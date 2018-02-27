Used 2013 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels 3.5L Ti-Vct V6 Engine 300A Equipment Group Order Code 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission Charcoal Black; Leather Seat Trim Mineral Gray Metallic

More information about the 2013 Ford Edge: The Edge is in its second generation, and Ford has upped the style and sophistication of its popular crossover. The result is an exciting alternative to competitors like the Nissan Murano, Chevrolet Traverse and Hyundai Tucson. With three great powerplants, athletic handling, loads of available technology and an MSRP starting at $27,525, the Edge provides real value in the crowded crossover segment.

3.5L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel CHARCOAL BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: 2FMDK3KC3DBA75070

Stock: DBA75070

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020