Used 2007 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

New Arrival! Value priced below the market average! This 2007 Ford Edge SEL PLUS, has a great Pewter Metallic exterior, and a clean Medium Light Stone interior! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -Auto Climate Control -Multi-Disc Changer -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Rear Air Conditioning -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Seat Memory -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 5135 SW College Rd, Ocala, FL 34474. Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. FINAL PRICE INCLUDES: $1000.00 Trade in Assistance Credit and $1000.00 Finance Assistance. See dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Ford Edge SEL Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 2FMDK39C87BB49030

Stock: WR4709A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020