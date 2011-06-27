  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(190)
2007 Ford Edge Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and comfortable ride, agile handling, potent V6, all major safety features are standard, roomy cabin.
  • Questionable brakes, interior design and materials are nothing special, low maximum cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With ample power under the hood, balanced handling and spacious passenger quarters, the new 2007 Ford Edge stacks up well against the other midsize crossover SUVs in its price range. Unfortunately, underpowered brakes sully its otherwise impressive credentials.

Vehicle overview

The midsize crossover SUV segment is fast becoming as important as the midsize sedan segment, as more and more families are discovering the useful compromise of utility and efficiency these vehicles provide. Ford's first midsize crossover, the Freestyle, didn't go over too well with this audience, however, as its weak V6 engine and conservative styling sent its coolness meter plunging to minivan levels. But we think it will be different for the 2007 Ford Edge, which seats only five passengers but offers a powerful V6 and a striking exterior design that could never be called uncool.

Ford's new midsize SUV shares most of its mechanicals with the Mazda CX-9, including its new double-overhead cam 3.5-liter V6 rated for an impressive 265 horsepower. However, the Edge has a different six-speed automatic transmission than the Mazda, along with a simpler, viscous-coupling all-wheel-drive system. Additionally, with only two rows of seating, the Ford rides on a slightly shorter wheelbase and is 14 inches shorter nose to tail. Passenger room is generous in both the front and rear seats, and features like a telescoping steering wheel and reclining rear seats ensure long-haul comfort. The overall interior design is fairly bland, but families will find it functional day-to-day, and a full set of side airbags keeps everyone safe. Out on the road, the Ford Edge is one of the quicker SUVs in its class and manages to provide both sporty handling and a smooth, quiet ride. As with most of its peers, off-roading is not really within its grasp, but equipped with AWD, it should make a fine winter-weather vehicle. Unfortunately, the Edge has one major weakness: its brakes. Pedal feel is solid, but stopping distances are much longer than they should be in panic situations.

Aside from that, the 2007 Ford Edge offers a solid package for the would-be midsize-SUV buyer who doesn't need a third-row seat. Its cabin furnishings aren't as upscale as those of peers like the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Santa Fe and Toyota Highlander, but the Ford offers much better driving dynamics. That leaves the Mazda CX-7/CX-9, Mitsubishi Endeavor and Nissan Murano as its closest competition. While the Edge can't match the hard-core athleticism or interior style of the Mazdas, it offers a solid all-around package, combining equal parts comfort, power and space in one attractive body. As likable a vehicle as the Ford Edge is, it's hard for us to recommend a mainstream family vehicle with questionable brakes. We hope Ford will see fit to address this issue soon.

2007 Ford Edge models

A midsize crossover SUV, the 2007 Ford Edge seats five and comes in three trim levels -- SE, SEL and SEL Plus. The base SE is decently equipped but doesn't offer much access to options. Included are 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, a four-speaker CD stereo with an MP3 player jack, and full power accessories. Stepping up to the Edge SEL provides body-color door handles and mirrors; foglamps; metallic interior trim; a leather-wrapped steering wheel; a power driver seat; an in-dash CD changer; a trip computer and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The SEL Plus adds heated outside mirrors, leather upholstery, front seat heaters, driver-seat memory, a power passenger seat that folds flat, a quick-release mechanism for the folding rear seats and dual-zone automatic climate control (with a cabin filter).

Major options for the SEL and SEL Plus include the Vista Roof (a power front sunroof and fixed rear skylight), an upgraded nine-speaker sound system, a DVD-based navigation system and a rear entertainment system. The factory entertainment system cannot be combined with the Vista Roof; however, Ford dealers can install a dual-screen system that mounts the displays in the front headrests. Satellite radio and Class II towing preparation are available on all Ford Edges.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Ford Edge is an all-new midsize crossover SUV with seating for five. A 265-horsepower V6 is standard.

Performance & mpg

Every Ford Edge comes with a 3.5-liter V6 rated for 265 hp and 250 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. All trim levels are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. On AWD models, power flows primarily to the front wheels until wheel slippage occurs, in which case nearly 100 percent of it can be redirected to the rear. Gas mileage is average for a midsize crossover SUV, with an 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway rating for the front-drive Edge and a 17/24 mpg rating for the AWD. Properly equipped, the Ford Edge can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

All major safety equipment is standard on the 2007 Ford Edge, including antilock disc brakes, stability control (with rollover avoidance logic), front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitor. Rear parking sensors are optional on SEL and SEL Plus models.

Driving

The new 3.5-liter V6 won't blow you away with its low-end response, but once it revs up a bit, the 2007 Ford Edge feels pretty quick. Shifts from the six-speed automatic are smooth and well-timed, though we wish there was better manual access to gears. (You're limited to "D," "O/D off" and "L.") Although the Edge isn't tuned to be a serious athlete, its reflexes are nonetheless impressive for a 4,300-pound vehicle. Body roll is predictable, and the steering feels right whether you're blasting down the highway or entering a tight turn. Ride quality is smooth and composed, and the cabin stays very quiet in most situations. The brakes are the major disappointment: Pedal feel is progressive, but during instrumented testing conducted at our test track, a 2007 Ford Edge test vehicle needed 152 feet to stop from 60 mph. Its competitors stop in the 120s.

Interior

Ford's designers didn't take many risks with the Edge's interior, and the result is a rather ordinary-looking decor with average materials and a sea of look-alike buttons from the Ford parts bin. Still, it's a functional and well-organized setup. The telescoping steering wheel offers a huge range of adjustment, allowing drivers of any size to get comfortable. The rear seats recline, making it easy to stretch out on long road trips, and the optional Vista Roof imparts an airy feel. Cargo space is a healthy 32 cubic feet with the backseat in use. Folding the seats opens up a not-so-flat cargo floor and a max capacity of just under 70 cubes -- considerably less than most competitors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Ford Edge.

5(71%)
4(18%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
190 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome
sthames,01/20/2007
We have been shopping for a midsize SUV and have driven the Murano & Mazda CX-7. Both were nice but the Edge was far ahead on quality, ride, appearance and performance. The Edge is a solid ride with 18inch tires that smooths out bumps and noise. It really moves with the 265hp 3.5 ltr engine and it is an exciting vehicle to drive. This is a head turner with plenty of usable features. The Panoramic Vista Roof is awesome. We are looking forward to our first road trip.
LOVE IT!!!!!!!
Darius,10/15/2015
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
It is hard to replace this car... we test drove the brand new 2015 Honda CRV, Subaru XV, Toyota Rav4... this 2007 Edge is better then those b-new ones... Had it for 6years, no problems... replaced batery, brake shues... This car changed my opinnion about Ford...
An Edge Indeed!
BC in the D,12/23/2006
I was waiting for the Edge to come out since the lease was up on my 500. I was a little concerned that Ford couldn't seem to get them out of the plant, but I will assume caution was the order of the day and will say I am glad I waited. The interior is church quiet and the ride incredibly smooth. Thanks to the new 6 speed transmission you are at 1900 rpms at 70 mph. Just cruising. The new 3.5 liter engine is very smooth and provides plenty of punch. The leather front seats are nicely styled with contrast stitching and hold you firmly. The ride is excellent. As good as or better than a top notch sedan. The exterior styling is strong and fresh. Ford got this one right. No joke.
AAAAAAwesome CUV
Koen Shoencheck,12/21/2006
I don't know how much I like my Edge. A good look, spacious interior especially after 2nd-row. I don't need a 3rd-row seat, but need a big cargo space which Edge is exactly having. Driving is also very nimble and responsive. I like the 6 speed auto GM co-worked together. I became a celebrity in my sub since I brought my Edge and parked it on my driveway.
See all 190 reviews of the 2007 Ford Edge
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Ford Edge
More About This Model

Rugged, fearless and a smidge bloodthirsty, the mythical late '90s SUV owner spent as much time hunting bear as he did loading up 64-packs of toilet paper. But now there are kinder, gentler crossovers like the 2007 Ford Edge, a five-passenger sport-utility built for buyers who'd never back over a roll of Charmin, much less commit ursicide.

"Our core target customer is active and enjoys the energy of the city and the opportunity of the outdoors," says Jeri Ward, Ford Edge marketing manager.

In other words, city slickers who TiVo Animal Planet. And with its healthy new V6, well-sorted chassis and comfortable cabin, the Edge will fit right into that lifestyle when it goes on sale this month.

Five-seater by design
Based on a lengthened, widened version of the Mazda 6 platform, the 2007 Ford Edge shares most of its mechanicals with the Mazda CX-9 seven-seater, including its double-overhead-cam V6 and fully independent front strut, rear multilink suspension design.

However, the Ford uses a different six-speed automatic transmission (co-developed with GM and shared with the Saturn Aura) and a simpler, viscous-coupling all-wheel-drive system in lieu of the Mazda's computer-controlled setup. The Edge, which has only two rows of seating, is also 14 inches shorter overall and has a 2-inch-shorter wheelbase.

The absence of a third row isn't an oversight. Ford wanted to create a midsize crossover similar in size and personality to the Nissan Murano, and indeed the two have roughly the same dimensions inside and out. Yet, the Edge feels roomier on an intangible level when equipped with the Vista Roof option, which places a large power moonroof over the front-seating area and a second fixed skylight over the backseat.

With 69.6 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity, the Edge is 10 down from the Murano, but there's just as much luggage room when the rear seats are in use (32.1).

Finally, a V6 with guts
What it lacks in cubic footage, the 2007 Ford Edge makes up for in horsepower. Instead of the tired Duratec V6 used in countless other Fords, this SUV has an all-new 3.5-liter V6 rated at 265 horsepower at 6250 rpm and 250 pound-feet of torque at 4500 rpm. Fitted with variable intake valve timing, the 3.5-liter doesn't blow you away with its low-end response, but once it revs up a bit, the Edge feels pretty quick.

The six-speed automatic works well with the V6, delivering smooth upshifts and well-timed downshifts. Unfortunately, as with other Ford automatics, you don't get full manual gear access, just "D," "O/D off" and "L."

Ford will sell the Edge in both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. At a highway cruise, the AWD model functions as a front-driver to maximize fuel economy, but in the event of wheel slippage, nearly 100 percent of engine torque can be rerouted to the rear wheels. Additionally, under full throttle, 50-60 percent of the power is automatically diverted to the rear in anticipation of spin.

Ford says the Edge will accelerate to 60 mph in "under 8 seconds" with either drivetrain configuration, which makes it one of the quicker sport-utes in its class. The Murano, for example, takes 8.2 seconds to reach 60, while a Hyundai Santa Fe needs 9.4 seconds.

Gas mileage is only average for a midsize crossover SUV, with a 18 city/25 highway rating for the front-drive Edge and a 17/24 rating for the AWD. At least you can fill up with plain 87 octane.

Calculated moves
Ford's engineers are fans of the Murano's dynamics, so we weren't surprised by the Edge's agility on winding roads. It isn't tuned to be a serious athlete like the CX-9, but its reflexes are nonetheless impressive for a 4300-pound vehicle. Body roll is predictable, and the steering feels right whether you're blasting down the highway or entering a tight turn. Plus, the brake pedal has a nice, linear progression.

At the same time, ride quality is smooth and composed, and the cabin stays very quiet in most situations. The models we drove had the optional 18-inch chrome wheels and 245/60R18 Continental tires (17s with 235/65R17 rubber are standard), and although the 18s are a little noisy over some surfaces, they don't upset the ride.

Comfy interior, average quality
Although you won't find many of the CX-9's artistic touches, Ford nailed the basics with the Edge's interior. Real-world legroom is abundant in both the front and rear, and the seats offer plenty of cushioning. The steering wheel offers a huge range of telescoping adjustment, allowing just about anyone to find a comfortable driving position.

Ford claims the 60/40 rear seats offer the largest recline angle in the class and this, along with its adjustable console vents and the possibility of getting a dual-screen entertainment system (that allows one kid to watch a movie while the other plays Xbox 360), should make the Edge an excellent road-trip car. Storage space is adequate for a family of four, and the cargo bay's low lift-over height makes it easy to slide in larger stuff.

Materials quality is hit or miss. Attractive graining on the plastics makes a good first impression, but the cohesion kind of falls apart as you move down the doors and dash. Our tester's white-stitched black leather upholstery looked sharp, but there was more vinyl than animal hide in the backseat.

Ergonomics are average. Sideways numerals on the speedometer and tachometer add visual interest but are a bit distracting to read. Controls are well organized, and even with the optional touchscreen navigation system, there's nothing complicated to figure out. However, the center stack and steering-wheel-mounted controls are a sea of flat, like-sized buttons.

Mid-$20Ks to high $30Ks
Ford will sell the Edge in SE, SEL and SEL Plus trim levels. Priced just under $26K, the base SE comes with most safety essentials, including antilock disc brakes, stability control (with rollover avoidance logic), front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitor. Alloy wheels and privacy glass are also standard, so it doesn't stand out as the entry-level Ford Edge, as are air-conditioning, a CD player and an MP3 player jack.

However, if you want the Vista Roof, a navigation system or rear entertainment system options, you'll need to start out with one of the SEL models. Body-color door handles, metallic interior trim, a power driver seat and a CD changer are standard on these models, and the Plus bundles automatic climate control, heated seats, leather upholstery and memory settings. Rear parking sensors are optional, and we think these should be available to SE buyers as well.

Oddly, the upper trims stick you with a measly four-speaker stereo, forcing you to buy the optional nine-speaker Audiophile system if you want decent factory audio. Sirius is also available. Prospective Edge buyers should note that the single-screen factory entertainment system can't be purchased with the glass roof, but your dealer can install that nifty dual-screen setup (which places the screens in the front headrests). Fully loaded Edge SEL Plus AWD models top out just under $37,000.

Forget what you know about Ford?
Although its cabin furnishings are a little disappointing, the 2007 Ford Edge offers a complete package otherwise. Ample power, agile handling, a quiet ride, lots of room, a full set of side airbags — it's all here. Basically, this is the same approach Ford took with the current-generation Explorer, applied to a more refined car-based design. Yet, the company is counting on the Edge to fight political battles its traditional SUVs could never win.

"The Edge will challenge consumers' assumptions about and, in some cases, their prejudices against the Ford Motor Company," Paul Mascarenas, vice president of engineering, says.

That's some weighty responsibility that goes beyond the scope of a quickie test-drive. But it doesn't diminish the fact that the 2007 Ford Edge is worth considering for medium-size families with $30,000 to spend.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Ford Edge Overview

The Used 2007 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and SEL Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

