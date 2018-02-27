Used 2013 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

8,092 listings
Edge Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,092 listings
  • 2013 Ford Edge SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Edge SE

    51,900 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $3,113 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Edge Limited

    75,809 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,289

    $2,554 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Ford Edge Limited

    108,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,483

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge Sport in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Edge Sport

    122,659 miles

    $10,930

    $1,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge Limited in White
    used

    2013 Ford Edge Limited

    27,131 miles

    $14,697

    $2,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Edge Limited

    28,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    $2,600 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge Limited in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Edge Limited

    134,643 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,995

    $2,916 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge SE in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Edge SE

    124,459 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,977

    $1,801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge Limited
    used

    2013 Ford Edge Limited

    111,214 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,888

    $2,452 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge SEL in White
    used

    2013 Ford Edge SEL

    130,551 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,900

    $1,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge SEL in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford Edge SEL

    96,690 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,700

    $1,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge SE in White
    used

    2013 Ford Edge SE

    132,429 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,890

    $1,878 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Edge SE

    103,940 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    $3,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge Sport in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Edge Sport

    86,045 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,350

    $2,140 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2013 Ford Edge Limited

    94,695 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $10,800

    $2,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Ford Edge SEL

    91,029 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,676

    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge SEL in Black
    used

    2013 Ford Edge SEL

    91,504 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,190

    $2,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford Edge SEL in White
    used

    2013 Ford Edge SEL

    120,290 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,295

    $1,659 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Edge searches:

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Edge searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Edge

Overall Consumer Rating
4.368 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Review for anyone tall
abellows,02/27/2015
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
If you're a tall person and in the market for a crossover, give the Ford Edge a serious look. I'm 6'5 220# and have plenty of room in all directions. The driver seat has many settings for your comfort. Now for the rest, I never thought I'd buy a Ford but I love this vehicle. The V6 really moves and looks great while doing it. The ride is smooth and quiet. The sound system is crisp and clear. I don't have a phone with Bluetooth but Sync works really good with my i-touch. My only complaint so far is the transmission. It really doesn't like 2nd gear and reading other reviews it seems to be a known issue with the Edge. Highly recommend this vehicle especially if you're tall. UPDATE: 02/27/2018 The 2013 Edge is still going strong. Replaced some of the standard stuff like battery, headlights, tie-rods and tires. Other than that, I still love it. Great size. Great engine. Still stylish. I plan on purchasing a newer Edge when the time comes...and this comes from someone who never cared for a Ford.
Report abuse
