2015 Ford Edge Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sophisticated ride quality
  • room for five and their stuff
  • quality cabin materials
  • efficient base engine
  • powerful Sport model
  • many available technology features.
  • Touchscreen interface isn't as easy to use as others in its class
  • automatic transmission's occasionally sluggish downshifts.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With carlike road manners, a quality cabin with plenty of passenger and cargo space, and an efficient base engine, the 2015 Ford Edge is a sensible choice for a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. Shoppers wanting more sizzle can go with the Sport model, which has a powerful turbocharged V6 engine and sportier suspension tuning.

Notably, we picked the Ford Edge as one of Edmunds' Best Used SUVs for 2015.

Vehicle overview

The Ford Edge, which debuted for the 2007 model year, was among the first wave of midsize crossover SUVs that aimed to combine the ride and handling of a sedan with the space of a wagon and the raised ride height of an SUV. The Edge been a strong seller for Ford, and various refinements through the years have kept it relatively fresh. But now a fully redesigned, second-generation Edge has finally arrived for 2015, and with it comes added refinement in nearly all areas.

For starters, Ford has given the new Edge a stiffer body structure and more sophisticated front and rear suspension designs this year. As a result, the Edge delivers a more pleasant and upscale driving character than before. Ford has also improved the Edge's engine choices. A thoroughly revised turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder becomes the Edge's new base engine, and it delivers more power and better fuel economy than the outgoing 2.0-liter, which was optional for the last-generation Edge. You can still get a 3.5-liter V6 if you want, but the more interesting upgrade this year is an all-new 2.7-liter turbocharged V6. Standard on the Sport model, this 315-horsepower engine makes the 2015 Ford Edge one of the quickest models in its class.

The Edge also grows with its 2015 redesign, gaining 3.9 inches of length that results in additional interior space for passengers and cargo. Edge buyers will also appreciate the noticeable improvements in the quality of the interior materials. More soft-touch surfaces give the Edge a richer, more premium feel. The available (and much maligned) MyFord Touch control interface is still here, but thanks to added physical buttons and the latest software upgrades, it's less frustrating to use than in past years. There are also many new available features for the 2015 Edge including automated parking, adaptive cruise control and lane keeping intervention.

One thing that hasn't changed is the Edge's place in the crossover segment. Truth be told, midsize five-passenger crossover SUVs are often passed over by crossover shoppers who gravitate toward the smaller and less expensive compact crossovers like the Ford Escape or move up to the bigger ones like the Chevrolet Traverse to get three-row, seven-passenger functionality. But the Ford Edge still gives you a nice middle ground. It's more spacious and refined than a compact SUV but not as bulky to drive as a large crossover.

With its redesign, the 2015 Ford Edge is more competitive in its class. However, there are a few rivals that are also worth a look. Topping that list is the 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Its road manners are a match for the Edge, but it also offers go-anywhere off-road capability, as well as diesel or V8 power. The 2015 Nissan Murano, which is also redesigned this year, is more stylish than the Edge. You could also check out the more luxurious (but pricier) 2015 Volkswagen Touareg or, if you want a midsizer with a third-row seat, the Kia Sorento. Overall, though, we think the new Ford Edge is an ideal choice for crossover shoppers wanting a compelling mix of interior space, driving refinement and the latest technology.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Ford Edge as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2015 Ford Edge models

The 2015 Ford Edge is a midsize five-passenger crossover SUV offered in SE, SEL, Titanium and Sport trim levels. All models come with front- or all-wheel drive.

Standard features of the SE model include 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a 4.2-inch screen in the center stack, a rearview camera and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and USB and auxiliary inputs. Also included is Ford's Sync system that features voice recognition, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, 911 Assist, and the ability to run apps such as Pandora Internet radio through a smartphone.

The SEL adds heated exterior mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear parking sensors, an exterior keyless entry pad, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat (with power lumbar), a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio.

The SEL is available with Equipment Group 201A, which adds the MyFord Touch infotainment system with an 8-inch center screen, two configurable screens in the instrument cluster, an additional USB port, an SD card reader and Sync Services such as traffic information and turn-by-turn directions. Also included in this package are leather upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power front passenger seat and a premium nine-speaker audio system.

The Titanium gets the above equipment as standard plus 19-inch wheels, a hands-free tailgate, LED taillights, upgraded interior trim, ambient interior lighting, heated front seats, an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat (with power lumbar), driver memory settings and a Sony 12-speaker audio system with HD radio.

To the SEL, the Sport adds the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6, 20-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, LED taillights, unique front and rear lower fascias, ambient lighting, leather-and-suede front sport seats, the eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat and the same electronic features as the Titanium.

Options for the SE include roof rails, second-row outboard inflatable seatbelts and a rear DVD entertainment system. Available on all but the SE are a panoramic sunroof and a Class II tow package with trailer sway control.

A Technology package for the SEL and Titanium consists of a navigation system, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alerts, remote start, an auto-dimming driver side exterior mirror and a 110-volt power outlet. The SEL's Utility package adds a hands-free liftgate, a perimeter alarm and a universal garage door opener. A Cargo Accessory package comes with a rear cargo cover, a cargo area protector and a rear bumper protector.

The Titanium is offered with Equipment Group 301A, which adds the features of the Technology package plus a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front sets, heated rear seats and the panoramic sunroof. Equipment Group 302A includes those features plus a lane departure warning system with lane keeping assist, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, second-row outboard inflatable seatbelts, a 180-degree front camera and an automated parking system for parallel and perpendicular parking (Ford's Enhanced Park Assist system).

The Ford Edge Sport is available with Equipment Group 401A, which adds the features from the Technology package plus ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, lane departure warnings with lane keeping assist, the hands-free liftgate, xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, automatic wipers, the 180-degree front camera and the automated parking system. A Driver Assistance package for the Sport (late availability) adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic braking, and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Sport buyers can also get 21-inch wheels (with optional summer tires).

2015 Highlights

The Ford Edge has been fully redesigned for the 2015 model year.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Ford Edge is available with one of three engines as well as either front- or all-wheel drive. All models come with a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard on all but the Sport is a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 245 hp and 275 pound-feet of torque. The EPA estimates that a front-wheel-drive Edge with the 2.0-liter engine will achieve 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway). That drops a bit to 23 mpg combined (20 city/28 highway) with all-wheel drive. An automatic engine stop-start function is optional for the front-drive, four-cylinder engine configuration to further save fuel.

SE, SEL and Titanium buyers can opt for a naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 280 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. The fuel economy ratings for the 3.5 are 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway) with front-wheel drive and 20 combined (17/25) with all-wheel drive.

The Sport model comes exclusively with a 2.7-liter V6 engine. This turbocharged engine churns out 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. The 2.7 is EPA rated at 21 mpg combined (18/27) with front-wheel drive and 20 mpg combined (17/24) with all-wheel drive.

The 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine was not rated to tow in the last Edge, but it is now. It maxes out at 3,500 pounds when properly equipped, as do the 3.5-liter and 2.7-liter V6 engines.

Safety

The 2015 Ford Edge comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, Ford's Curve Control, front knee airbags, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash-notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets. All but the SE also have rear parking sensors.

Optional safety equipment includes inflatable outboard rear seatbelts, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, a lane departure warning and intervention system, and a forward collision warning system with brake support that pressurizes the brakes for maximum stopping power when it detects an imminent collision.

Driving

Thanks to various improvements to its body structure and suspension, the Ford Edge now has a more controlled, more carlike character. On the road, the 2016 Edge truly feels like a raised sedan, with a composed ride, direct steering and little body lean when going around turns. It's quite an improvement over the less-than-sporty outgoing model. We're also impressed with the Edge's low levels of wind and road noise.

The new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is smooth for a four cylinder, and it offers respectable passing power when required. The carryover 3.5-liter V6 is fine, too, but given its similar power, lower fuel economy and extra cost, we'd just stick with the base four-cylinder. If you really want power, the turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 is the way to go, offering plenty of thrust when your right foot asks for it. It also sounds pretty cool and it can be fairly fuel-efficient for drivers who go light on the gas pedal.

All three engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. It comes with steering wheel shift paddles in the Sport model. If we have one complaint about the Edge's powertrains, it's that this transmission can sometimes be tardy to downshift when more power is needed.

Interior

The 2015 Edge's interior takes a significant leap forward. Soft-touch materials replace hard plastics on many surfaces. In fact, the dash, doors and center console are all soft to the touch from hip level and up. That means that just about every surface the driver interacts with has a quality feel. The exception is the center stack, which is hard plastic and features a series of round plastic buttons. It's an unexpected bit of cost-cutting that's out of character with the rest of the Edge's cabin.

The optional MyFord Touch interface carries over largely unchanged from the 2014 model. It features a large center screen on the dash and a pair of screens in the instrument cluster. The system is controlled by touch, two sets of small buttons on the steering wheel, or by voice commands. The system is certainly better than it used to be, though it still suffers from some small virtual buttons and mediocre response times. If touchscreen interfaces are important to you, check out the superior system in the Grand Cherokee. It's expected that Ford will roll out an all-new infotainment system (Sync 3) for the 2016 model year.

An additional 3.9 inches of length makes the Edge's already roomy interior even more spacious. Front-row occupants sit on supportive bucket seats, and an additional inch of rear legroom provides comfortable accommodations for adults riding in back. The Edge is also wide enough to make three-across second-row seating a viable proposition for families of five.

The extra length also improves cargo space. With the rear seats up, the Edge has a useful 39.2 cubic feet of cargo space available. With the seats down, that expands to 73.4 cubic feet. Both of those figures are at or near the top of the class.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Edge.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2015 Ford Edge Titanium *Guards Green*
Sage O,10/20/2015
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
So I am a 24 year old and have had my 2015 Ford Edge titanium with the 2.0 eco boost 4cyl in the guards green color for a bit over a month. So far, very satisfied with the car. The color is awesome, almost like a Greyish-green. Great ride height, good visibility of the road. The 4 cyl, in my opinion is enough power for the car. I would imagine the 6 cyl version being terrible on gas mileage. I drive mainly city, stop and go traffic in Brooklyn and I am averaging 16.2mpg for approx 1200 miles I have already put on the car. Interior is extremely comfortable. A lot of technology!!! Bluetooth is very easy to use and responsive. Touch screen display is excellent as well. I have ambient lighting in the vehicle as well which I love. Another feature I find my self using is the foot activated rear lift gate. Very useful believe it or not. Also the auto start fuction from the key fob is excellent. Use it almost every day, I anticipate using it daily once the winter hits the north eastOverall I am very satisfied with the vehicle and deffinetly recommend it to anyone looking for a luxury SUV
New Edge Night and Day Difference
Jeff Cermak,08/25/2015
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We traded in our 2013 Edge SEL and opted for the 2015 Edge Titanium. We are very impressed with the new design both inside and out. Our new Edge is as quiet if not more than my mother in laws 2015 BMW X5. The ride quality has improved even with the optional 20in Tires. I know people gripe about the My Ford Touch, but knock on wood we have never had any issues. The push button controls are a nice alternative to My Ford Touch. The engine provides more than enough power for us in the hills in and around Pittsburgh. We are still under 5000 miles, but continue to be pleased with our purchase. I would definitely recommend this to friends and family.
Riding the Log Flume - LEAKY NEW 2015 FORD EDGE!
Carla Bisher,03/28/2016
SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
*New Issue - A couple months ago (around 6,500 miles), our brand new Ford Edge suddenly decelerated from 50 mph to 5 mph leaving us sitting alongside the road. We were towed to the dealership. Throttle body was replaced. In the weeks before this occurred, I noticed changes in the car's acceleration, mainly between 40-60mph (you'd really have to tromp on the accelerator and raise the rpm's to get it to speed up). We thought it was the transmission and took it to the dealership, who said they could find nothing wrong. Currently, the car behaves like an older car with a fuel pump issue when it comes to accelerating - it's sluggish, feels like it has "drag," and like you need to really press on the accelerator to expel gunk from it... that's the best analogy of how it drives these days. I had read of a recent recall of approximately 88,000 Ford vehicles for fuel pump issues and was surprised our vehicle is not included. *Updated 10/7/16 - Windows still fogging up excessively, leaving a filmy residue inside. Scheduled to go to the dealership next week. *Updated 4/7/16 - Scroll Down We purchased a new 2015 Ford Edge SEL (3.5 L Cyclone V6 Series 4.0) on 2/2/2016 in Kenosha, WI. We noticed the windows fogging SEVERELY after taking it through a car wash, and then anytime it would rain (to the point the windows would remain fogged even with the defrosters on high). Also noticed water droplets in the tail lights. Took it to the dealership on 3/25/16 and learned it is LEAKING inside the interior of the vehicle! As of yet, our dealership is unable to diagnose the exact source of the leak. We have since learned that there is a LEAK PROBLEM WITH THE 2015 FORD EDGE AND DEALERSHIPS WERE INSTRUCTED NOT TO SELL IT. In researching this vehicle, this issue might escape the attention of consumers because it is not officially labeled a "recall." In hopes of a resolution, we spoke with the Ford Regional Customer Service Manager (866-631-3788) who was adamant that Ford WILL NOT buy back from us this structurally defective vehicle. They insist our VIN# is not included in the leak issue - although the saturated interior of our vehicle seems to suggest otherwise. If we attempt to sell this vehicle in the future, WE will have to disclose to potential buyers the very same defect that Ford concealed from us - and incur a financial loss. After all, who would pay full market price for a vehicle knowing it leaks inside? This situation puts us in a bind in many ways. To date, we've made only 1 car payment to our bank. Will this vehicle even last for 59 more payments? Besides the financial repercussions, there's health and safety concerns. Our son has severe asthma and allergies, including a documented allergy to mold. How long was this leaky vehicle subjected to the elements in a dealership lot before we purchased it? And, what's lurking inside the moist carpeting and overhead material, the cracks and crevices? We expressed these valid concerns to Ford, as well as to the dealership, to no avail. They refuse to buy back their defective new vehicle, insisting their only obligation is to repair it and "dry it out" by running the vehicle's heater. We can only conclude that the well-being of children doesn't rank high on Ford's list of priorities. In exchange for buying back their defective vehicle, we've even proposed buying another Ford - a 2016 Ford Edge, or even a Ford Explorer (assuming no defects). As long time GM owners and first time Ford owners, we were excited about our new relationship. It appears that Ford does not reciprocate that zeal in their customer service, however. It ceases the moment the customer signs on the dotted line. UPDATE: We stopped by the dealership on 4/2/16 for an update. Last we'd heard our vehicle was taken to a glass shop and the windshield resealed, which failed to stop the leaking. Next, it was taken to a body shop where a new windshield was recommended, and then ordered. To our horror, on 4/2/16, we stopped by the dealership and found our new vehicle - leaks and all - sitting uncovered, in the pouring down rain and sleet, in the dealership lot - where it has been for days awaiting arrival of the new windshield. In the very least, they could have covered it with a tarp. To be continued.... UPDATE (4/7/16): Update: A "pin-hole size leak in the body caulk of the upper right passenger window" was discovered and filled. A glass company came again, squirted window cleaner and blew air from inside the vehicle. The leak revealed itself on the outside where the glass cleaner started bubbling. Dealership said water was in the carpet and flooring, and on some wiring, but that the vehicle subsequently passed the leak test and water should no longer enter the interior. Ford also is replacing the right and middle tail lights. Hoping no further water damage surfaces in the future from this leak. Our vehicle should be done Friday, April 8th!
Fun, Fun, fun
alampur,12/15/2015
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have had Ford Edge Sport for the past 2 months. These words come to my mind: Solid, Fun, Sporty and a delight to drive. Blind spot monitoring, Lane Departure Warning and gentle nudge back to the lane, excellent blue tooth are all technological pluses. Steering, handling are top class. Very quiet inside, very little road noise. Quite roomy especially the second row and adequate cargo. Overall, quite impressive.
See all 81 reviews of the 2015 Ford Edge
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2015 Ford Edge features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Ford Edge
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The 2015 Ford Edge replaces the current model, but the formula remains the same. This five-passenger midsize crossover delivers more refinement, improved dynamics and a wider array of features than the one it replaces.

What Is It?
All-new for 2015, the new Edge is a hair larger than the outgoing Edge that debuted in 2007, gaining nearly 4 inches of length to 188.1 inches and riding on a 112.2-inch wheelbase, 1 inch longer than the old car. Er, tall wagon. Er, crossover. Whatever you want to call it, the Edge is still a five-seater with no provision for a third row of seating, but it has a roomier passenger compartment and holds more cargo.

The Ford Edge now rides on the same underlying structure as the current Fusion midsize sedan. As a result, the Edge gains a stiffer chassis and a more sophisticated multilink rear suspension configuration. Despite its additional content and stiffer structure, curb weight has, on average across the many variants, dropped by about 50 pounds.

As before, the Edge is available in either front- or all-wheel drive in one of four trim levels starting with the base SE. From there you can upgrade to the midlevel SEL, the high-powered Sport or the luxurious Titanium model that replaces the former Edge Limited.

What's New Under the Hood?
There are three engines available: a base 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, a non-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 and, available only in Sport models, a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6. All are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The 2.0-liter EcoBoost direct-injected turbo-4 is a revamped version of the one offered previously, now sporting a twin-scroll turbo, a revised fuel system, new cylinder head and higher-compression pistons. It gains 5 additional horsepower and 5 pound-feet of torque so it's now rated at 245 hp and 275 lb-ft of torque when running on 93 octane gas. It'll run safely on 87 octane but peak power drops a bit. Unlike in the outgoing Edge, the 2.0-liter four is now available with all-wheel drive and can be had with a towing package that gives it a rating of 3,500 pounds.

Generating 280 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque, the optional 3.5-liter V6 will appeal to those who simply must have six cylinders. In the new Edge, this engine actually sheds 5 hp and 3 lb-ft compared to last year's model. The V6 is now a $425 option over the base 2.0-liter.

Sport models are equipped solely with a transverse version of the same 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 used in the F-150 pickup. It's rated at 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque (on 93 octane). In this respect, the Sport variant is now a more distinctly differentiated package than in years past.

As with all versions of the new Edge, you can get a Sport with AWD or FWD. Meaning, yes, the latter configuration indeed channels 350 lb-ft through an open differential to the front wheels only. Normally this would be an ideal recipe for torque steer; however, torque output is limited in the lower gears of FWD Sport models to keep the steering wheel from tugging one way or another under hard acceleration.

How Does It Drive?
We drove two versions of the new Edge: a 2.0-liter-equipped AWD Titanium and an AWD Sport with 21-inch wheels and summer tires.

Starting off in the Titanium, the first thing that jumps out about the new Edge is the newfound tautness of its chassis. The suspension has a lot more control than last year's Edge, dispatching bumps with a single, decisive thump, and its electrically assisted steering builds up effort nicely around center. These things make the new Edge feel tidier than its roughly 4,200-pound curb weight would suggest. The suspension has a firm compliance on smooth roads, but also manages to soak up punishment from rougher urban terrain, preserving ride comfort.

Body control is a step up from the non-Sport variants, and the summer tires bite the tarmac with more authority. It's no sports car, of course, but the Sport isn't afraid of taking a corner.

Though the revised four-cylinder doesn't deliver appreciably more poke than before, it certainly feels brighter around town. The twin-scroll turbo deserves the nod here, transitioning into boost more responsively in part-throttle situations. However, living in areas like California where 93 octane isn't available, the chances of exploiting the full capability of this 2.0-liter are slim. Simply put, the new EcoBoost four is more up to the job of moving this crossover, but speed still isn't one of its stronger qualities.

The thrust in the Sport is deceptive. Because the turbo V6's torque curve is flat, acceleration is delivered in an undramatic fashion. It hustles. You floor the throttle, and when you glance down at the speedometer you realize you're traveling 15 mph faster than you thought you'd be going.

Noise levels are low, particularly engine noise. There's modest wind roar at the A-pillars at elevated freeway speeds, and the Sport's low-profile 21-inch tires transmit a noticeable but acceptable amount of pavement texture in the form of road noise.

What's the Interior Like?
A thoroughly revised cabin finds its way into the new Edge, and it can be loaded up with a host of Ford's technology. Available items include automated parking (parallel and perpendicular), adaptive cruise control, a front camera, inflatable seatbelts in the backseat and a lane-keeping system with three levels of sensitivity.

Ford has wisely shed the infuriating touch-sensitive center stack controls of the previous Edge's MyFord Touch in favor of conventional buttons. Materials have been upgraded throughout, making the Edge feel more upmarket than before. Forward visibility remains good, as does seat comfort.

There's a spacious feel to the cabin that's underpinned by the numbers; headroom throughout increases by an inch, and front and rear legroom increases by 1.0 and 1.9 inches, respectively. Cargo volume has increased substantially, gaining 7 cubic feet to 39.2 cubic feet behind the backseat.

What Kind of Features and Safety Equipment Does It Offer?
The lowliest SE versions come modestly equipped to keep the price of entry low. Manual cloth seats, conventional climate control, 18-inch wheels, keyless entry and a back-up camera are standard. SEL variants, which will make up the brunt of Edge sales, add dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, satellite radio, rear parking alerts and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Titanium models build on the SEL's features by adding Sync with MyFord Touch, heated leather seats, a power liftgate (with Ford's nifty swipe-foot-to-operate feature), HD radio and unique exterior trim. Sport models gain a firmer suspension, monotube dampers and blacked-out trim.

The new Edge is available with a laundry list of safety features. In addition to the usual battery of airbags, its lane-keeping system and inflatable rear seatbelts, there are forward collision warning and intervention, blind spot detection, cross-traffic alerts and an automated parking system. So the only excuse for parking lot shunts is, "the other guy did it."

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
Front-wheel-drive Edges equipped with the base 2.0-liter four-cylinder are rated by the EPA to deliver 24 mpg in combined driving (20 city/30 highway). This is unchanged from last year's combined mpg, though the 2015 Edge's city number is 1 mpg worse than the previous Edge.

AWD variants with the 2.0-liter get a rating of 23 mpg combined, which is what we managed on our highway-heavy evaluation loop. Over two weeks of driving we saw an average of 18 mpg.

Both the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 and the normally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 are rated at 21 mpg in combined driving with FWD and 20 mpg combined with AWD.

How Much Does It Cost?
Prices for the new Edge range widely depending on how much of a sybarite you are. The base FWD Edge SE starts at just shy of $29,000, while SEL models start at $32,395. Moving to the Titanium brings the starting price to $36,495. Sport models start at $38,995. Get rowdy with the options and you can wind up with a Sport that's about $50 grand.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
Kia Sorento: An all-new model for 2016, the Sorento offers two engine choices in front- or all-wheel-drive configurations. A third row of seating is available.

Nissan Murano: Available only with a V6 in front- or all-wheel drive, the Murano's fuel economy is comparable to the turbo four-cylinder Edge, and it offers a premium feel and excellent dynamics.

Toyota Venza: This is the most carlike of the bunch. It, too, offers two engines and is available in AWD. Flaccid steering belies its surprisingly good handling.

Why Should You Consider This Vehicle?
The 2015 Ford Edge has a raft of technology in a relatively sharp-steering package. It adheres closely to the formula set by the original Edge, and makes everything one notch (or more) better.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
If you need three rows of seating, look elsewhere. And if you're considering a higher-trim Edge and are getting generous with packages and options, you may want to consider a luxury brand SUV like an Acura RDX or Lexus NX.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds with this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Ford Edge Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Edge?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Edge trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Edge SEL is priced between $14,900 and$21,895 with odometer readings between 29922 and94773 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Edge Titanium is priced between $17,000 and$21,498 with odometer readings between 47549 and61332 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Edge SE is priced between $8,995 and$17,990 with odometer readings between 16747 and123350 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Edge Sport is priced between $20,000 and$23,900 with odometer readings between 29493 and73685 miles.

