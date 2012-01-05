Used 2012 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 164,574 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Commerce Chevrolet Buick - Commerce / Texas
Local family owned and operated with non-commissioned specialists saving you time and money everyday! This Tuxedo Black Metallic 2012 Ford Edge SE might be just the crossover for you. This one's on the market for $4,999. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its gorgeous tuxedo black metallic exterior pairs well with the black interior. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Commerce Chevrolet Buick is not responsible, for mistakes of misquotes by third parties. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges,. Contact Information: Commerce Chevrolet Buick, 1621 State Hwy 50, Commerce, TX, 75428, Phone: (903) 886-2188, E-mail: michael@commercechevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3GCXCBA07873
Stock: JL142345A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 152,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$1,943 Below Market
Sarasota Ford - Sarasota / Florida
LOCAL TRADE IN! **LEATHER** **NAVIGATION** **PREMIUM WHEELS** **4 BRAND NEW TIRES** **FRESH TRADE IN** ***COMPLIMENTARY AT SARASOTA FORD, QUICK LANE FIRST VEHICLE SERVICE AFTER PURCHASE*** ***CHECK OUT OUR ALL NEW STATE OF THE ART FACILITY*** 19/27 City/Highway MPGWe're here to make your shopping experience as pleasant and hassle free as possible. **Call us now to get more information @ 888-349-4989!**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JC9CBA77888
Stock: HGB39509A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 125,167 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,199$1,482 Below Market
XDrive Motors - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
WOW! GREAT DEAL! : 2012 Ford Edge SEL Sport Utility 4DDRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! AWD!!!!NEW!!! BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!How it works? Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 508-505-4555We are proud to present this beautiful 2012 Ford Edge. Looks great, runs great, ready to go! Reliable, dependable, safe and gas efficient! Has been pre-sale inspected, serviced and tuned-up by our technicians to guarantee best quality. 'Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2012 Ford Edge is one of the top choices for a midsize crossover SUV.' Edmund's expert reviewPros- Quiet and comfortable cabin- abundant features- comfortable ride- composed handling- available 'EcoBoost' four-cylinder engine.______________________________________________________________________Test drive is always free! DO YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE ONE?CALL NOW(508) 505-4555 !!!________________________________________________________________________EASY FINANCINGHave NO credit ? . . .You are APPROVED!Have BAD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!Have GOOD credit ? . . . You are APPROVED!We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on our entire selection of used cars for sale. ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED! GUARANTEED credit APPROVAL!USE TRADE-IN AS DOWN PAYMENT ! __________________________________________________________________________________________What are you waiting for? Call today (508) 505-4555 or visit our website: www.XDriveMotors.com ONE CLICK APPROVAL ON OUR WEBSITE XDriveMotors.com _______________________________________________________________________________________XDrive Motors Inc 436 South Main St, W.Bridgewater, MA 02379 Call us at (508) 505-4555 XDriveMotors.com Monday-Saturday 10am-7pm Sunday 11am-4pmTO SEE MORE GREAT CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.XDriveMotors.com *Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4JC6CBA55031
Stock: 31-3513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,000$1,757 Below Market
Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey
$499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This wonderfully maintained Ford Edge is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Edge Limited is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. More information about the 2012 Ford Edge: The Edge is now in its second generation, and Ford has upped the style and sophistication of its popular crossover. The result is an exciting alternative to competitors like the Nissan Murano, Chevrolet Traverse and Hyundai Tucson. With three great powerplants, athletic handling, loads of available technology and an MSRP starting at $27,640, the Edge provides real value in the crowded crossover segment. Interesting features of this model are interior comfort, Attractive, aggressive styling, available technology, and three exciting engine choices Call now (732) 316-5555 This one won't last! Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit or even in a bankruptcy or repossession we can help. Our goal is 100% guaranteed approval!! Call us at 732-316-5555 or come on in to our South Amboy, New Jersey showroom and one of our credit specialists will help you get the vehicle you deserve at a payment you can afford. The advertised price does not include sales tax, title, DMV fees, finance charges, prep fee and documentation charge of $389. All financing subject to lender approval, rates and terms may vary. Any payments listed are an example and not an offer or guarantee or terms and are subject to lender assessment of credit,down payment and term. **any claims of NO ACCIDENT are based report from AUTOCheck vehicle history report Prices subject to change at any time. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with your sales representative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3KC1CBA43975
Stock: SA7339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 152,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500$1,448 Below Market
Sun Toyota - Holiday / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3J94CBA11589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 134,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$1,517 Below Market
Rairdons Hyundai of Bellingham - Bellingham / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JC2CBA50953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,885$1,221 Below Market
Regency USA Inc - Wilmington / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3AK0CBA95347
Stock: 60112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999$1,506 Below Market
Metro Auto Loan - Fontana / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3J9XCBA60358
Stock: 8474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,382$1,086 Below Market
Lexus of Sacramento - Sacramento / California
FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy 21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats Satellite Radio Turbo iPod MP3 Input Onboard Communications System CD Player PWR LIFTGATE PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF 204A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE Alloy Wheels KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Satellite Radio iPod MP3 Input CD Player Onboard Communications System Aluminum Wheels. OPTION PACKAGES 204A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE rear view camera leather seating surfaces heated 10 way pwr driver seat w pwr lumber heated fold flat 6 way pwr passenger seat PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF 20 CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS P245 50R20 all season black side wall tires 2.0L ECOBOOST I4 ENGINE PWR LIFTGATE REQ 201A 204A or 205A Equipment group . EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com explains The Edge provides ample room for five a comfortable and well appointed interior more horsepower and nearly carlike handling and fuel economy.. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.,FWD,Aluminum Wheels,Panoramic Roof,Power Windows,Tires - Rear Performance,Head Curtain Air Bag,Tires - Front Performance,Intermittent Wipers,Driver Air Bag,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Full Size Spare Tire,MP3 Player,Power Seat,Auto-Off Headlights,CD Player,Electronic Stability,Rear Defrost,Bucket Seats,AM/FM stereo,Privacy Glass,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel,iPod/MP3 Input,Heated Driver Seat,Turbocharged,6-Speed A/T,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Leather Seats,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Power Steering,Passenger Air Bag,Keyless Entry,Power Liftgate,Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,Remote Trunk Release,Satellite Radio,Onboard Communications System,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Power passenger seat,4 Cylinder Engine,Tires - Rear All-Season,Heated Side Mirrors,Tire Pressure Monitoring,Driver Lumbar,Back-Up Camera,4-Wheel ABS,Power Door Locks,Power Driver Mirror,Dual Zone A/C,Front Floor Mats,Cruise Control,Passenger vanity mirror,Tires - Front All-Season,Electrochromic rearview mirror,Rear Body Air Bag,Rear Spoiler,Child Safety Locks,Cloth Seats,Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,Auxiliary Pwr Outlet,Steering Wheel Controls,Auto Transmission w/Manual Mode,A/C,Driver vanity mirror,Disclaimer Prices do not include government fees and taxes any finance charges any dealer document processing charge any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3J90CBA60661
Stock: CBA60661T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 119,614 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,795
443 Auto Sales - Lehighton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3JC4CBA93920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,969 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,695$1,213 Below Market
Honda of Fayetteville - Fayetteville / Arkansas
This 2012 Ford Edge 4dr 4dr SEL FWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Other interior. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aluminum Wheels, , iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Body Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auto-Off Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Power Driver Mirror, Driver Lumbar, Auxiliary Pwr Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Tires - Rear All-Season, Tires - Front All-Season, Front Floor Mats, Cloth Seats, Full Size Spare Tire, V6 Cylinder Engine, Side Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Exterior Keypad Entry, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3J92CBA03488
Stock: BA03488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 127,822 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990$1,396 Below Market
Skyline Motors - Louisville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4AKXCBA52298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,301 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,987$610 Below Market
Byerly Ford - Louisville / Kentucky
2012 EDGE SEL ECOBOOST ENGINE, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER COMFORT PACKAGE, SYNC/BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, MP3 Player, KEYLESS ENTRY, 30 MPG Highway, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT.VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM -inc: CD/MP3 player, SD card for map and point of interest storage, SIRIUS Travel Link w/6-month subscription, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, DARK BLUE PEARL METALLIC, AGATE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM -inc: agate carpet, 205A EQUIPMENT GROUP ORDER CODE -inc: MyFord Touch w/SYNC, 8" touch screen, (2) 4.2" LCD color displays, (2) USB ports, SD card reader, audio/video input jacks, 5-way steering wheel controls, dark-copper center stack finish, rear-view camera, leather seating surfaces, heated 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumber, heated fold-flat 6-way pwr passenger seat, ambient lighting, Bluetooth capability, 911 assist, vehicle health report, turn-by-turn navigation, real-time traffic, 20" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: P245/50R20 all-season black side wall tires, Tire pressure monitoring system, SYNC voice-activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 assist, vehicle health report, Supplemental park lamps, Solar tinted front door window glass. This Ford Edge has a powerful Turbocharged I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Ford Edge SEL Has Everything You Want *SIRIUS satellite radio w/6 month subscription -inc: (6) month subscription *N/A in AK or HI*, Side-impact air bags, SecuriLock encrypted passive anti-theft system (EPATS), SecuriCode body-colored illuminated door entry keypad, Second row reclining 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat -inc: EasyFold seat release, fold-down armrest w/(2) cupholders, Safety Canopy for (2) rows w/rollover sensor, S.O.S. Post Crash Alert System, Reverse sensing park assist system, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defroster, Rear cargo area tie-downs/hooks/net, Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down & front/rear disable, Pwr locks w/autolock, Pwr assist rack & pinion steering, Privacy tinted rear windows, Pewter instrument panel appearance, Personal Safety System -inc: seatbelt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, dual-stage front air bags, driver seat position sensing, crash severity sensing, P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires, Overhead console w/sunglass holder, One-touch integrated start.*Stop By Today *A short visit to Byerly Super Store (Ford Nissan) located at 4041 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40216 can get you a tried-and-true Edge today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3J97CBA87663
Stock: FM6535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 98,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,790$755 Below Market
Genthe Honda - Southgate / Michigan
2012 Ford Edge Limited 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT AWD Odometer is 9744 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 18/25 City/Highway MPG ABOUT US: The Genthe familyâ s commitment is to make your purchase experience a great one. We believe in helping you find the best vehicle for your wants and needs and doing everything we can to provide the best possible value! Inventory changes constantly, so call one of our sales professionals today at 734-283-2600 or visit us online at www.genthehonda.com to see the most current pricing and selection! Our sales staff is available Mon & Thurs 8:30 am â 8:00 pm; Tues, Wed, and Fri 8:30 am â 6:00 pm, and Sat 8:30 am â 2:00 pm. We are located at 14801 Dix Toledo Rd, Southgate, MI, just over 1 mile east of I-75 Exit 36, just a short drive from Detroit, Dearborn, Livonia, Wayne, Westland, Canton, Ypsilanti, Taylor, Flat Rock, Grosse Ile, Monroe, and Grosse Pointe. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4KC2CBA75176
Stock: P3463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 109,917 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,499
Lord Automotive - Worcester / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4KC6CBA75858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,760 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,294$534 Below Market
Bill Holt Chevrolet of Blue Ridge - Blue Ridge / Georgia
Hurry in quick this car won't last long at this price. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 49605 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Call now for your VIP appointment! (706) 632-3071.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3G90CBA65723
Stock: T6583A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 120,244 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995$716 Below Market
Nation Motors - Richmond / Virginia
2012 FORD EDGE Sport Front with powerful 3.7L Ti-VCT V6 engine and driven 120244 miles! Fully loaded and much more! **FINANCING AVAILABLE** Contact our Sales at 804-658-5323. For HD pictures, detail information about this vehicle and financing options please check us out at www.www.nationmotorsva.com To schedule a test drive or about financing and need more information about this vehicle please contact:Nation Motors9400 Midlothian Turnpike , RICHMOND, VA 23235804-658-5323www.nationmotorsva.comWarranty: Extended warranties available on most vehicles. Please ask sales representative for cost and terms of extended warranty.Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $399 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered.Accepted Payment Type: Cash/Personal checks (in person), certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.DISCLAIMER: NEITHER THE DEALERSHIP NOR DEALERSCLOUD.COM IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS, MISPRINTS ON PRICES OR EQUIPMENT. ONLINE PRICES REFLECTS DISCOUNTS. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK3AK3CBA52282
Stock: NM2134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,751 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,500$901 Below Market
Zeck Ford - Leavenworth / Kansas
***Another Great Back lot Beauty from Zeck*** ***Quality Inspected at even LOWER pricing than normal!*** ***Clean Carfax*** ***Rear Parking Sensors*** ***Bluetooth*** ***Satellite Radio*** ***Equipment Group 200A*** This local trade-in 2012 Ford Edge SEL has a clean Carfax. It's equipped with a 3.5L V6, Sync voice activated systems, rear parking sensors, power driver seat, bluetooth, power windows and locks, cruise control, mp3 capable cd player, steering wheel audio controls, satellite radio, 18" aluminum wheels and more.Live far away? Shipping available anywhere in the U.S.!! 15 minutes from KCI airport. We will transfer this from our Kansas City location to our Oklahoma City location with a $299 transfer fee. To see how easy it is to do business at Zeck Ford, call or text Nicole Frederick at 913..705..0482!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK4JC8CBA70002
Stock: PD7314A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Edge searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Edge
- 5(47%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(22%)
- 2(9%)
- 1(6%)
Related Ford Edge info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford E-Series Van Clearwater FL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Lawrenceville GA
- Used Ford Expedition Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Transit Connect Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Taurus X Long Island City NY
- Used Ford Thunderbird Katy TX
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Expedition Wichita KS
- Used Ford Focus Boston MA
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Bakersfield CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Reading PA
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Manchester NH
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2016 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser