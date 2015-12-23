Used 2009 Ford Edge for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Ford Edge Limited
    used

    2009 Ford Edge Limited

    79,397 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,950

    $3,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge Limited
    used

    2009 Ford Edge Limited

    159,477 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,499

    $1,905 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SEL
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SEL

    165,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,695

    $1,478 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SEL
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SEL

    174,192 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,100

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SE in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SE

    154,640 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,990

    $1,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SEL in Gray
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SEL

    112,936 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SEL in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SEL

    124,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,995

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SE in White
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SE

    119,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,500

    $686 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SEL in Red
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SEL

    122,373 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,980

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge Limited in White
    used

    2009 Ford Edge Limited

    111,060 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    $710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SEL in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SEL

    178,870 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $5,952

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge Limited in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Edge Limited

    158,300 miles

    $7,184

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SEL in Silver
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SEL

    44,978 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge Limited in Silver
    used

    2009 Ford Edge Limited

    208,854 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,957

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge Limited in White
    used

    2009 Ford Edge Limited

    110,412 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SEL in White
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SEL

    92,158 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,499

    $387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge Limited in White
    used

    2009 Ford Edge Limited

    183,112 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,900

    $397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Ford Edge SEL in Silver
    used

    2009 Ford Edge SEL

    143,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Edge

Overall Consumer Rating
4.436 Reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
I love my Edge!
Pam,12/23/2015
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We bought our Edge used with 38,000 miles on it in 2012. It now has 116,600 miles on it, has been cross-country 7 times, up and down mountains, through blinding rain storms, and it has never failed me yet. The only repair we've had to do so far was to replace the windshield washer jets ($20 DIY) and replace the cabin air filter. (When you think the AC isn't working, check the filter.) It's even pulled a fully-loaded 6 x 12 trailer more than 5000 miles with no problem. I won't be replacing it until it just won't run anymore. *Update* We've now had the car 6 years, it's been on another 6,000 mile trip, and we finally had to replace the brake pads (at 147,000 miles). It still runs like a dream. Other than the fact that we are still waiting for the air bags to be available for replacement, I have zero complaints about the Edge. I would buy another one in a heartbeat if we could afford to.
Report abuse
