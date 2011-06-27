  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Edge
  4. Used 2010 Ford Edge
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(73)
Appraise this car

2010 Ford Edge Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and roomy cabin, comfortable ride, Sync system, lots of standard safety equipment, strong crash test scores.
  • Mediocre braking distances, unresponsive transmission, antiquated stereo/climate controls, some cheap interior bits.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Ford Edge for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$6,250 - $13,900
Used Edge for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Ford Edge is a solid entry in the midsize crossover SUV category, but it wouldn't be our first choice.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Ford Edge is like the poor guy waiting at a busy restaurant, watching anxiously as party after party gets seated before him. "It'll only be a few more minutes," says the hostess, but "a few" keeps changing to mean 30 or 40. Well, the Edge has been standing idly by for the past couple years as many of its Ford siblings have received a slew of much-needed updates and upgrades. The Edge's name can't be called soon enough, because a few tweaks here and there could dramatically improve this midsize crossover SUV's standing in an increasingly competitive segment.

The Edge at least starts with a solid foundation. It has ample room for five passengers, plus a cabin that is class-leading in terms of comfort and noise isolation. Its chassis is stout, providing an agreeable balance between ride and handling. It can also be packed with an abundance of standard and optional equipment, including Ford's latest Sync and Sirius Travel Link technologies, which aren't offered by other manufacturers.

As such, the 2010 Edge wouldn't be a bad choice, but as mentioned before, there are some issues that should be addressed. First of all, we've found the brakes to be lacking in our tests, as stopping distances are mediocre at best and worse than the bigger, heavier Ford Flex. Second, the interior is lackluster, suffering from some low-quality materials and Ford's antiquated stereo/climate controls that have been exorcised from recently updated models. Finally, the transmission lacks responsiveness, and some sort of manual override would be appreciated.

The 2010 Ford Edge has a lot of potential. Until some of its shortcomings are rectified, though, we think five-passenger competitors like the Nissan Murano and Toyota Venza are better choices. Seven-passenger entries like the Chevrolet Traverse, Ford Flex, Hyundai Veracruz and Mazda CX-9 are also worth considering given their similar fuel economy, performance and price. So Mr. Edge, please have a seat; your table will be ready in just a few more minutes.

2010 Ford Edge models

The 2010 Ford Edge is a five-passenger crossover SUV available in SE, SEL, Limited and Sport trim levels. The SE comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, blind spot mirrors, full power accessories, keyless entry, air-conditioning, cruise control, reclining backseats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a four-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Convenience Package adds rear parking sensors, an auto-dimming mirror, automatic headlights, a keyless entry keypad and steering wheel audio controls.

The SEL adds the Convenience Package plus 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a six-way power driver seat (with manual seatback), a trunk-mounted second-row folding seat release, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, upgraded cloth upholstery, upgraded interior trim, a trip computer, satellite radio and an in-dash six-CD changer. Optional on both the SE and SEL is Ford's Sync electronics interface for cell phones and MP3 players. The Leather Comfort Package for the SEL adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control and a power passenger seat (again with manual seatback).

The Edge Sport starts with the SEL's standard equipment and adds 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, better tires, different front and rear fascias, ambient interior lighting, Alcantara faux-suede upholstery, contrasting stitching and Sync. The Sport Premium Package adds the Leather Comfort Package equipment (minus the leather) plus driver memory functions, heated mirrors and a power liftgate. Also optional are 22-inch wheels, which also come with a unique suspension tune. The Edge Limited trim includes the SEL, Leather Comfort Package and Sport Premium Package equipment (except the power liftgate). Limited-specific options include 20-inch wheels and an Interior Appearance Package that adds special interior trim.

Stand-alone options on the SEL, Limited and Sport include a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, remote ignition, a rear seat DVD entertainment system and a hard-drive-based navigation system with voice activation, real-time traffic and weather, DVD audio and video capability and digital music storage.

2010 Highlights

There are only minor appearance and trim changes for the 2010 Ford Edge.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Ford Edge is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 265 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. All trim levels come standard with front-wheel drive, and all but the SE can be equipped with all-wheel drive. With the latter, power flows to the front wheels until wheel slippage occurs, in which case power is sent to the wheels with optimum traction. In performance testing, a front-drive Edge went from zero to 60 mph in an unremarkable 8.1 seconds. When properly equipped, the Edge can tow 3,500 pounds.

Fuel economy estimates for the front-wheel-drive Edge are 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined. All-wheel drive yields 15/22/18 mpg. Both are typical results for midsize crossovers, but bigger seven-passenger models match them.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control (with rollover avoidance logic), front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and blind spot mirrors are all standard. In government crash tests, the 2010 Ford Edge scored five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the passenger in frontal impact tests, while it earned five stars in side impact testing for both front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Edge scored the highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal offset and side impact testing.

In the past, the Edge suffered from truly appalling braking distances. A more recent switch in tires improved matters, and the Edge's 60-0 stopping distance is now a tolerable 134 feet. We still noticed significant fade after multiple panic stops, though, which is hardly confidence-inspiring. Opting for the Sport model with its bigger wheels and grippier tires improves these stopping distances, but stiffens the ride in the process.

Driving

The 2010 Ford Edge is most notable for its comfortable ride, which sops up road irregularities well without feeling floaty in the process. Though its steering doesn't provide much road feel, the Edge feels solid and provides commendable handling that instills confidence.

Acceleration from the standard V6 is strong, but the six-speed automatic transmission it's attached to can be painfully slow to downshift, often requiring a full foot-to-the-floor pedal stomp to coax it into providing a lower gear. Unfortunately, there is no manual override -- simply an "L" gear that drops the transmission into an inappropriately low gear. The brakes are another issue, with longish stopping distances and a mushy pedal feel.

Interior

In contrast to the exterior, the 2010 Edge's cabin is rather ordinary and not smartly designed. The cruise control buttons aren't intuitive, and the center stack air vents don't offer enough range of adjustability. Many interior materials are low quality, and the standard radio faceplate is ugly, placed far away and not particularly up to the task of operating satellite radio and Sync. The excellent optional touchscreen navigation system improves matters, though it still requires an uncomfortable reach.

Certain features like a telescoping steering wheel, numerous storage bins and reclining rear seats help make up for the Edge's shortcomings, and the optional glass Vista Roof imparts an airy feel, though it impinges on rear headroom. Without the power feature, the Edge's rear hatch can be hard for shorter drivers to close, but cargo capacity is a respectable 32 cubic feet with the backseat in use. Folding down the second row opens up a not-so-flat cargo floor and a max capacity of 69 cubes. That's more than a Nissan Murano can manage, but less than the Toyota RAV4 and considerably less than the Ford Flex.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Edge.

5(68%)
4(14%)
3(8%)
2(7%)
1(3%)
4.4
73 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOOKING TO PURCHASE A STYLISH FORD EDGE? DO IT!!
savannahcmise,08/30/2017
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This has been my all-time favorite vehicle. The ride is smoother than the Lincoln MKX (basically the exact same car with a more costly price tag). I purchased my 2010 Ford Edge Limited AWD used, in 2017, yes I purchased a 7 year old vehicle and I am damn proud of it! The car is so stylish and throughout the years the models haven't been changed all that much appearance wise, so I look like I'm driving a newer car! My car won't look old or outdated for a long time. I paid $13,500 (including taxes, title, fees). The leather is of excellent quality. Every fixture and or mechanical mechanism is. I love the heated leather seats and the climate control (which can be adjusted separately for both the driver and front seat passenger), both air and heat work very quickly and are very cold & hot. I have the heated mirrors which are so helpful. The windows are very large, you do not have to worry about blind-spots in this beauty! This brings me to the safety features, the blind side mirrors being my absolute favorite. I love the backup assist also, although sometimes that sensor can be too careful, only meaning that it will alert me if I am nearing a curb by about 2 ft. The sensor beeps faster the closer you come to an object, which is very helpful if you're really trying to push it. This vehicle handles the best of any vehicle I've ever owned, or have driven for that matter. To compare, I went from a Toyota Yaris Sedan, a very reliable car to my Ford Edge. Before that I owned a Toyota Camry, and a Suburu Legacy (which had nothing but problems with engine and transmission). The Ford Edge sits up high which I love, it makes me feel very safe. I purchased this vehicle, used with just about 80,000 miles on it. I've put 7k-8k miles on it in the 2 months I've had it and it still runs like a dream, the only thing I've had to repair or replace was my serpentine belt right at the 2 month mark, which cost less than $100 to repair. I've been quoted parts that I'll need to replace in the future such as brakes, which will cost about $85 just in parts, for all 4 at the highest grade O'Rielly's Auto Parts has to offer. I paid that same amount to replace all of the brakes on my little Toyota Yaris and those were the cheapest available, so you could say I was pleasantly surprised this vehicle does not require buckets of money for regular maintenance. I have to be honest I have not yet figured what MPG I am getting, I can say it takes about $35 to fill her up at $2.15/gallon where I am, and I fill up once a week. I do drive quite a bit and for me I do NOT think it's a gas hog. When I pay this baby off I WILL absolutely be upgrading to a newer, used Ford Edge. If you're looking into purchasing one of these, you should!!
Beware!
Jeff E,12/01/2017
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2010 Ford Edge, kept up with normal maintenance and at 65K miles had a water pump failure. Normally not a big deal BUT Ford designed the Duratec 3.5L motor with an internal water pump driven by the timing belt (really poor design) so when the water pump fails it dumps your coolant into the motor crank case and your motor also fails! $5000 repair bill for a WATER PUMP FAILURE! While I was at Ford there was a Ford Flex (same motor) there with same problem at 74K miles! POOR DESIGN! BUYER BEWARE!
Ford Edge beats Lexus
John,05/24/2016
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
My Lexus GS made it to 320,000. The Edge 347,000 and still going.
What's the Beef?
Ford Fan,10/19/2010
I have read all 2010 reviews. As a retired engineer. I am bewildered with the negative reviews. I have not had one problem with my 2010 Edge. The vehicle is as advertised. The fuel mileage is spot on as advertised. The handling and ride is mid-sized SUV quality.The more time we spend in the car, the more things we find to like. And now the all important comment, my wife loves the car.
See all 73 reviews of the 2010 Ford Edge
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2010 Ford Edge features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Ford Edge

Used 2010 Ford Edge Overview

The Used 2010 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and SE Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Ford Edge?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Ford Edge trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Ford Edge SEL is priced between $6,250 and$9,490 with odometer readings between 111295 and150476 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Edge Limited is priced between $7,200 and$10,998 with odometer readings between 52142 and158796 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Edge SE is priced between $6,900 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 48499 and112537 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Ford Edge Sport is priced between $13,900 and$13,900 with odometer readings between 89748 and89748 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Ford Edges are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Ford Edge for sale near. There are currently 13 used and CPO 2010 Edges listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,250 and mileage as low as 48499 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Ford Edge.

Can't find a used 2010 Ford Edges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Edge for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,748.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,332.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Edge for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,292.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,530.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Ford Edge?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Edge lease specials

Related Used 2010 Ford Edge info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles