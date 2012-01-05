Used 2012 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

Payless Car Sales - South Amboy / New Jersey

$499 DOWN Guaranteed Approval!!! Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. This wonderfully maintained Ford Edge is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Edge Limited is in a league of its own This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. More information about the 2012 Ford Edge: The Edge is now in its second generation, and Ford has upped the style and sophistication of its popular crossover. The result is an exciting alternative to competitors like the Nissan Murano, Chevrolet Traverse and Hyundai Tucson. With three great powerplants, athletic handling, loads of available technology and an MSRP starting at $27,640, the Edge provides real value in the crowded crossover segment. Interesting features of this model are interior comfort, Attractive, aggressive styling, available technology, and three exciting engine choices Call now (732) 316-5555 This one won't last! Whether you have good credit, bad credit, no credit or even in a bankruptcy or repossession we can help. Our goal is 100% guaranteed approval!! Call us at 732-316-5555 or come on in to our South Amboy, New Jersey showroom and one of our credit specialists will help you get the vehicle you deserve at a payment you can afford. The advertised price does not include sales tax, title, DMV fees, finance charges, prep fee and documentation charge of $389. All financing subject to lender approval, rates and terms may vary. Any payments listed are an example and not an offer or guarantee or terms and are subject to lender assessment of credit,down payment and term. **any claims of NO ACCIDENT are based report from AUTOCheck vehicle history report Prices subject to change at any time. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with your sales representative.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMDK3KC1CBA43975

Stock: SA7339

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-03-2020