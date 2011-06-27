Vehicle overview

Competition seems to get stiffer every year in the midsize crossover segment. Even with fluctuating fuel prices and economic uncertainty, many families are still choosing to ditch their big SUVs for more moderate choices in terms of size and fuel economy. The five-passenger 2009 Ford Edge throws its hat into this competitive ring with handsome looks, a relatively roomy cabin and a punchy 265-horsepower V6 engine.

For 2009, a Ford Edge Sport trim level joins the lineup. It includes unique bodywork, standard 20-inch wheels and Alcantara seat trim, all of which give it a more aggressive look over the other trim levels. Giant 22-inch wheels and performance tires are also available for those who subscribe to "DUB" or who enjoy a rock-hard ride. Also new throughout the range are blind spot mirrors integrated into the large side mirrors that are a simpler and more useful solution than more complicated blind spot warning systems. Ford's latest navigation system and Sirius Travel Link can also be had on the Edge for 2009, the latter providing real-time traffic, weather and sports score information.

Overall, the 2009 Ford Edge is a solid choice in the midsize SUV segment. However, cabin design and quality are a step behind many competitors, and the brakes don't instill confidence. We think there are better choices available, including the Nissan Murano, our top pick in the five-passenger crossover segment. Others to consider would be the all-new Toyota Venza, the value-oriented Hyundai Santa Fe and the sporty Mazda CX-7. Larger crossovers like the Chevy Traverse and the excellent Ford Flex should also be considered. In other words, the competition isn't getting any easier for this pleasant crossover SUV.