Used 2013 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me
8,092 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 51,900 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$3,113 Below Market
- 75,809 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,289$2,554 Below Market
- 108,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,483
- 122,659 miles
$10,930$1,932 Below Market
- 27,131 miles
$14,697$2,912 Below Market
- 28,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990$2,600 Below Market
- 134,643 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995$2,916 Below Market
- 124,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,977$1,801 Below Market
- 111,214 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,888$2,452 Below Market
- 130,551 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,900$1,333 Below Market
- 96,690 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,700$1,702 Below Market
- 132,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,890$1,878 Below Market
- 103,940 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500$3,915 Below Market
- 86,045 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,350$2,140 Below Market
- 94,695 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,800$2,242 Below Market
- 91,029 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,676
- 91,504 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,190$2,000 Below Market
- 120,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,295$1,659 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford Edge searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Edge
Read recent reviews for the Ford Edge
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.368 Reviews
Report abuse
abellows,02/27/2015
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
If you're a tall person and in the market for a crossover, give the Ford Edge a serious look. I'm 6'5 220# and have plenty of room in all directions. The driver seat has many settings for your comfort. Now for the rest, I never thought I'd buy a Ford but I love this vehicle. The V6 really moves and looks great while doing it. The ride is smooth and quiet. The sound system is crisp and clear. I don't have a phone with Bluetooth but Sync works really good with my i-touch. My only complaint so far is the transmission. It really doesn't like 2nd gear and reading other reviews it seems to be a known issue with the Edge. Highly recommend this vehicle especially if you're tall. UPDATE: 02/27/2018 The 2013 Edge is still going strong. Replaced some of the standard stuff like battery, headlights, tie-rods and tires. Other than that, I still love it. Great size. Great engine. Still stylish. I plan on purchasing a newer Edge when the time comes...and this comes from someone who never cared for a Ford.
Related Ford Edge info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Ford E-Series Van Clearwater FL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac Lawrenceville GA
- Used Ford Expedition Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Transit Connect Huntsville AL
- Used Ford Taurus X Long Island City NY
- Used Ford Thunderbird Katy TX
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty Lancaster PA
- Used Ford Expedition Wichita KS
- Used Ford Focus Boston MA
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid Bakersfield CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Reading PA
- Used Ford Focus 2017 Manchester NH
- Used Ford Fusion Plug-In Hybrid 2016 Chandler AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser