Vehicle overview

Which one of these associations isn't always true? A) Cinnabon = Calories. B) Amy Winehouse = Rehab. C) SUV = Gas Guzzler.

If you picked C, congratulations; you've just won a 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid. OK, so you didn't really win -- this isn't "The Price is Right," after all. But C is the correct answer. The first hybrid SUV to hit the market, the Ford Escape Hybrid is currently the most fuel-efficient ute available, with EPA figures of 34 mpg city/31 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined. And this is with a slightly larger engine (2.5 liters versus 2.3) for the 2009 Escape Hybrid that makes 20 more horsepower than last year.

Other improvements this year for the Escape include the debut of Ford's Sync voice-interface system, a new processor to smooth out the transition between gas and electric modes, a capless fuel filler, a refined regenerative braking system and the introduction of a Limited trim level for those who want all the luxury with their fuel efficiency. There's also a new Economy mode for the air-conditioner, which allows the gas engine to shut down. Previously, if the A/C was on, the gas engine was on all the time, which obviously hurts the efficiency of a hybrid. One unwelcome change this year is the puzzling fitment of drum brakes to the rear. (Previously, the Escape Hybrid had four-wheel discs.)

As with other "full" hybrids -- the kind that can be propelled up to speeds approaching 30 mph or more solely by their electric motors -- the Escape Hybrid offers surprisingly sprightly acceleration. Thanks to the nature of electric motors (they make peak torque almost immediately) combined with this year's stronger engine, the Escape provides "have your Cinnabon and eat it, too" performance that is more V6-like than inline-4-like.

Although the Ford Escape lineup has enjoyed a respectable reputation in regard to its handling, it was never known for a plush ride. Revisions to the underpinnings this year have improved the latter without giving up much of the former. However, there is a difference in handling capability between the Hybrid and the regular Escape. The Hybrid can feel a little top-heavy when pushed around turns, due to its 300 pounds of additional curb weight. Still, most folks won't notice much of a difference and should be pleased by the Escape Hybrid's ride and handling balance.

Having said all that, consumers who cross-shop the 2009 Ford Escape Hybrid with regular compact SUVs, like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, may be disappointed by the Ford's comparatively noisy power delivery, mediocre braking performance and somewhat sluggish dynamics. And given that both of these competitors cost thousands less and are capable of returning average mileage in the mid-20s, there's a case to be made for choosing a traditional gasoline-powered small SUV instead of a more expensive hybrid. However, if you compare the Escape Hybrid to the less refined Saturn Vue Green Line and the more expensive Vue Green Line Two-Mode and Toyota Highlander Hybrid, it becomes a much more attractive candidate.