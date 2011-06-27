Vehicle overview

Cars of all shapes, sizes and intents come with some sort of compromise. In general, the added size and weight of an SUV reduces fuel economy, while small fuel-misers tend to suffer in terms of performance and space. The 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid, however, attempts to part with convention by delivering the convenience of an SUV and the frugality of a much smaller vehicle -- all without saddling the driver with anemic performance.

The Escape Hybrid has been out for five years now, and Ford has been making some recent improvements to keep the hybrid fresh, even if the actual Escape model is getting long in the tooth. This year Ford is maintaining the trend by adding standard integrated blind-spot mirrors as well as available options like a rearview camera, additional Sync capabilities, the parent-friendly MyKey technology and a high-tech Active Park Assist system. That last system works surprisingly well, using various sensors to automatically steer the Escape into suitably sized parking spaces.

As before, the Escape Hybrid has a hybrid gasoline/electric powertrain that allows it to deliver fuel economy in the 30-mpg range, making it the most fuel-efficient compact SUV. This standing is not without its drawbacks, though. Compared to the conventionally fueled Escape models, the added weight from the hybrid components has a detrimental effect on handling and braking. Also, the approximate $6,000 premium for the Hybrid model over a comparably equipped regular Escape will take years to recoup based on gas savings alone, though rebates and incentives may serve to lessen the impact.

Given the above-listed drawbacks to Escape Hybrid ownership, some shoppers may find traditional (and less expensive) gasoline-powered SUVs more enticing. Models like the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are all better vehicles than the Escape overall, and they still turn in decent, mid-20 mpg combined fuel economy.

As for competing hybrid SUVs, the Saturn Vue Hybrid is on indefinite hold, leaving the larger and pricier Toyota Highlander Hybrid as the only significant alternative. One final consideration might be Volkswagen's Jetta wagon fitted with the diesel-fueled TDI engine -- it offers similar fuel economy and interior room.

All said, we think the 2010 Ford Escape Hybrid works pretty well for what it's supposed to be -- a small crossover SUV that delivers high fuel economy and available all-wheel drive. It also has a number of useful features such as Sync, MyKey and the park-assist system. But we definitely encourage potential buyers to check out alternatives and thoroughly crunch the numbers before making a decision.