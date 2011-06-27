Vehicle overview

Deciding on what size of crossover to buy can be tricky. Do you get a large crossover for maximum interior space and roomy third-row seating? Or do you get a small crossover for easier urban maneuverability and higher fuel economy? For some people, the middle ground is the way to go, which is why the 2013 Ford Edge midsize crossover should resonate with many shoppers.

This popularity largely stems from the Edge's relatively maneuverable size, its handsome interior and many available high-tech features. The latter includes items such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot warning and cross-traffic alert, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system, the Sync voice command system and the MyFord Touch electronic interface.

The Edge also boasts an overall driving experience that seems European in character, with a feeling of solidity and low road noise. A 285-horsepower V6 engine is standard, and a fuel-efficient, turbocharged four-cylinder engine is optional. Oddly, you have to pay extra to get the four-cylinder, but it simultaneously produces strong power and impressive fuel economy (30 mpg highway). With these fuel savings alone, it would take an estimated four years for this "EcoBoost" engine option to pay for itself.

The 2013 Ford Edge does have a couple downsides, the most notable being the aforementioned MyFord Touch electronics interface that's drawn criticism from consumers and our editors alike for being difficult to figure out and frustrating to use. There are also a few other crossovers that might appeal more, including the off-road-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee or the similarly upscale Nissan Murano. But the Edge is a respectable choice and is worth a look if you want something that's not too big or too small.