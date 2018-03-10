Used 2016 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

I don't use words like great and awesome very often when describing cars. However, these words describe my 2016 Ford Edge Titanium. At least so far. My wife and I are in our 60's and we decided to trade our larger Explorer for something smaller that was easy to drive around town, parking lots, and shopping centers. We wanted the SUV to look great both inside and out with plenty of technology and still maintain the internal room we needed. We did not need a third row seat. We looked at the Nissan Morano, Chevy Equinox, and Jeep Grand Cherokee. After driving the Edge my wife said this is the SUV for us.. We purchased the 302A package which gives us an abundance of safety features and upgrades. Sync 3 is so much easier to use. The touch screen is easy to see and navigate through and the voice commands have a much quicker response. The Edge is very easy to drive with an upscale looking and comfortable interior and a great design on the outside. MPG has been around 20 primarily around town with the 2.0 liter Ecoboost fwd engine and 20 inch wheels. The acceleration and power are very smooth and adequate for what we need on a daily basis..If you are looking for a Mid-Size Crossover I would highly recommend test driving the new Edge.

