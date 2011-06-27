Vehicle overview

When it comes right down to it, shopping for a new crossover SUV is a lot like trying on clothes. Three-row, seven-passenger models can feel way too big, while compact crossovers may seem a little too confining. That brings us to the 2014 Ford Edge, a five-passenger midsize crossover that splits the difference between these two extremes in a way that could make it a comfortable fit for you.

Besides its right-size dimensions, the Edge owes its popularity to its sleek styling and a comfortable interior filled with a long list of appealing high-tech options. These run the gamut from handy conveniences like the Sync system's voice control to important safety features like rear cross-traffic alert and forward collision warning systems, both of which are designed to help avert potential crashes. The Edge also offers a likable driving experience, with confident handling and a quiet and smooth ride. The standard 3.5-liter V6 delivers a level of performance most buyers will find satisfactory, but Ford offers two other engines as well: an available turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder for greater fuel economy or a slightly more powerful V6 in the Sport trim.

The Edge does have a few drawbacks, most notably the available MyFord Touch system, which has a less than intuitive menu structure and can be sluggish to process commands. Accordingly, we'd encourage you to take a look at some of the Ford's similarly sized and priced competitors. Topping the list is the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is equally comfortable in everyday driving, yet can be fitted to be more off-road-worthy. The Jeep also comes with available diesel or V8 power. Other desirable models include the well-equipped Nissan Murano, the Volkswagen Touareg and the likable Toyota Venza.

Ultimately, though, the 2014 Ford Edge has found a nice middle ground between its larger and smaller competitors, and many crossover shoppers are likely to find that it meets most, if not all of their needs.