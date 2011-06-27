First, in my opinion, this is a fabulous car for navigating in heavy traffic or congested areas. Visibility is great out the front and sides. The car steers on a dime, which means parking it should never be an issue. Our particular model has all the bells and whistles that were available in 2016. The only feature I've never used (mostly because I just don't quite trust it), is the self-parking option. The vehicle is touted to be able to park itself using the sensors around the bumpers and sides. The ride is quite comfortable. We've never taken an extremely long trip in it due to my wife's health but so far, we've done 200 miles round trip and didn't end up feeling like we were packed in a shipping crate when it was over. When I bought this car, it was a dealership demo with 2300 miles on it. The only thing I would have preferred differently would have been a 6 cylinder engine as opposed to the turbo equipped 4 cylinder. Not a major disappointment though. The four cylinder has sufficient pick up and cruise ability for an urban or suburban area. This car as the optional lane sensing feature as well as the collision sensing in the front. Collision sensing is a great feature. Although it does not automatically begin breaking, it does warn you both audibly and with a red bar HUD on the windshield. The braking system pr-charges, which means that as soon as your foot touches it, it begins the brake. No hesitation...even but for a moment. The audio system is a Sony, which is a fine as any system I've ever heard. Controls in the vehicle for almost any function audio, heat/ac, navigation, etc. are within easy reach and don't require searching. The cargo area in the back is fantastic for grocery shopping, even for a large family. Plenty of space to do what you need to and it's easy to load and unload. There are lots of other great features but my bottom line is that I'm not disappointed to own this car at all. In fact, I'd buy it again and more importantly, my wife loves it. She's 69 years old and for her to give it such accolades is testimony enough for me. As for MPG, our trips to Delaware have given us upwards of 33 mpg. Local driving averages about 24 to 28 depending on traffic. Only maintenance so far has been the normal oil and filter changes, along with the tire rotation. After owning this now for 22 months the mileage is just over 10,000.

