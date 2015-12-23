Used 2009 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me
8,092 listings
- 79,397 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950$3,001 Below Market
- 159,477 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,499$1,905 Below Market
- 165,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,695$1,478 Below Market
- 174,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,100
- 154,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,990$1,117 Below Market
- 112,936 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500
- 124,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$1,392 Below Market
- 119,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,500$686 Below Market
- 122,373 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,980$443 Below Market
- 111,060 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,500$710 Below Market
- 178,870 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$5,952
- 158,300 miles
$7,184
- 44,978 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
- 208,854 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,957
- 110,412 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 92,158 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,499$387 Below Market
- 183,112 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900$397 Below Market
- 143,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Edge
Read recent reviews for the Ford Edge
Overall Consumer Rating4.436 Reviews
Pam,12/23/2015
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We bought our Edge used with 38,000 miles on it in 2012. It now has 116,600 miles on it, has been cross-country 7 times, up and down mountains, through blinding rain storms, and it has never failed me yet. The only repair we've had to do so far was to replace the windshield washer jets ($20 DIY) and replace the cabin air filter. (When you think the AC isn't working, check the filter.) It's even pulled a fully-loaded 6 x 12 trailer more than 5000 miles with no problem. I won't be replacing it until it just won't run anymore. *Update* We've now had the car 6 years, it's been on another 6,000 mile trip, and we finally had to replace the brake pads (at 147,000 miles). It still runs like a dream. Other than the fact that we are still waiting for the air bags to be available for replacement, I have zero complaints about the Edge. I would buy another one in a heartbeat if we could afford to.
