Used 2009 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

AutoWorld of Conway - Conway / South Carolina

Recent Arrival! **NAVIGATION**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**. ALL BUYERS CHECK THIS OUT FRESH TRADE DROVE OVER 200 MILES IN THE LAST WEEK SELLING AS-IS WHY WHEN COLD IT HAS HARD SHIFT IN 2 AND ALSO WHEN PUTTING INTO REVERSE IT BANGS INTO GEAR OVER ALL RUNS GREAT IT IS POSSIBLE IT WILL NEED A TRANSMISSION AT SOME TIME IN LIFE LOW MILES PRICE TO SELL AT HALF OF RETAIL VALUE !!!!!!!!!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ford Edge Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMDK39C59BA37966

Stock: A37966

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020