,110 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,495
- 81,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,195
- 127,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 62,600 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995
- 133,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
- 125,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Escape Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Escape Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Ford Escape Hybrid
See all 152 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars, 152 Reviews
Report abuse
Michael,08/23/2015
4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I reluctantly purchased my 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid in 2011 with 134000 miles!!!! Got it for 4000 dollars on eBay.... Immediately after purchasing I had to replace the hybrid battery cooling fan. Very simple to do, ordered from Amazon and did it myself in about 30 mins. Now, in 2015, I have 234289 miles and the only money I've ever put into the car was for routine maintenance. It's amazing! I have never owned a vehicle that was so easily kept. I consistently get about 27-28 mpg in the city with either heat or air in most of the time and I get about 24-25mpg on the beltway(I speed like crazy, so that's incredible mileage per gallon to me). The engine is quiet, the ride is smooth and for the first time since I started buying cars, I feel like I totally got my monies worth out of a vehicle! 4000 dollars for over 100000 miles and she still keeps going. I do think I'll need a wheel bearing replaced, which means I'll do them all at once, but I cannot say enough about the build quality and performance of these hybrids. To be able to drive an suv and get close to 30mpg while still being able to sit up high and grab lumber from The Home Depot without renting a truck... It's amazing! I wanted to write this as soon as I hit 100k miles and before I go and spend money on the wheel bearings(which I could let ride for a bit, but why would I do that? She deserves to be kept up). I'm currently searching for another since I'm giving this one to my newly licensed son. Lol So to anyone it there that can get their hands on one of these, get it!!! Take it home, check it over and baby it because you'll likely own it for a long, long time.
