Used 2009 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

We bought our Edge used with 38,000 miles on it in 2012. It now has 116,600 miles on it, has been cross-country 7 times, up and down mountains, through blinding rain storms, and it has never failed me yet. The only repair we've had to do so far was to replace the windshield washer jets ($20 DIY) and replace the cabin air filter. (When you think the AC isn't working, check the filter.) It's even pulled a fully-loaded 6 x 12 trailer more than 5000 miles with no problem. I won't be replacing it until it just won't run anymore. *Update* We've now had the car 6 years, it's been on another 6,000 mile trip, and we finally had to replace the brake pads (at 147,000 miles). It still runs like a dream. Other than the fact that we are still waiting for the air bags to be available for replacement, I have zero complaints about the Edge. I would buy another one in a heartbeat if we could afford to.

Read more