Vehicle overview

When it comes to crossovers, Ford definitely has you covered. Whereas most other manufacturers sell two or perhaps three, the Blue Oval offers four plus a pair of truck-based behemoths for serious family hauling. In this crossover hierarchy, the 2012 Ford Edge sits above the Escape in the No. 2 position, a midsize, five-seater model that is realistically the just-right size for most families. The Edge is one of the most popular SUVs in the country, and after last year's overhaul, it's easy to see why.

It starts with the virtues that have come to define Ford's recent car and truck offerings. The cabin is handsome in appearance, high quality in construction and packed with an abundance of high-tech features that few can match. The driving experience almost has a European character, balancing a comfortable and controlled ride with reasonably precise handling.

For 2012, the Edge also comes with a new engine option. The available "EcoBoost" turbocharged four-cylinder essentially produces the power of a V6 with the fuel economy of a naturally aspirated inline-4. It's certainly appealing, but when you consider this engine's $995 option cost and the fact the EPA estimates you'd save only $250 per year in fuel, it's not the slam-dunk choice it looks like on the surface.

Every 2012 Ford Edge has a couple downsides as well, the most notable being the MyFord Touch electronics interface that's drawn criticism from consumers and our editors alike for being difficult to figure out and frustrating to use. However, perhaps the biggest reason not to buy a 2012 Edge is the wealth of in-house competition. Within the Ford family, the Explorer is bigger, while the versatile Flex has an adult-friendly third row seat.

Among crossovers that don't wear a blue oval badge, the Chevrolet Equinox, Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Nissan Murano each hold advantages over the Edge in some way. Yet Ford's midsize crossover manages to walk an agreeable middle ground between them all that, at the very least, makes it a must-drive.