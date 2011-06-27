  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

2013 Ford Edge Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and comfortable cabin
  • abundant features
  • comfortable ride
  • composed handling
  • available EcoBoost four-cylinder engine.
  • Difficult-to-use MyFord Touch system
  • transmission can be slow to respond.
List Price Range
$8,850 - $16,495
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its well-rounded nature, the 2013 Ford Edge is one of the top choices for a midsize crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

Deciding on what size of crossover to buy can be tricky. Do you get a large crossover for maximum interior space and roomy third-row seating? Or do you get a small crossover for easier urban maneuverability and higher fuel economy? For some people, the middle ground is the way to go, which is why the 2013 Ford Edge midsize crossover should resonate with many shoppers.

This popularity largely stems from the Edge's relatively maneuverable size, its handsome interior and many available high-tech features. The latter includes items such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning and cross-traffic alert, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system, the Sync voice command system and the MyFord Touch electronic interface.

The Edge also boasts an overall driving experience that seems European in character, with a feeling of solidity and low road noise. A 285-horsepower V6 engine is standard, and a fuel-efficient, turbocharged four-cylinder engine is optional. Oddly, you have to pay extra to get the four-cylinder, but it simultaneously produces strong power and impressive fuel economy (30 mpg highway). With these fuel savings alone, it would take an estimated four years for this "EcoBoost" engine option to pay for itself.

The 2013 Ford Edge does have a couple downsides, the most notable being the aforementioned MyFord Touch electronics interface that's drawn criticism from consumers and our editors alike for being difficult to figure out and frustrating to use. There are also a few other crossovers that might appeal more, including the off-road-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee or the similarly upscale Nissan Murano. But the Edge is a respectable choice and is worth a look if you want something that's not too big or too small.

2013 Ford Edge models

The 2013 Ford Edge is a midsize crossover SUV that seats five passengers. It is available in SE, SEL, Limited and Sport trim levels.

The base SE comes standard with a V6 engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, reclining rear seats and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Convenience package adds rear parking sensors, sub-floor cargo organizer, exterior keypad entry, automatic headlights and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Also optional are satellite radio and the Sync voice-command interface (including Bluetooth and USB/iPod connectivity) as part of the 101A option package.

The Edge SEL includes all the SE's equipment along with 18-inch wheels, exterior keypad entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, a USB port, an eight-way power driver seat (includes power lumbar), an "EasyFold" second-row seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Leather Comfort package adds leather upholstery, heated front seats and a six-way power passenger seat with manual recline and fold-flat capability.

Also optional are a rearview camera and the MyFord Touch system, which is an electronics interface that includes a large central touchscreen, two secondary screens in the gauge cluster, enhanced steering wheel controls, enhanced Ford Sync features (turn-by-turn navigation and traffic reports) and a second USB port for audio devices. The SEL appearance package adds 20-inch wheels, specific head- and taillamp treatments, a body-colored grille and unique leather seating.

From there, the Edge lineup forks into two directions. The Edge Limited comes with most of the above equipment plus 18-inch chrome wheels, heated mirrors, an eight-way power passenger seat and a 12-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio. The Driver Entry package includes keyless ignition/entry, remote ignition and a power liftgate (available separately on the SEL). Also optional are 20-inch wheels, xenon headlamps and adaptive cruise control with a collision warning system.

The Edge Sport, in contrast, essentially comes with all of the SEL's standard and optional equipment along with a more powerful V6 engine, 22-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special exterior styling and the Sony sound system.

All but the SE can be equipped with several other options. The Vision package adds automatic wipers and a blind-spot warning system with cross-traffic alert. The voice-activated navigation system includes real-time traffic, weather and other information through the satellite radio feed. There is also a panoramic sunroof and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual headrest displays. A towing package with trailer-sway control is available only on V6-powered SEL and Limited models.

2013 Highlights

For the 2013 Ford Edge, some features are shuffled, and the base SE trim level is now available with all-wheel drive.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Ford Edge comes standard with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 285 hp and 253 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 19 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined. That drops to 18/25/21 with all-wheel drive.

Optional on all but the Edge Sport is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder (dubbed EcoBoost) that produces 240 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic paired to front-wheel drive is the only configuration available. In Edmunds performance testing, the Edge EcoBoost went from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds -- a bit slower than average but not unreasonably so. EPA-estimated fuel economy is an impressive 21 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.

The Ford Edge Sport gets a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 305 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles) and front-wheel drive are standard, but all-wheel drive is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, an Edge Sport AWD went from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds -- a good time for the segment. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19/26/22 with front-wheel drive and 17/23/19 with AWD.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard. Also standard is the programmable Ford MyKey system, which allows parents to limit vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers. Optional on all trims except the SE is a Vision package that includes blind-spot and cross-traffic warning systems. The Limited can be equipped with a collision warning system.

In Edmunds brake testing, an all-wheel-drive Ford Edge Sport stopped from 60 mph in a better-than-average 122 feet. That was with giant wheels and sticky summer tires, but an Edge EcoBoost with regular wheels and rubber still managed to stop in 124 feet. That's still better than average and monumentally better than Edges of the past.

In the most recent government crash tests, the Edge received an overall rating of four out of five stars. Within that score, it received three stars for overall frontal protection and five stars for overall side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the Edge scored the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2013 Ford Edge is most notable for its comfortable, well-composed ride and a cabin stuffed full of sound insulation that provides an ultra-quiet, vaultlike environment. Handling is solid and secure, with a less cumbersome feel around corners and in parking lots than its larger Ford crossover siblings. The Sport model is, indeed, slightly sharper and more agile, but its enormous wheels degrade ride quality to the point where we doubt many drivers will accept the compromise.

The use of a four-cylinder engine in the heavy Edge may seem foolish, but this turbocharged power plant produces more torque than the base V6 and gets considerably better fuel economy. It's also surprisingly quiet in operation, and really, if it was the only engine available we wouldn't complain. Still, the base V6 is nevertheless a solid mill that few people should find wanting for power. The Edge Sport exists for those few, but that model's heavier curb weight largely negates its power advantage. The standard six-speed automatic attached to all of the above is optimized for fuel efficiency, and as such can be slow to downshift.

Interior

The 2013 Ford Edge features a modern-looking interior, especially on models equipped with MyFord Touch. This interface consists of three display screens and the ability to input commands for various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice, touch controls or buttons on the steering wheel. It's a smart idea in theory, but in practice we've found the buttons difficult to identify at a glance and too easy to press accidentally.

The Edge's front seats provide excellent support on longer trips. In back, the reclining outboard seats are nicely shaped and offer satisfactory legroom, but headroom can be tight if you order the dual-pane "Vista Roof" option. Furthermore, the middle seat is for short trips only due to its slablike seatback. Should you need a third-row seat, we highly recommend the Ford Flex.

Without the power liftgate, the Edge's rear hatch can be hard for shorter drivers to close. Cargo capacity is a respectable 32 cubic feet with the backseat in use; folding it down opens up a not-so-flat cargo floor and a max capacity of 69 cubes. That's more than a Nissan Murano can manage, but less than the Explorer or larger crossovers like the Flex and Chevy Traverse.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Edge.

5(57%)
4(25%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.3
68 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Review for anyone tall
abellows,02/27/2015
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
If you're a tall person and in the market for a crossover, give the Ford Edge a serious look. I'm 6'5 220# and have plenty of room in all directions. The driver seat has many settings for your comfort. Now for the rest, I never thought I'd buy a Ford but I love this vehicle. The V6 really moves and looks great while doing it. The ride is smooth and quiet. The sound system is crisp and clear. I don't have a phone with Bluetooth but Sync works really good with my i-touch. My only complaint so far is the transmission. It really doesn't like 2nd gear and reading other reviews it seems to be a known issue with the Edge. Highly recommend this vehicle especially if you're tall. UPDATE: 02/27/2018 The 2013 Edge is still going strong. Replaced some of the standard stuff like battery, headlights, tie-rods and tires. Other than that, I still love it. Great size. Great engine. Still stylish. I plan on purchasing a newer Edge when the time comes...and this comes from someone who never cared for a Ford.
Great Job Ford!!
gadgetiomc,05/15/2014
This is the first American Made car I have owned in 25 years. I actually intended to buy an Escape. However with the incentives offered the Edge was only $2000.00 more. was well worth it. My wife has a 2011 Toyota Avalon that is one of the best riding vehicles I have ever ridden in. This Edge is only slightly behind it. The 3.5L had plenty of performance the handling is great. The interior with power memory seats is great on long drives. The SYNC is great once you learn it. You may actually have to read the book to learn it. A friend of mine trailered his Harley over 400 miles and raved at the handling
Awesome ride!!
PAMELA,03/10/2016
SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This vehicle is one of my all time favorites. The ride is smooth, with no vibrations or road noise. It is extremely easy to get in and out of the vehicle. There is comfortable seating and lots of cargo space. I always have enough room for whatever I want to take with me. Gas mileage is great for a SUV. I love the back up camera and the sound system is excellent and clear no matter how loud I turn up the music. I am very happy with this purchase and definitely got bang for my buck!
Loving it so far!!!
pete_man,01/29/2013
I recently moved from a 2010 Nissan Murano LE to the Ford Edge Limited with the 302A Package. I loved my Murano and got rid of it due to an accident. I had an Edge as a rental and liked it so much I ended up buying one =) Honestly I considered another Murano but it hasn't changed since my 2010, I was looking for something with a little more technology. I considered the Chevy Traverse and the new Pathfinder but settled on the Edge.
See all 68 reviews of the 2013 Ford Edge
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Ford Edge features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Ford Edge

Used 2013 Ford Edge Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Edge?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Edge trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL is priced between $8,998 and$16,495 with odometer readings between 29867 and170291 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Edge Limited is priced between $8,850 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 44438 and160267 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Edge SE is priced between $8,999 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 49723 and132422 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Edge Sport is priced between $13,893 and$15,995 with odometer readings between 70431 and107082 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ford Edges are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Edge for sale near. There are currently 42 used and CPO 2013 Edges listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,850 and mileage as low as 29867 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Edge.

Can't find a used 2013 Ford Edges you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Edge for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,185.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Edge for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,192.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,917.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Edge?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Edge lease specials

