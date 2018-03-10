Used 2016 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me
8,092 listings
- certified
2016 Ford Edge SEL76,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,789$5,297 Below Market
- 52,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,891$4,223 Below Market
- 24,055 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,000$3,279 Below Market
- 16,643 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,480
- 92,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,954$3,017 Below Market
- 79,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,643$3,715 Below Market
- 34,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,865$4,180 Below Market
- 75,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,774$4,364 Below Market
- 37,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,514$2,902 Below Market
- 19,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,999$4,382 Below Market
- 60,397 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,400$2,112 Below Market
- 70,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,924
- 70,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,000$3,003 Below Market
- 75,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$2,151 Below Market
- 85,092 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,293$1,635 Below Market
- certified
2016 Ford Edge SE36,876 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,489$2,062 Below Market
- 14,157 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,999$3,069 Below Market
- 114,904 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,950$1,528 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Edge
Read recent reviews for the Ford Edge
Overall Consumer Rating462 Reviews
John Joseph,08/04/2016
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I don't use words like great and awesome very often when describing cars. However, these words describe my 2016 Ford Edge Titanium. At least so far. My wife and I are in our 60's and we decided to trade our larger Explorer for something smaller that was easy to drive around town, parking lots, and shopping centers. We wanted the SUV to look great both inside and out with plenty of technology and still maintain the internal room we needed. We did not need a third row seat. We looked at the Nissan Morano, Chevy Equinox, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. After driving the Edge my wife said this is the SUV for us.. We purchased the 302A package which gives us an abundance of safety features and upgrades. Sync 3 is so much easier to use. The touch screen is easy to see and navigate through and the voice commands have a much quicker response. The Edge is very easy to drive with an upscale looking and comfortable interior and a great design on the outside. MPG has been around 20 primarily around town with the 2.0 liter Ecoboost fwd engine and 20 inch wheels. The acceleration and power are very smooth and adequate for what we need on a daily basis..If you are looking for a Mid-Size Crossover I would highly recommend test driving the new Edge.
