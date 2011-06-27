  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(120)
2008 Ford Edge Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and comfortable ride, agile handling, potent V6, all major safety features are standard, roomy cabin.
  • Questionable brakes, lackluster interior design and materials, low maximum cargo capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Strong acceleration, agile handling, a smooth ride and a roomy passenger compartment give the 2008 Ford Edge major points in the midsize crossover segment. Unfortunately, mediocre braking performance sullies its otherwise impressive credentials.

Vehicle overview

Midsize crossover SUVs are fast becoming the family car of choice. Offering carlike ride and handling along with a more reasonable size and fuel economy than traditional truck-based sport-utilities, these crossovers have found appeal with a wide range of shoppers.

Ford's entry for this segment is the Edge. Debuting just last year, the five-passenger Edge boasts handsome looks and a punchy 265-horsepower V6 engine. Inside, the cabin is sufficiently roomy and comfortable for daily use. A third-row seat, an increasingly popular feature for this vehicle segment, isn't available, though its usefulness in competing vehicles is debatable. If you're truly in need of a six- or seven-passenger vehicle, the larger Taurus X is probably a better choice anyway.

This year's Edge receives a few new thoughtful features. Among them are the available "Sync" system (which allows integrated and voice-controlled operation of all kinds of personal electronics such as cell phones and MP3 players), an optional power liftgate and a voice-activated navigation system. There is also a new Limited trim level and optional 20-inch wheels.

Overall, the 2008 Ford Edge is a solid pick for the would-be midsize-SUV buyer. But there are a couple things to note. Its overall cabin design and quality is a step behind many competitors, and in testing we've found that its brakes lack the power we would expect from this class of vehicle. If these prove to be turn-offs for you, models like the Hyundai Santa Fe, Mazda CX-7, Nissan Murano and Toyota RAV4 V6 might prove more appealing.

2008 Ford Edge models

The 2008 Ford Edge is a five-passenger midsize crossover SUV. There are three trim levels: SE, SEL and Limited. The base SE comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, automatic headlights, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel and four-speaker audio with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The midlevel SEL adds body-color door handles and mirrors, foglamps, reverse park assist, metallic interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a power driver seat, a CD changer, a trip computer and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Limited adds a chrome beltline body accent, heated exterior mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver-seat memory, a power passenger seat (that folds flat) and a power release feature ("EasyFold") for the folding rear seats.

The SE doesn't offer a whole lot in terms of options. Major options for the SEL and Limited include the Vista Roof (consists of a power front sunroof and fixed rear skylight), a power liftgate, 18- or 20-inch chrome wheels, the aforementioned Sync system, an upgraded nine-speaker sound system, a voice-activated navigation system and a rear entertainment system. Although the factory DVD entertainment system cannot be combined with the Vista Roof, Ford dealers can install a dual-screen system that mounts the displays in the front headrests. Satellite radio and Class II towing preparation are available on all Ford Edges.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Ford Edge gets more luxury and convenience features. Highlights include Ford's "Sync" system (which allows voice operation of cell phones, PDAs, MP3 players and USB storage devices), an optional power liftgate and a voice-activated navigation system. This year also sees a new Limited trim level, which replaces last year's SEL Plus.

Performance & mpg

The Edge comes with a 3.5-liter V6 rated for 265 hp and 250 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. All trim levels offer a choice of either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. On AWD models, power flows primarily to the front wheels until wheel slippage occurs, in which case nearly all the power can be redirected to the rear.

The Edge is quick, with a 0-60-mph time of just 7.4 seconds (front-driver version). Shifts from the six-speed automatic are smooth and well-timed, though we wish there was better manual access to gears. (You're limited to "D," "O/D off" and "L.") Properly equipped, the Ford Edge can tow up to 3,500 pounds, which is average for the segment.

Fuel economy estimates for 2008 are a mixed bag, with the Edge's city figure at 16 mpg on the low side, while the highway number of 23 is about average. Those are for the FWD version; the AWD Edge rates 1 mpg lower on the highway.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes, stability control (with rollover avoidance logic), front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are all standard. Rear parking sensors are optional on SEL and Limited models.

In government crash tests, the 2008 Ford Edge nearly had a perfect sweep. It scored five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the passenger in frontal-impact tests, while it earned five stars in side-impact testing for both front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, it scored the highest possible rating of "Good" in both frontal-offset and side-impact testing.

Driving

Out on the road, the 2008 Ford Edge is one of the quicker SUVs in its class and manages to provide both sporty handling and a smooth, quiet ride. As with most of its peers, off-roading is not really within its grasp, but equipped with AWD, it should make a fine winter-weather vehicle. Unfortunately, the Edge has one major weakness: its brakes. Pedal feel is solid, but stopping distances are much longer than they should be in panic situations. An Edge we tested needed 152 feet to stop from 60 mph. That's a foot longer than a Ford F-450 Super Duty pickup we tested, and much longer than other midsize crossovers, which tend to stop in the 130s.

Interior

In contrast to the exterior, the cabin of the Edge is rather ordinary and not smartly designed. The cruise control buttons aren't intuitive to use, for instance, and the center stack air vents don't offer enough movement. Many of the interior materials are of low quality as well. Features like a telescoping steering wheel, numerous storage bins and reclining rear seats ensure long-haul comfort, at least. The optional glass Vista Roof imparts an airy feel. Without the power feature, the Edge's rear hatch can be hard for shorter drivers to close, but cargo capacity is a respectable 32 cubic feet with the backseat in use. Folding down the second row opens up a not-so-flat cargo floor and a max capacity of 69 cubes. That's more than a CX-7, but less than the "compact" RAV4 and considerably less than a Murano or Santa Fe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ford Edge.

5(73%)
4(17%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
120 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 120 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my 2008 Ford Edge AWD
D Baker,01/03/2016
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
First owner of this vehicle. Absolutely love it. Buying a new one this year just like it. Great ride, fast acceleration, great radio. Could do better on gas mileage, Sync system for cell phones and more backward mobility on driver's seat. Overall a wonderful SUV. Have never had any problems with it. At 62,000 miles right now.
The should I keep it or sell it decision for 8 yr
Chai Wallah,01/28/2017
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The Edge still is a very comfortable cars after 5 years of ownership. This review is more for folks who are considering trading in or selling, and potential buyers. The PTU is notorious in the AWD, hence the drop in resale values. Ford dealerships refuse to drain and fill the gear oil. Please get this done every alternate engine oil change at a lube ot transmission shop, it is cheap insurance for PTU longevity. Suck out and refill through the fill plug. The TSS/OSS sensors will go out on this transmission, the transmission itself is rock solid. Spark plug change is a must at 80-90k miles, otherwise you risk a PCM failure. So if you are a buyer wanting to keep their Edge longer or seller doing their due diligence on buying it uses, pleae keep these factors in mind! Any other issues are to be expected in most used cars.
I usually dont give 5 star reviews
djscotec,05/13/2015
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought my Edge at the beginning of 2009, was a demo with 9000 miles, to this date i just went over 61000 miles. Knock on wood i've had very little problems with the vehicle, mechanically or electronically. the rear tail lights burn out unusually fast, should have a recall on this. the sockets appear scorched. other than that its been basic maintenance on the vehicle. i changed the transmission oil at 50000 miles just to be safe. I also change the oil every 6000 miles with full synthetic mobil 1. the oil still looks good after 6000 miles! the front end seems to be riding hard as of late but it may need some gas struts replaced, most of my miles are city driving and joy riding UPDATE - had to replace both tie links in the front as they were worn and thats where the clanking was coming from. Had to replace the gas tank on recall and the now the airbag was recalled as part of Takata. The right rear wheel bearings went on me over the summer but that was fixed also. Still love the vehicle, rides like new with the repairs of the tie end links . still use Mobil 1 and oil looks great.
Great Vehicle
Bill,08/07/2015
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Vehicle currently has 180,000 miles on it and has been an amazing car. Mechanically, no major problems have ever arose. I did have to do the rear wheel bearings at 150k. Besides that and your typical brakes, tires, and tune ups car has been flawless. It does have good power and excellent AWD system. Does great in northern Wisconsin winters. I drive about 60% hwy and average just over 21 mpg with aggressive driving, so gas mileage isn't great but worth it with the quality of the vehicle. Highly recommend if you're looking for an AWD crossover that's well built.
See all 120 reviews of the 2008 Ford Edge
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ford Edge features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2008 Ford Edge

Used 2008 Ford Edge Overview

The Used 2008 Ford Edge is offered in the following submodels: Edge SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Ford Edge?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Ford Edge trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Ford Edge Limited is priced between $2,500 and$8,507 with odometer readings between 108716 and252362 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Ford Edge SEL is priced between $6,481 and$7,000 with odometer readings between 94643 and141939 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Ford Edge SE is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 132704 and132704 miles.

