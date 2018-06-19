Used 2018 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me
- 26,072 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$18,499$6,138 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $8307 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J92JBB31875
Stock: O290033
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-16-2019
- 16,317 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,499$7,095 Below Market
Millennium Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J84JBB89137
Stock: 28545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995$3,384 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
4X4 DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, KEYLESS GO SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J91JBC04234
Stock: 39951GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 12,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,742$3,662 Below Market
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2018 Ford Edge SEL Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. AWD, 3.36 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armr
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J90JBC11479
Stock: W13755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 39,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$20,999$4,763 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4716 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4K83JBC01888
Stock: M304513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 22,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,295$4,075 Below Market
Performance Ford East Hanover - East Hanover / New Jersey
Scores 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Ford Edge delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18' Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke, Vinyl Door Trim Insert. This Ford Edge Comes Equipped with These Options Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft/up/down/recline/tilt/lumbar) and 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft/up/down/tilt/manual recline), Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2' LCD screen in center stack, AppLink and 1 smart-charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop By Today Live a little- stop by Performance Ford of East Hanover located at 189 Route 10 E, Hanover, NJ 07936 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J88JBB08933
Stock: E0897
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 69,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,995$3,710 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3J97JBC23767
Stock: C23767AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,829 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,988$3,380 Below Market
Ray Skillman Northeast Buick GMC - Indianapolis / Indiana
Auto Check One Owner! Ray Skillman Certified, GREAT MILES 4,829! REDUCED FROM $26,988! EPA 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Keyless Start, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, Dual Zone A/CWHY BUY FROM USWe have an outstanding reputation because we put the customer first. In fact, we have been voted Dealerrater Dealer of the Year for both Buick and GMC for four years in a row. Whether you're looking for a new Buick or GMC in Indianapolis or you are in the market for a used vehicle near Fishers, Carmel, Greenfield or Greenwood, our friendly sales staff is here to make the vehicle buying process an easy one. Located at the intersection of E.Washington Street and 465, we are minutes from anywhere!SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEThat means we're picky. After all, not every vehicle gets to be a hand-picked used car. Long term protection plans are available. 100+ point inspection where we go over our used cars and t, This limited powertrain warranty provided by Ray Skillman is on all hand-picked certified pre-owned, Ray Skillman hand-picked certified vehicles include an exclusive 4 month/4,000 mile warranty. Vehicle history report completed by CARFAX or Autocheck.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD).EXPERTS CONCLUDE"The Edge delivers good stopping response and performance that's above average for the class with 119 feet needed to stop from 60 mph." -Edmunds.com.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J90JBB49985
Stock: ID8556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 15,806 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995$6,015 Below Market
IntelliCar - Dover / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBC61201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,649
AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas
Equipment Group 201A Convenience Package Ford Safe & Smart Package Leather Seats Navigation System Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Ebony; Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L Ecoboost Lightning Blue Metallic Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Frisco is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Ford Edge SEL with 11,724mi. This Ford includes: ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This SUV is a great example of beauty and brawn with classic styling and a workhorse power plant. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J98JBB99985
Stock: JBB99985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 22,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,588
Allen Honda - College Station / Texas
110V/150W AC Power Outlet, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Remote Start System, SiriusXM Traffic & Travel Link, Technology Package, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.2018 Ford Edge Titanium FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT White Platinum Metallic Tri-CoatAfter listening to our customers concerns when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle we decided to take action! BLUE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED! Every used car will come with a 12 month 12,000 mile comprehensive warranty that covers much more that just the engine and transmission. As well each vehicle will come with a copy of repairs made, a copy of the 172 multipoint inspection, 2 sets of keys and a full tank of gas. No Skimping at Allen Honda, you have spoke and we listened. Come experience the difference at Allen Honda and see where our pre-owned are a step ahead of the rest! Our team of experts is available to guide you through this process with ease in a welcoming and simple environment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge Titanium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3K82JBB39104
Stock: UB39104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,297$2,703 Below Market
Metro Ford - Miami / Florida
2018 Ford Edge SE CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Ford Edge SE in Magnetic Metallic vehicle highlights include, *Great Condition*, *One Owner*, *Low Miles*, *Local Trade*, *Clean CarFax / No Accident History*, *Still Under Factory Warranty*, *172 Point Inspection Performed*, **6 Month / 6000 Mile Limited Warranty at No Cost To You*, Edge SE, 4D Sport Utility, EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Ebony w/Cloth Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Bucket Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 100A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum. FWD Odometer is 9689 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3G94JBB11872
Stock: LBA90375B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 18,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,991$4,630 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Valencia - Valencia / California
Convenience Package Panoramic Vista Roof Wheels: 18" Polished Aluminum Engine: 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Dune; Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats Transmission: 6-Spd Auto W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3J85JBB73216
Stock: JBB73216
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 46,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,170
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3J94JBB73605
Stock: 10415938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 13,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,461$2,836 Below Market
Sam Leman Ford - Bloomington / Illinois
2018 Ford Edge SEL with Sport Appearance Package in Ingot Silver Metallic vehicle features include, Clean 1-Owner Carfax, Navigation, All Wheel Drive, Rearview Backup Camera, 3.5L V6, Sync 3, 19" Aluminum Wheels, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. Located at Sam Leman Ford in Bloomington, IL. Call today to set up a test drive 309-663-1331. Odometer is 14453 miles below market average! Located at Sam Leman Ford in Bloomington, IL. Call today to set up a test drive 309-663-1331.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J85JBB28217
Stock: F2084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-25-2019
- 29,152 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,986
Joe Myers Ford - Houston / Texas
Edge SEL. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 172 Point Inspection* Roadside AssistanceOdometer is 3234 miles below market average!20/29 City/Highway MPGOxford White 2018 Ford Edge SEL FWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTAt Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln we take great pride in rigorously inspecting each vehicle and bringing them current with all of their manufacturers scheduled maintenance. We also take pride in having the cleanest cars, trucks and SUVs in Houston, as a matter of fact, almost all of our vehicles come with new tires. We invite you to come check them out yourself and discover the Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln difference, where our salesmen aren't paid on commission but rather on whether you are satisfied customer..***The E-price exclude adds and you must finance with Joe Myers Ford*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK3J97JBB30683
Stock: TJBB30683
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 74,169 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,900$5,490 Below Market
Armory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Albany - Albany / New York
: SEL trim, Shadow Black exterior. FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Turbo, All Wheel Drive, ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST, Alloy Wheels. CLICK NOW! WHY BUY FROM US: Armory Garage thrives on helping people like you find their next new or pre-owned vehicle. Of course, we don't stop at simply helping you decide which model you'd like, we also have a great group of financing experts on site to help you make your dream car a reality. Stop by our showroom and see how the Armory way is different. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "The Edge delivers good stopping response and performance that's above average for the class with 119 feet needed to stop from 60 mph." -Edmunds.com. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J97JBB95958
Stock: 52173P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 40,234 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,900$3,699 Below Market
Fredonia Chysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fredonia / New York
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Performance, ride, and head-turning good looks! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. With just over 40,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. All of the following features are included: front bucket seats, front dual-zone air conditioning, and power front seats. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMPK4J85JBC31279
Stock: F4674A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
