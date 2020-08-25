Used 2014 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

......... to pry her 2013 Pontiac Aztek keys out of her hands. I hated that thing, but she liked it, so I bought it for her 13 years ago. Anyway, after trying to get her to buy something new for two damn years, she drove the Edge, and fell in love. The dimensions are almost identical. Only the Edge I bought her is just awesome. Leather, sunroof, NAV package and the engine can really get up and go. After an 11 hour trip back home to NY........ my back and legs are not numb. Very comfy. Lots of luggage room in the rear hatch. Like having a cheaper Caddy. Kinda pricey, but I wanted to spoil the wife. We have had zero problems with this vehicle.

